MrBeast faces backlash after asking fans to help him organize his grocery story displays

MrBeast, the popular stunt YouTuber, stirred up some backlash and hilarious memes last week after asking his followers for a favor.

“I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy,” MrBeast tweeted on Friday. “I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term.”

I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy 🥺



I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzYqOqQvta — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 3, 2023

Feastables, a snack brand started by MrBeast, makes chocolate bars, cookies and other sweet snacks, according to the brand’s site. The products are now available at Walmart.

MrBeast, who became YouTube’s most followed individual in November, even launched a contest to get help from his fans with Feastable displays. Fans who tidy up the displays can take “shelfies” of themselves before and after cleaning the display to enter the contest — winners receive $5,000. There will be a drawing each month, per the Feastable’s site.

Fans had mixed responses to MrBeast’s request. Some criticized the YouTuber for asking fans to help him out as a way to get “free labor.”

MrBeast faced criticism for his request

Some fans panned MrBeast for using his fame to get free labor from fans.

It's fascinating to watch the stage of capitalism where people are honored to do free labor for rich people that don't care about them because they feel some kind of connection and loyalty like a dog wanting a treat, only the treat is an imagined feeling of connection. — ❄ Willie Jack's Favorite Unk 🍙 (@DanDanTransient) March 4, 2023

Mr. Beast just unlocked a new form of capitalism, I hate it here pic.twitter.com/9ay9ejIr94 — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) March 5, 2023

God, if I had 14 million every time a rich person asked poor people to do free labor… — Defiant Jazz Enjoyer (@appuntito160) March 5, 2023

Fans used memes to make fun of MrBeast

Some made fun of MrBeast for asking his fans to help him out.

.@MrBeast I caught this man after his shoulder brushed a Feastables display and one of your chocolates fell to the ground. He is pleading for mercy but I do not believe he is truly sorry. How shall I deal with him sir? pic.twitter.com/ONDhx1xTb1 — Ali (@haramcart) March 5, 2023

when you don't organize mr beast's chocolate bars pic.twitter.com/DDuFjmpyXD — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 5, 2023

.@MrBeast I will continue destroying your chocolate displays until you pay me $100k pic.twitter.com/5tam5Y7G6k — thousand yard stare from playing too much warzone (@websiteidi0t) March 5, 2023

Some fans happily obliged

Loyal MrBeast fans were happy to be enlisted as his helpers — the potential for a $5,000 reward might have motivated some of them.

We saw a rack of @Feastables today in Walmart and my granddaughter straightened it up. Before and after pictures: she did a great job pic.twitter.com/NqVZQfziNH — L Williams (@itrustgod_2) March 4, 2023