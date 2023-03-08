High school boys lacrosse: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: John Vasas (Bonneville), Reed Keller (Northridge), Dan Derrick (Viewmont), Ian Sime (Skyline), Scotty Taysom (Mountain View) and Ellison Cabreros (Spanish Fork).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Peter Jordan (third year).

2022 record: 16-3 (first in Region 5 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 20-3, in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 13.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2022 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Viewmont Vikings

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dan Derrick (first year).

2022 record: 11-7 (second in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 15-5, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.5 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Northridge Knights

2023 schedule

Head coach: Reed Keller (first year).

2022 record: 8-10 (third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 10-5, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.9 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Rusty Baldwin, Mid, Jr.

CJ Campbell, Defense, Jr.

Finn Mohr, Mid, Soph.

Gaige Mecham, LSM, Jr.

Max Skousen, Attack, Jr.

Brandon Smith, Defense, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Chase Harris, Mid, Soph.

Micah Olsen, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: Very young team with a ton of talent, should be strong in the region.

4. Bonneville Lakers

2023 schedule

Head coach: John Vasas (first year).

2022 record: 8-11 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 12-9, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kaden Powell, Mid, Jr.

York Cypers, Mid, Jr.

Bryson Howell, Faceoff, Jr.

Case Wayman, Defense, Jr.

Austin Johnson, LSM, Sr.

Colby Mickles, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Nick Sebahar, Mid, Jr.

Kyler Welch, Mid, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Cameron Howell, Mid, Jr.

Ashton Nicholls, Mid, Soph.

Tyson Pututau, Defense, Soph.

Coach comment: We return two players that received region recognition last year in Kaden Powell at midfield and Bryson Howell at faceoff and expect them to continue to make significant contributions to the team. Case Wayman is a two-year starter that will anchor our defense with younger players with limited varsity experience. York Cypers is a solid midfielder that has seen plenty of varsity time. Austin Johnson (LSM) and Nick Sebahar (defensive midfielder) will provide strength on the wings at the faceoff and are excellent defenders. Kyler Welch is a player that will do whatever is asked with a short stick or a long pole and will impact both ends of the field. We have a couple younger players that I’m VERY excited to see how they react to the varsity level of lacrosse.

Lastly, I absolutely love our region. Bountiful has an excellent program that we respect immensely and are trying to catch. The rest of the region is an absolute battle every night. Each game can go either way by three or four goals. Which makes for great games. Bonneville has a solid lacrosse program that we are trying to just improve a little each year. I feel like who we have returning and newcomers that will continue to make that improvement in our program.

5. Box Elder Bees

2023 schedule

Head coach: Damon Andreasen (third year).

2022 record: 7-11 (sixth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 14-8, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.5 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Woods Cross Wildcats

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brett Rurka (second year).

2022 record: 7-9 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 14-8, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10.1 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Will Marx, Attack, Sr.

Seth Laycock, Defense, Sr.

Jack Wood, Mid, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Aiden Weston, Defense, Soph.

Dawson Staten, Attack, Fr.

Gavin Rurka, Mid, Fr.

Gus Wood, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the season. We have a younger team this year and all the players have been working extremely hard off season.

Region 6

1. Park City Miners

2023 schedule

Head coach: Michael Persky (third year).

2022 record: 15-5 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Beat Olympus, 10-9, in the 5A 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 14.5 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Chase Beyer, Attack, Sr.

Jack McHenry, Faceoff specialist, Sr.

Gavin Beichner, Defense, Sr.

Braden Beyer, SSDM, Sr.

Beckett Wolf, Mid, Sr.

Riley Mullholland, M, Sr.

AJ Silinoff, Goalie, Jr.

Trey Beichner, SSDM, Jr.

Patrick Shaede, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Reese Smith, SSDM, Soph.

Coach comment: We will be a fairly young team. However, we are fortunate to have a strong group of senior captains in Chase and Braden Beyer, Gavin Beichner and Jack McHenry. Given our lack of depth our challenge will be to remain healthy.

2. Olympus Titans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Nick Merrell (third year).

2022 record: 19-1 (first in Region 6 with a 5-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 10-9, in the 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 16.6 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2022 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ethan Hartsfield, Mid, Sr.

Gage Phippen, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Charlie Droitsch, Attack, Jr.

Grey Peterson, Defense, Jr.

Ben Burbidge, Defense/LSM Jr.

Sam Smith LSM, Jr.

Luke Bryant, Mid, Jr.

Caleb Johnson, Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Elliot Peterson, Defense, Jr.

Edison Cutler, Mid, Jr.

Andrew Clayton, Attack, Jr.

Dimitri Savas, Defense/LSM, Soph.

