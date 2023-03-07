High school softball: 2023 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new softball coaches in 3A this year: Hailee McDonald (Canyon View), Dalen Johnson (Emery), Austin Soper (Juab), Belinda Osborn (Manti), William Hawes (Judge Memorial), Jack Ballard (Providence Hall) and Robert Dekorver (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Carbon Dinos

carbon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kirt Nunley (third year).

2022 record: 22-7 (first in Region 12 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

2022 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Haven Byerly, P/1B/3B, Sr.

Makayla Scovill, P/2B/SS/OF, Sr.

Gabby Vasquez, C/2B/3B, Sr.

Reese Ardohein, 3B/OF, Sr.

Brielle Sandoval, SS/2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kylan Sorenson, P/IF, Jr.

Adri Abeyta, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: Carbon lost some talent last year to graduation. However, we have several girls who have a lot of varsity experience. We got eliminated in the state playoffs in 2022 sooner than we anticipated. Girls are hungry to get back to the state tournament and have a better showing in 2023. I believe we have the talent to once again compete in 3A this season. We have a few girls that have varsity pitching experience, which I feel will fall into our favor. You can go far and compete if you have good pitching. These girls play a lot of travel ball during the summer and fall seasons. This makes a big difference when high school softball comes around. I do believe we have less depth than what we had last year. I believe that will hurt us as we make a deep playoff run. However, we have some junior girls who haven’t played a lot of varsity, but they are talented and I believe with them filling in the spots we lost last season, the Lady Dinos will be one of the top teams in the 3A state rankings in 2023. I am excited and can’t wait to see what these young talented ladies can do. Go Dinos.

2. Canyon View Falcons

Canyon View

2023 schedule

Head coach: Hailee McDonald (first year).

2022 record: 16-14 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 4-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2022 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Jayda Gleave, SS

Peyton Lister, P

Kamryn Allen, C

Madison Fuller, OF

Kaylee Quintanilla, UT

3. Emery Spartans

emery

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dalen Johnson (first year).

2022 record: 16-9 (second in Region 12 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

2022 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Brooklynn Ekker, Jr., SS

Jalynn Fox, Sr., 3B

Aspen Taylor, Sr., P/2B

Madi Bunnell, Jr., CF

Coach comment: Solid group of softball players with experience returning in key positions.

4. Richfield Wildcats

richfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Janell Johansen (third year).

2022 record: 9-20 (fiffth in Region 12 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

2022 defense: 12.3 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Echo Pallesen, Catch/3rd, Sr.

Audrey Stewart, SS, Jr.

Macie Barton, C, Soph.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a growing year with a young team. We have a lot great talent.

5. Grand Red Devils

grand

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brook Shumway (10th year).

2022 record: 14-14 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 4-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by South Summit in 3A semifinals.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

2022 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Rhi Hren, Jr., SS

Ali Jones, Jr., 1B

Portia Mitchell, Sr., OF

Hope Shumway, So., P/IF

Trinity Bryant, So., C

Key newcomers:



Kemree Wells, So., C/OF

Zoe Olsen, Fr., 1B

Coach comment: We will be very young with only one senior and two juniors, but the girls are very excited about the upcoming season.

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

grantsville

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tony Cloward (fourth year).

2022 record: 18-9 (second in Region 13 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

2022 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Chloe Bytheway, P, Sr.

Addy Butler, C, Sr.

Kenzie Allen, SS, Sr.

Sophia Crosby, IF/OF, Sr.

Ellie Thomas, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Madison Bolinder, 3rd, Sr.

Zoey Cloward, 1st, Sr.

Avery Lee, OF, Jr.

Riley Youngberg, P/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: Grantsville returns a lot of talented, experienced players form last year’s team. In fact seven returning starters for this upcoming season. This team is very hungry after a disappointing ending to last year. The focus and dedication has been outstanding. With great senior leadership this team could go far.

2. South Summit Wildcats

south summit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Cody Bowen (17th year).

