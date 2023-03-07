3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-116 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS — The Utah Jazz fell to 31-35 on the season with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Despite being without Walker Kessler (non-COVID illness), Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) and Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain), the Jazz put up a fight against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks and were right in the game down to the wire, but the Mavs were able to come away with a 120-116 win.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



In the final moments, the Jazz were on the wrong end of a couple of calls and situations that ended up going in the Mavericks’ favor. Kris Dunn was called for a foul on Irving as he was shooting a 3-pointer, which was three foul shots for Irving. Jazz head coach Will Hardy challenged the call and after a long review the challenge was unsuccessful. That left the Jazz without a timeout for the final handful of possessions and the Mavericks took advantage of that with smart plays.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had an incredible shooting night for Dallas, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers for 24 points off the bench. The Jazz finally had a game on this trip where they were shooting the ball fairly well from 3 (34.1%), but the Mavericks hit 42.2% of their attempts from deep.

The Jazz had a great game from Lauri Markkanen, who finished with a game-high-tying 33 points and had really well-balanced contributions from Talen Horton-Tucker, Dunn and Rudy Gay, but there were some late turnovers and the Mavericks did a good job of splitting the Jazz’s double team at the end of the game to come out on top.