High school softball: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new softball coaches in 5A this year: Bree Lopez (Viewmont), Dennis Cunningham (Park City) and Shawn Herring (Mountain View).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

bountiful

2023 schedule

Head coach: Butch Latey (14th year).

2022 record: 20-7 (first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2022 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Bonneville Lakers

bonneville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shelby Healy (fourth year).

2022 record: 21-7 (second in Region 5 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2022 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Emmaline Degroot, Pitcher/1st base, Sr.

Brityn Buchanan, SS/Catch, Sr.

Peighton Summers, 1st base, Sr.

Stocktyn Stevenson, Center Field, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Morgan Rich, Catch/3rd Base, Jr.

Aya Larson, 3rd, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a strong core of returning players, and a couple of key move-ins. We’re looking forward to an exciting year with a lot of potential. We can’t wait to see how this team comes together, and how our seniors take the lead.

3. Box Elder Bees

box elder

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brian Merrill (fourth year).

2022 record: 19-13 (third in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2022 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Sydney Stokes, OF, Sr.

Ashley Hammers, P, Sr.

Malena Benson, 1st, Sr.

Justy Pritchard, 3rd, P, Jr.

Stevie Checketts, SS, Jr.

Jenna Marble, OF, So.

Key newcomers:



Kellie Malan, P/1st, Jr.

Katelyn Oki, P/Utility, Freshman

Coach comment: This year is going to be a great year for softball. If we can get on the fields prior to April! However, excluding weather the 5A is going to be a good battle with a lot of equally talented teams. Bountiful and Spanish Fork are definitely the class of the 5A and the rest of us will be working hard to push them by the end of the season.

4. Northridge Knights

northridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Casey Kap (fifth year).

2022 record: 12-13 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by East in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2022 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Amaya Porter, P, Sr.

Delaney Robinson, INF, Sr.

Jennika Weaver, OF, Sr.

Icy Saldana, OF, Sr.

Kaydence Chournos, INF, So.

Key newcomers:



Berklee Larsen, UT, Fr.

Kaylee Sherreffs, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: We are returning a lot of starters. Also we finally have depth at pitcher.

5. Viewmont Vikings

viewmont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bree Lopez (first year).

2022 record: 16-12 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Uintah in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2022 defense: 8.7 rpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Molly Roberts, Pitcher/OF, Jr.

Kennedy Embrey, Pitcher/1st, Jr.

Emi Jones, Pitcher/1st, So.

Lily Wright, Catcher/2nd,

Sammy Bice, 1st/OF, Sr.

Lily Hawker, SS/2nd/OF, Jr.

Carli Dickerson, SS/2nd, Jr.

Haley Rodabough, 2nd, OF

Jenna Eggett, 3rd, Sr.

Amanda Barton, 1st/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: Excited, optimistic.

6. Woods Cross Wildcats

woods cross

2023 schedule

Head coach: Casey Plowman (sixth year).

2022 record: 8-18 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2022 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Mel Zarate, Sr., IF

Natalie Wall, Jr., C

Brighton Malmrose, Sr., OF

Key newcomers:



Audrey Ayala, Fr., OF/UT

Luisa Piutau, Sr., IF

Savannah Juggert, Fr., P/IF

Coach comment: Excited for a young team this year, lots of room for growth, improvement, and development.

Region 6

1. Murray Spartans

murray

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eric Christensen (third year).

2022 record: 13-14 (first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Payson in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2022 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Makayla Roybal, OF, Sr.

Mary Beesley, P, Sr.

Jazzy Vera, C, Jr.

Lauren Harrison, SS, Jr.

Anna Beesley, OF, Jr.

Paige Winterhalder, INF, Jr.

Jill Cox, OF, Jr.

Lyndee Marshall, UTL, So.

Eleanor Myers, 1B, So.

Danica Spencer, UTL, So.

Tylee Sundquist, UTL, So.

Hailey Farmer, INF, So.

Sara Marchant, P, So.

Key newcomers:



Ellianna Hamilton, C, So.

Isabel Lightfoot, OF, So.

Katelyn Roller, P, So.

Savana Whitlock, P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are a young team this season with over half being freshmen or sophomores. We’ll be competitive in our region and hope to surprise a few teams in nonregion play.

2. East Leopards

east

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tony St. Hilaire (sixth year).

2022 record: 14-7 (second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2022 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Skyline Eagles

skyline

2023 schedule

Head coach: Russ Jessop (eighth year).

2022 record: 15-14 (third in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Cedar Valley in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2022 defense: 9.3 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Hailey Louder, Pitcher/ Utility, Sr.

Chesnee Isom, Pitcher/ Infield, Sr.

Sage McEwan, Outfield/ Utility, Sr.

Claire Carter, Infield, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Isabelle Rupp, Utility, Freshman

Maya Jacobsen, Utility, Freshman

Coach comment: We’re very excited for the new season and have a fantastic new facility and field to use and play on. Can’t wait! Very happy for this group of seniors and players that get to play on the new field.

4. Olympus Titans

olympus

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jackson White (sixth year).

