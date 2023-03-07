There’s a new season of ‘The Voice’ — and 2 new coaches

A new season of “The Voice” is underway — and there are two new coaches on board.

Who are the new coaches on ‘The Voice’?

Longtime coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello — who made her debut as a “Voice” coach last season — are not a part of Season 23.

Instead, Niall Horan of the boy band One Direction and Chance the Rapper have stepped into the competition to offer their expertise to rising artists.

For One Direction, Horan wrote hits like “Story of My Life” and “Night Changes,” according to Billboard. The Irish singer-songwriter has since released solo work and has a third album coming out this summer, Billboard reported.

Chance the Rapper has won multiple Grammy Awards — including one for best rap album with his mixtape “Coloring Book” in 2016. It marked the first time an album only available for streaming won a Grammy, per Billboard. The Chicago-based artist, who incorporates jazz and gospel influences in his music, released his debut studio album in 2019.

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton are on ‘The Voice’

Season 23 of “The Voice,” which premiered March 6 on NBC, has two familiar faces in the red swivel chairs: Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

After a season away from “The Voice,” longtime coach Clarkson has reclaimed her spot. Meanwhile, Shelton — who is the only remaining original coach on the show — has stated that this season will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement last fall, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton continued, according to NBC News.

Shelton has won “The Voice” nine times, according to NBC.com. Most recently, he won this past season with country singer Bryce Leatherwood, the Deseret News reported.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2023

“The Voice” airs on NBC Mondays at 7 p.m. MST and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. MST. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the following day.