James Schlendorf, Mid, Soph.

Gabe Gordon, Mid, Soph.

Coach comment: Lots of new faces and a young team led by a small, but strong core of senior guys! Excited to watch them compete against some great teams and see how far we can take this thing.

3. Brighton Bengals

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris O’Donnell (third year).

2022 record: 10-9 (third in Region 6 with a 3-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Park City, 19-7, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 9.4 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Issac Hanson, Goalie, Sr.

Grayson Harris, Attack, Jr.

Donovan Wismer, Attack, Jr.

Bowen England, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Dylan Harmston, Attack, Jr.

Ethan Salmon, Defense, Sr.

Coach comment: Returning a lot of players from last year and are excited to see how they developed and progress with another year under their belts.

4. East Leopards

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Anderson (second year).

2022 record: 10-6 (fourth in Region 6 with a 2-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 9-5, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 12.3 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Skyline Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ian Sime (first year).

2022 record: 11-7 (fifth in Region 6 with a 1-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 11-8, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 9.4 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Samson Ginsberg, Defense, Sr.

Patrick McNally, Mid, Jr.

6. Highland Rams

2023 schedule

Head coach: Neil Blaney (second year).

2022 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 6 with a 0-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 14-3, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2022 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Horoba (third year).

2022 record: 15-4 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 12-5, in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 15.9 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2022 defense: 5.9 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Berkley Horoba, Attack, Senior.

Deacon Mearian, Middie, Senior.

Casey Blackham, Middie, Senior.

Andrew Parry, Defense, Junior.

Harley Kenney, Goalie, Senior.

Coach comment: We are very optimistic as we head into the season with a strong senior class returning for us and some young players with quite a bit of varsity experience. We have scheduled some of the top competition in the state and are excited about this season.

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

2023 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Redd (third year).

2022 record: 14-4 (second in Region 8 with a 9-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 11-10, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 13.7 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.7 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Lehi Pioneers

2023 schedule

Head coach: David Moreau (third year).

2022 record: 9-8 (third in Region 8 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 20-3, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 11.6 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2022 defense: 12.2 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Havea Makafefie, Attack, Sr.

Cooper Justice, Attack, Jr.

Stanbrough Zxander, Attack, Soph.

Larsen Kiezek, Defense, Jr.

Fowler Denen, Midfielder, Sr.

Fiedler Kaden, Defense, Soph.

McWhorter Mason, Defense, Sr.

Adamson Ethan, Midfielder, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Chidester Jackson, Defense, Fr.

Neilsen Reed, Attack, Fr.

Fish Blair, Midfielder, Soph.

Marriott Gavin, Midfielder, Soph.

Coach comment: Lots of great returning players both on the offense and defense side of the ball. Looking to build off are successes last year.

4. Orem Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josh Kinney (2nd year).

2022 record: 8-9 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 11-10, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2022 defense: 10.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Kimball Hatch, Attack, Senior

Eric Jarvis, Midfield, Senior

Konrad Taotua, SSDM, Senior

Sam Jennings, LSM, Senior

Roman Richards, Defense, Junior

Peter Arnoldsen, Goalie, Junior

Key newcomers:



Michael Arnoldsen, Attack, Senior

Sam Prestwich, Midfield, Senior

Mason Riley, Defense, Junior

Coach comment: Now entering our third season, we are looking to keep building our program. We lost a lot of seniors and already have injuries leading to players out for the season, but we have a group that have played together for three years now.

5. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2023 schedule

Head coach: Toby Ryan (third year).

2022 record: 7-11 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 15-4, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.2 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Jordan Beetdiggers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Luis CruzFred (third year).

2022 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 11-5, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.4 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2022 defense: 11.4 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Mountain View Bruins

2023 schedule

Head coach: Scotty Taysom (first year).

2022 record: 0-16 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 14-1, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2022 defense: 16.9 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Adam Wiesenberg, M, Sr.

Isaac Rodriguez, A, Sr.

Noah Rodriguez, A, Soph.

Kenyon Kunz, D, Soph.

Norman Gomez, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kemper Best, A, Fr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a new brand of Mountain View lacrosse. We believe this program has the potential to do big things in the future.

Region 9

1. Wasatch Wasps

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Wallace (second year).

2022 record: 11-8 (first in Region 9 with a 7-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 13-6, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2022 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Caleb Taylor, Attack, Senior.

Conner Osborne, Midfield, Senior.

Owen Moore, Attack, Senior.

Jett Cherry, Defense, Senior.

Jackson Stone, Defense, Senior.

Ethan Erker, Midfield, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Adam Bodily, Midfield, Senior.

Spencer Bodily, Midfield, Senior.

Josh Dickerson, Defense, Senior.