2022 record: 9-13 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Woods Cross in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2022 defense: 10.8 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Rylee Rice, 1B, Sr.

Eliza Johnspn, SS, So.

Sofia Conlon, C, Sr.

Kristina Walker, P, Jr.

Adi Comer, CF, So

Key newcomers:



Charlotte Turner, P, So

Jaedin Mugleston, P/ATH, Fr.

Charlotte Comer, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: There is an excitement about this year that our program has been missing. If we have strong leadership we could surprise people this year.

5. Brighton Bengals

brighton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Barfuss (sixth year).

2022 record: 9-17 (fifth in Region 6 with a 4-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Skyline in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2022 defense: 10.4 rpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Park City Miners

park city

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dennis Cunningham (first year).

2022 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 6 with a 2-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Tooele in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.9 rpg (No. 29 in 5A)

2022 defense: 12.8 rpg (No. 29 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



MacLaren Tyrell, Pitcher, Senior

Tai Quarnberg, Infield, Senior

Xochilt Heredia, Outfield, Senior

Sami Schofield, Outfield, Junior

Key newcomers:



Chloe Pecheux, Pitcher Infield, Sophomore

Liv Smith, First Base, Sophomore

Maddie Reddy, Infield, Sophomore

Erin Donovan, Outfield, Sophomore

Enzo Sillman, Infield, Junior

Coach comment: We are excited about the upcoming season. The girls have put in a lot of work in the offseason and we can see the results of that hard work. As a team we are focused on competing at a higher level than the past few years. The team is working harder and is starting in a better position than the last few years.

7. Highland Rams

highland

2023 schedule

Head coach: Christin Barnes (second year).

2022 record: 2-14 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-1 record, Eliminated by Payson in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 30 in 5A)

2022 defense: 14.7 rpg (No. 30 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Ashley Going, Pitcher, Sr.

Lily Schriever, Catcher, Sr.

Ruby Mesa, Infield, Jr.

Ella Klarich, Pitcher, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Linnea De St. Germaine, Utility, Freshman

Coach comment: Optimistic for this year’s upcoming season.

Region 7

1. Uintah Utes

uintah

2023 schedule

Head coach: Joe Meanea (third year).

2022 record: 22-9 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Springville in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2022 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Maurlee Luck, P/Inf, Sr.

Aspen Wall, Inf/P, Sr.

Ari Siddoway, Inf, Sr.

Millie Gregory, OF, Sr.

Savannah Lewis, OF, Sr.

Charlee Gilroy, C, Jr.

Randee Pace, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kinzee Davis, Inf, Jr.

Coach comment: With seven returning starters, we are looking forward to another very good season for Uintah softball.

2. Cedar Valley Aviators

cedar valley

2023 schedule

Head coach: Katie Meyer (second year).

2022 record: 16-10 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2022 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Kayla Bowling, Pitcher, Sr.

Madi Leatham, Center Field, Sr.

Lauren Hunsaker, Catcher, Sr.

Ellie Leatham, 1B, So.

Aly Lundberg, 2B/RF, Sr.

Cate Underwood, SS, Jr.

Chaleah Workman, 3B, Sr.

Lily Walker, LF, Sr.

Maddie Jenson, Catcher, Jr.

Mindy Ward, RF, Jr.

Zhenia Delfin, Pitcher/2B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Chaytlyn Dodge, LF/RF, Sr.

Jeslyn Collins, 2B/SS, Fr.

Brenley Keele, Pitcher/1B, Fr.

Centry Lundberg, Pitcher, Fr.

Coach comment: This season is hopeful to be an exciting one. We have all varsity players back from last year, (as we did not have any seniors last season) and we have some exciting newcomers to help throughout the season. There are no limits for this team. The girls have been working hard in the offseason and are ready to get out there and start playing.

3. Payson Lions

payson

2023 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Simons (second year).

2022 record: 16-16 (fifth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Bonneville in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2022 defense: 7 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Coach comment: We have an awesome group of athletes and are excited to see what the season has in store for us.

4. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bridget Clinton (14th year).

2022 record: 16-12 (second in Region 7 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 9 rpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2022 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lauren Spendlove (second year).

2022 record: 14-17 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 26 in 5A)

2022 defense: 5.9 rpg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Ayden Fitch, Center Field, Sr.

Allie Anderson, Pitcher/1B, Jr.

Aubrie Hansen, Pitcher/1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Hunter Culley, Catcher, Fr.

Coach comment: I am excited to get the season started! We have done a lot of rebuilding in the past few years. The girls have been putting in the work in the offseason, and I’m ready for it to pay off for them. One of our main goals this year will be continuing to learn and grow.

6. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2023 schedule

Head coach: Anthony Ricci (second year).

2022 record: 7-15 (sixth in Region 7 with a 1-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Alta in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

2022 defense: 12.7 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

Coach comment: We have a great group of athletes this year. I am excited to see them compete.

7. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2023 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Wonnacott (second year).

2022 record: 1-16 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.3 rpg (No. 33 in 5A)

2022 defense: 16.9 rpg (No. 32 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Rian Reed, Sr., Shortstop

James Wilking, Jr., 1st base

Zoey Wonnacott, Jr., Outfield

Coach comment: We are a young team hoping to find some growth and success.