2022 record: 21-11 (third in Region 13 with a 3-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Manti in 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2022 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Alyssa Sargent, Catcher, Sr.

Brooklyn Peacock, Infielder, Jr.

Adrie Fitzgerald, Pitcher, Jr.

Emma Broadbent, 1st Base, So.

Key newcomers:



Aaliyah Aste, Jr., OF

Toshlyn Louder, Pitcher, So.

Mariah Bowen, Infielder, So.

Brin Stapleton, Catcher, So.

Taya Rose, Utility, So.

Malia Olson, Outfielder, So.

Maddie Allen, Outfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: Very young athletic team with just one senior. Excited to see what they can do. New turf softball field in Kamas that we are eager to get out and use.

3. Morgan Trojans

morgan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Billy Peterson (seventh year).

2022 record: 20-10 (first in Region 13 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2022 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Tess Polad, SS/3B, Sr.

Elena Birkeland, P/C/OF, Sr.

Kaiya Peterson, 2B, So.

Lexi Hardman, 3B/SS, So.

Callie Averett, P/OF, So.

Stacey George, 1B, So.

Eva Birkeland, C/P/OF, So.

Key newcomers:



Joesi Kelly, CF, Fr.

Coach comment: Small team, two returning seniors. 11 or 12 total players combined for varsity and JV. Good players with a goal to win it all.

4. Ogden Tigers

ogden

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brogan Poll (second year).

2022 record: 3-12 (sixth in Region 13 with a 1-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Juab in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 19 in 3A)

2022 defense: 13.7 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Abby Thompson, P/UTL, Jr.

Aracely DeLeon, INF, So.

Adrianna Martinez, INF, Jr.

Gillian Deichmann P/INF, Sr.

Autumn Duncan, OF, Sr.

Brighton Summers, OF, Sr.

Jasee Anderson, OF, Jr.

Stephanie Robles, UTL, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Izzy Rounkles, INF, Jr.

Jill Wood, P/INF, Fr.

Ashley Davis, UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: As a coach, returning everyone but two seniors from last year brings excitement. We are a young team, the girls have continued to develop as players and as a whole. I am hopeful that we can build from last year and continue to grow as a team, if this happens I know we can find success.

5. Ben Lomond Scots

Ben Lomond

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jamie Phippen (second year).

2022 record: 7-16 (fifth in Region 13 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

2022 defense: 13 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Dorothy Jenson, SS, Jr.

Reagan Wilcox, Pitcher, Sr.

Dawnavin Frye, CF/Utility, Sr.

Marley McMillen, Catcher, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ofa Arreguin, Catcher, Jr.

Mckynzee Anderson, IF, So.

Coach comment: We are looking to build on many improvements made last season. We have a good number of key players returning as well as some new faces that will contribute this year. We have added some new coaches to our squad with the intent of reaching our goals and building a team that will continue to work hard and get better every day.

Region 14

1. Manti Templars

manti

2023 schedule

Head coach: Belinda Osborn (first year).

2022 record: 23-9 (first in Region 14 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat South Summit in 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

2022 defense: 3 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

2. North Sanpete Hawks

north sanpete

2023 schedule

Head coach: Landon Bailey (sixth year).

2022 record: 12-16 (second in Region 14 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 7 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2022 defense: 6 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Lucy Oldroyd, OF/1B, Sr.

Tyler Jo Miramontes, IF, Sr.

Kady Cook, C/OF, Sr.

Bree Allred, IF, Sr.

Emily Strait, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: We are very excited for this upcoming season. Our team has been working very hard and we can’t wait to start competing. The 3A division is always extremely competitive and we are excited to see how everything plays out.

3. Union Cougars

union

2023 schedule

Head coach: Evah Taylor (eighth year).

2022 record: 10-20 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

2022 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Jaden Yazzie, Sr., shortstop

London Lamb, Sr., Pitcher/1st.

Bailey Thompson, Sr., 2nd base.

Zoee Thompson, Sr., Catcher/CF.

