Actor Ben Savage announces run for Congress

Former child actor and “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage has announced a run for Congress.

Savage is seeking to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s long-held seat in the Senate. Feinstein announced she will retire at the end of her term in 2024.

Last November, Savage, a Democrat, ran for a seat on West Hollywood’s City Council but lost with only about 6% of the vote, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office.

On Monday Savage posted to his Instagram account: “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.”

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests,” he continued.

Savage entered the spotlight when he took the lead role as Cory Matthews in ABC’s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” which ran from 1993 to 2000, and then played the same role in the reboot, “Girl Meets World” that aired in 2014.

He follows a long list of celebrities who have taken the path of running for office.

Savage’s congressional campaign website says his main priorities are public safety, fighting homelessness, helping organized labor and revitalizing the economy.