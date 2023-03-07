It’s Blake Shelton’s final season on ‘The Voice.’ Here are the singers on his team (so far)

Blake Shelton — the one remaining original coach on “The Voice” — is getting ready to leave the reality competition show.

The show’s 23rd season, which premiered March 6, will mark Shelton’s final season with “The Voice.”

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement last fall, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton continued, according to NBC News.

Here’s a look at the singers who have joined Shelton’s team for his final run as a coach.

Note: This story will be updated as episodes air each week.

Who is on Team Blake Shelton for ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Neil Salsich

Neil Salsich had all the coaches fighting for him with his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues” for his blind audition. Shelton, in particular, wanted Salsich for his team, and used his one and only block of the round to prevent Kelly Clarkson from snagging the singer.

Clarkson praised Salsich’s versatility, complimenting his raspiness, use of falsetto and “old-school country” sound. Chance the Rapper, meanwhile, told Salsich he should make the surprising choice and join his team.

“It’s TV. Anything can happen,” Chance said. “Why not a rapper and a country singer together?”

But Salsich, a 34-year-old full-time musician from St. Louis, Missouri, ultimately ended up becoming the first singer to join Shelton’s team for the season.

Tasha Jessen

Tasha Jessen got a three-chair turn for her rendition of Leon Bridges’ “River.” Clarkson was the only one who didn’t turn around for Jessen, a 20-year-old singer from Pakistan who currently lives in Colorado.

“You have an undeniable talent,” Chance said. “You have great range and control, and you’re going to have huge success in this show just because you shine.”

Alex Whalen

Like most country singers on “The Voice,” Alex Whalen ended up selecting Shelton to be his coach. But Shelton noted something different about Whalen that separated him from all the other country singers in the competition — he’s the first to hail from London.

Whalen, who currently lives in Florida, performed Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” for his blind audition, and received a chair turn from Shelton and Chance the Rapper.

Carlos Rising

At the very last minute, Clarkson turned around for 28-year-old singer Carlos Rising, who performed Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” for his blind audition. Clarkson said she believed there was more to Rising’s voice and that she could help him grow in his sound, but the singer from North Carolina ended up selecting Shelton — who turned around fairly early during the audition — as his coach.