Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?

The 2022-23 NBA season is in the home stretch.

The Utah Jazz, which traded away Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Malik Beasley at the February trade deadline, look more likely to be lottery-bound than play-in bound with 16 games left.

As of Tuesday, the Jazz would hold the No. 8 spot in the NBA draft lottery. Utah’s odds for a top-four pick in the lottery are currently 26.3% and its odds for the No. 1 overall pick are 6%, per Tankathon.com.

The Jazz have the second-hardest strength of schedule remaining, with its opponents holding a combined .533 winning percentage, according to Tankathon.com.

The 2023 NBA draft is projected to be deep, with great players available in the lottery. It’s headlined by perhaps the most-hyped draft prospect since LeBron James — 7-foot-3 center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama can handle the ball well, make 3-pointers, pass and be a generational force on the defensive end.

Wembanyama, guard Scoot Henderson, forward Amen Thompson and forward Brandon Miller are projected to be the top four players in June’s draft.

The NBA draft lottery, which includes the 14 teams that do not make the playoffs, is held to determine the top four picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Following the lottery that determines the top four picks, selections 5-14 are ordered from worst record to best record.

The three teams that finish with the worst record in the league each have 14% odds to land the No. 1 overall pick. The fourth-worst team has 12.5% odds, the fifth-worst team has 10.5% odds, the sixth-worst team has 9% odds, the seventh-worst team has 7.5% odds and the eighth-worst team has 6% odds of landing the coveted top pick.

The top three of the lottery is nearly set. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio, in some order, will likely hold the top three lottery spots.

The NBA draft lottery will be held on May 16 and the 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22.

If the season ended today, here is what the lottery would look like.

This story is updated nightly.

Tuesday, March 7

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets — 0.5 games back of No. 1 draft lottery spot

3. San Antonio Spurs — 1.5 games back

4. Charlotte Hornets — 5.5 games back

5. Orlando Magic — 12 games back

6. Indiana Pacers — 14 games back

7. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) — 14.5 games back

8. Utah Jazz — 16 games back

9. New Orleans Pelicans — 16.5 games back

9. Washington Wizards — 16.5 games back

9. Portland Trail Blazers — 16.5 games back

9. Oklahoma City Thunder — 16.5 games back

13. Los Angeles Lakers — 17 games back

13. Toronto Raptors — 17 games back