Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Actor Ben Savage announces run for Congress

The former ‘Boy Meets World’ star announced he is running as a Democrat in Los Angeles for the 2024 election

By Emma Pitts
SHARE Actor Ben Savage announces run for Congress
Ben Savage at Wizard World Comic-Con at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ben Savage is pictured on Day 1 at Wizard World Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Rosemont, Illinois. Savage announced that he is running for Congress in California.

Rob Grabowski, Associated Press

Former child actor and “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage has announced a run for Congress.

Savage is seeking to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s long-held seat in the Senate. Feinstein announced she will retire at the end of her term in 2024.

Last November, Savage, a Democrat, ran for a seat on West Hollywood’s City Council but lost with only about 6% of the vote, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office.

On Monday Savage posted to his Instagram account: “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.”

Related

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests,” he continued.

Savage entered the spotlight when he took the lead role as Cory Matthews in ABC’s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” which ran from 1993 to 2000, and then played the same role in the reboot, “Girl Meets World” that aired in 2014.

He follows a long list of celebrities who have taken the path of running for office.

Savage’s congressional campaign website says his main priorities are public safety, fighting homelessness, helping organized labor and revitalizing the economy.

Next Up In Politics
Will a moderate Republican run for president in 2024?
Romney, other senators, look at power to ban ‘digital opium’ TikTok
How this new law could be a ‘game changer’ for the Great Salt Lake
Report: Trump is considering a female running mate — possibly Kari Lake
Could Utah’s ‘diverse, crazy, cool’ mineral landscape ease U.S. dependence on foreign imports?
Biden administration considers vaccinating poultry against bird flu