Key newcomers:



Navey Mecham, Jr., Catcher/1st.

Chloe Aland, Jr., Pitcher/OF.

Jaslyn, Jr., 3rd/Catcher.

Coach comment: Promising outlook with upcoming season, great senior leadership and strong underclassman talent will bring a strong line up for UC.

4. Juab Wasps

juab

2023 schedule

Head coach: Austin Soper (first year).

2022 record: 10-18 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

2022 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Trista Martineau, 3B/Catcher, Sr.

Oakley Bosh, OF, Sr.

Dusti Draper, SS/Utility, Sophomore (Missed Most season last year with Knee Injury)

Rylee Sperry, 2B/OF, Jr.

Livia Topham, Utility/P, Sophomore

Roudee Weaver, 1B/Utility, Sophomore

Kinley Christensen, C, Jr.

Madi Blankenagel, Utility, Sophomore

Bailee Benson, P, Sophomore

Lucy Richards, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Hadlei Weaver, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We will have a young team, mostly sophomores and juniors, but we are bringing back a lot of experience from last year. The returning seniors have shown great leadership and have really stepped up during the offseason. We are excited to get the season started.

5. Delta Rabbits

delta

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mandi Stefanoff (second year).

2022 record: 0-17 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

2022 defense: 15.4 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Catarina Stefanoff

Brooklyn Glazier

Key newcomers:



Josalyn Christensen

Coach comment: Better every year.

Region 15

1. Providence Hall Patriots

providence

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jack Ballard (first year).

2022 record: 13-12 (first in Region 15 with a 7-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A second round.

2022 offense: 11.6 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2022 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Nena Garcia, Pitcher, So.

Tristan Lenz, 2B, Jr.

Maddy Johnson, Shortstop, So.

Coach comment: We are a young team but we have high expectations and are excited to see what our kids can do this season.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

2023 schedule

Head coach: David Montoya (fourth year).

2022 record: 6-14 (second in Region 15 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Providence Hall in 3A first round.

2022 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2022 defense: 12.8 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Shay Johnson, SS, Sr.

Kate Griffis, OF, Sr.

Lili Cruz, IF, Sr.

Alliya Meir, 1B, Jr.

Sienna Woods, P, So.

Mads Cruz, Ut, So.

Gigi Trujillo, Ut, So.

Avie Hernandez, Ut, So.

Key newcomers:



Ellie Palmer, P/1B, Fr.

Olivia Sedillo, Ut, Fr.

Sara Mauro, C/IF, Fr.

Olivia Jewkes, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: Our team is young and talented. We’re looking strong and have great potential. I’m excited for this season.

3. Summit Academy Bears

summit academy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Robert Dekorver (first year).

2022 record: 1-12 (third in Region 14 with a 1-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Ben Lomond in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

2022 defense: 15.9 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Kennedy McMorris, C/SS, Jr.

Audry Druce, SS/C, So.

Maddie, Casper, 3B, So.

Liliana Egler, P, So.

Maiya Case, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: I am excited to be leading the Summit Academy High School Bears softball team into the 2023 season. This team is full of returners that fought through adversity last year to have one of the best state play-in games ever. I am excited to see how the team has grown and learned as we take the field this year and become a contender within a competitive region.

4. American Leadership Eagles

ala

2023 schedule

Head coach: Corey Edwards (sixth year).

2022 record: 1-7 (fourth in Region 14 with a 1-5 record).

2022 postseason: Did not participate.

2022 offense: 10.6 rpg

2022 defense: 20.1 rpg

Additional info not provided.

5. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2023 schedule

Head coach: William Hawes (first year).

2022 record: 0-11 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Richfield in 3A play-in games.

2022 offense: 1.5 rpg (No. 20 in 3A)

2022 defense: 19.5 rpg (No. 19 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Jr., Emma Manross, SS/SB

So, Bella Hale, Pitcher/1B

Jr., Toni Bullough, SB/CF

So, Kylee Bunting, 1B/CF

Coach comment: To be competitive and get better each game.

