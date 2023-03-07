The value of a long NBA road trip

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz are currently on their longest road trip of the season — six games in five cities across 13 days away from home.

Though the grind of travel and living out of a suitcase can wear on the body and mind, there are definitely some benefits to spending an extended amount of time on the road.

“My kids get up very early,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said just before the first game of the trip. “So a positive would be that this morning, although I love them and I do miss them very much, they were not at the side of my bed at a time that started with ‘five.’”

Hardy was only kind of joking. Being on the road can actually be a bit of a reprieve for players and coaches who have children and families and other responsibilities — things that can distract them back home.

Being at home also adds a certain level of comfort and familiarity, but the team also splits off into their own individual worlds. On the road, they are kind of forced to be around each other for meals and outings and all the travel, and it creates some bonding that doesn’t always happen at home.

Also, as Lauri Markkanen put it, the road makes you rely on your teammates more.

“I like playing on the road,” he said. “It’s just us out there and we’re not gonna get any boost from the crowd or anything like that.”

The Jazz started out their trip with two games in Oklahoma City on Friday and Sunday. They’ll play in Dallas on Tuesday, Orlando on Thursday, Charlotte on Saturday and Miami on Monday.

After they finish off the games, the Jazz are staying in Miami after their game against the Heat rather than flying straight home, allowing them a night to unwind in South Beach.

By the time the Jazz get home after the trip there will only be 13 games left in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Stat of the week

Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler was named Rookie of the Month for the Western Conference for games played in February. Kessler averaged 10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game while being the only rookie to average a double-double over the last month.