Region 8

1. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tim Kennedy (ninth year).

2022 record: 24-13 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-3 record, Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2022 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Paige Nielson, RF, Sr.

Preslee Nielson, C, Sr.

Emerson Fuller, P, Jr.

Goose Salisbury, CF, Jr.

Sophie Bliss, SS, So

Key newcomers:



Libby Baxter, Inf, Fr.

Mya Maughan, Inf, Fr.

Brynlee Cook, Inf, Fr.

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeremiah Adams (second year).

2022 record: 20-8 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2022 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Kelci Gingras, Soph,

Alexis Adams, Sr.,

Kaydence Pope, So,

Ava Duncan, So

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: We have a good young group coming back that should be competitive in our region this year.

3. Orem Tigers

orem

2023 schedule

Head coach: Paul Barker (sixth year).

2022 record: 13-11 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Tooele in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2022 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Alli Mickelsen, Pitcher/3rd, Sr.

Jayla Anderson, SS, Sr.

Rachel Iosefo, C, Sr.

Madison Holdaway, 3B, Sr.

Taylor Ramage, 1B, Jr.

Hannah Maylett, CF, Soph

Coach comment: With six seniors and a strong junior class we will be a tough team to beat.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds

timpview

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rachel Weiss (seventh year).

2022 record: 6-10 (sixth in Region 8 with a 3-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Stansbury in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2022 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Alta Hawks

alta

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kristin Evans (second year).

2022 record: 12-14 (fifth in Region 8 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2022 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Adilee Dake, C, Sr.

Stella Preece, P/IF, Jr.

Ava Broadhead, C/1B, Jr.

Lavern Toelupe, UT, Jr.

Hailey Richards, UT, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Lucy Preece, P/UT, Fr.

Dani Doyle, P/UT, Fr.

Addyson Brownell, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are young and rebuilding. There is a ton of potential coming into the season this year.

6. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Herring (first year).

2022 record: 5-15 (fourth in Region 8 with a 4-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Timpview in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 28 in 5A)

2022 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Taylor Lewis-Balzarini, Catcher, Sr.

Sadi Oaks, Center Field, Sr.

Aubrey Yablonovsky, Left Field, Sr.

Megan Kretschmer, Pitcher, Sr.

Ashlynn Williamson, Infielder, Sr.

Lilly Sinema, Right Field, Sr.

Sammy Jenne, Infielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

We have a huge sophomore class, with two pitchers that will help lead the way this year and several more freshmen and sophomores that have taken huge preseason strides.

Coach comment: I think we will surprise some people this year. We have a great group of seniors who are leading the charge on and off the field and a couple juniors that are ready to show that they have what it takes to compete at a high level.

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Babinski (third year).

2022 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Northridge in 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 31 in 5A)

2022 defense: 16.3 rpg (No. 31 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Megan Eccles

Kylee Allred

Jordan Lazo

Taylor Perry

Abbie Johhansen

Citalli Islas

Olivia Judd

Key newcomers:



Sophie Schrader

Coach comment: We are looking forward to an improved team with players developing and enjoying the game of softball.

Region 9

1. Spanish Fork Dons

spanish fork

2023 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Jarvis (fourth year).

2022 record: 28-4 (first in Region 9 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 7-0 record, Beat Lehi in 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2022 defense: 2.1 rpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Springville Red Devils

springville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jill Thackeray (10th year).

2022 record: 21-11 (third in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Lehi in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2022 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Emma Liddiard, SS, Sr.

Ryann Haveron, P, Jr.

Caroline Simpson, 1B, Sr.

Tyler Haveron, Util, So.

Brooklynn Richardson, P/1B/DP, So.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the 2023 season. We return the majority of our starting lineup from last season and are looking to build on the things we learned. Our players have been working hard in the offseason and are looking forward to the challenges of their preseason and region schedules.

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

salem

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kalab Stokes (eighth year).

2022 record: 15-10 (fourth in Region 9 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2022 defense: 5 rpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Wasatch Wasps

wasatch

2023 schedule

Head coach: Morgan Smith (fourth year).

2022 record: 21-10 (second in Region 9 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2022 defense: 5 rpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Josie Cluff, Middle IF, So.

Liana Jones, Catcher, So.

Sophia Ward, LF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Brylee Smith, Middle IF, Fr.

Hallie Mcnaughten, Pitcher, Fr.

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

maple

2023 schedule

Head coach: Avery Leckie (second year).

2022 record: 8-15 (fifth in Region 9 with a 3-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Viewmont in 5A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 25 in 5A)

2022 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2023 schedule

Head coach: Abby Wilson (second year).

2022 record: 0-11 (sixth in Region 9 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Highland in 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 2.4 rpg (No. 32 in 5A)

2022 defense: 19.9 rpg (No. 33 in 5A)

Coach comment: We’re really looking forward to this season. We have a lot of new players and they have been learning a lot in the preseason. We’re excited to see the growth they continue to make.