Jace Jorgenson, Midfield, Sophomore.

Cole Lent, Attack, Junior.

Coach comment: We return most of our starters from a team that won our region and made it to the quarterfinals and we are looking forward to improving on last year successes. After losing a lot of 1-2 goal games early last year, we really started to find our identity as a team and it has carried through the offseason. We really think we have a team that can be a top 5 team in 5A and we’re excited to hopefully turn some heads this year. We also have set the goal to have another undefeated year in region play to get back-to-back region championships. I think it will be an exciting year for Wasatch.

2. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Waycasy (third year).

2022 record: 11-7 (second in Region 9 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 9-8, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 12.3 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Spanish Fork Dons

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ellison Cabreros (first year).

2022 record: 10-8 (third in Region 9 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 19-5, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2022 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Brandon Norris, MIDI/ATTACK, Soph.

Rhys Cabreros, ATTACK/MIDI, Sr.

Brixton Gull, ATTACK/MIDI, Jr.

Wil Gunter, LSM/D, Jr.

Zane Lockhart, D/LSM, Sr.

Cael Cabreros, D/LSM, Soph.

Brigham Folsom, G, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Logan Haacke, SSDM/ATTACK, Sr.

Wyatt Grant, LSM/D, Jr.

Austin Olsen, ATTACK/MIDI, Fr.

Logan Levy, G/D, Fr.

Coach comment: We’re a young team, who lost some key starters, but that just means players have an opportunity to step up. Our focus this year is to be competitive in our non-region schedule and to win our region.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2023 schedule

Head coach: Erick McHenry (second year).

2022 record: 6-9 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 15-4, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Dielan Westbrook

Coach comment: We are excited and ready to get after it.

5. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Dalton (third year).

2022 record: 9-9 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 22-1, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 9.1 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2022 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Christian Shuler, Midfielder, Senior.

Parker Darrington, LSM, Senior.

Luke Lyman, Defense, Senior.

Andy Mckee, Defense, Junior.

Kyle Dalton, Defense, Senior.

Daniel Southwick, Defensive Midfielder, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Barret Magoffin, Attack, Freshman.

Blake Kilpatrick, Midfielder, Sophmore.

Brigham Halford, Attack, Junior.

Parker Cowley, Attack, Junior.

Korben Ferre, Midfielder, Senior.

Coach comment: We are excited to see what this year will bring as we return an experienced defense and a young offense.

6. Payson Lions

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Sisneros (third year).

2022 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 15-5, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2022 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Colby Olson, Defense, Junior.

Ryan Rowley, SSDM, Junior.

Dan Rowley, Attack, Senior.

Chandler Loveless, Midfield, Senior.

Ryland Baker, Midfield, Junior.

Aiden Hardy, FOS, Junior.

Malone Ewell, Defense, Senior.

Cooper Andreason, Goalie, Senior.

Samuel Bolton, LSM, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Dylan Cottle, Midfield, Junior.

Jarrett Johnson, Defense, Junior.

Easton Andreason, LSM, Junior.

Gary Bolton, Attack, Sophomore.

Jared Keel, Attack, Sophomore.

Coach comment: Year three of Payson lacrosse promises to be an exciting one with the team looking to continue to improve. We return a lot of varsity experience and have a number of varsity role players and JV players who made big improvements in the offseason. The heart of this team will be its defense, anchored by junior defenseman Colby Olson, senior goalie Cooper Andreason and junior defensive midfielder Ryan Rowley. The offense led by senior midfielder Chandler Loveless, senior attackman Dan Rowley, and junior midfielders Ryland Baker and Dylan Cottle will have a more balanced approach as we replace our top three scorers from last year’s team. Our players are excited to get the season started and work to continue to establish our brand as a hard working, tough and competitive lacrosse team.

7. Springville Red Devils

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jared Ottley (third year).

2022 record: 1-18 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to East, 21-3, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2022 defense: 13.6 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Sawyer Ottley, Goalie, Jr.

Aiden Low, Middie, Sr.

James Fowler, Attack, Sr.

Magnum Stewart, Attack, Jr.

Parker Ottley, Attack, Soph.

Drew Ashton, Defense, Sr.

Gibson Condie, Middie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lance Stewart, Middie, Fr.

KJ Norman, Middie, Fr.

Issac Bradshaw, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited about the number of returning players and the growing interest. Even though the season did not go was we would have liked, a majority of the players have really fallen for the sport and are excited to build towards greater success.

8. Provo Bulldogs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jordan Gardner (third year).

2022 record: 5-14 (seventh in Region 9 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 18-2, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 6.5 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2022 defense: 10.7 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Parke, Midfield, Senior.

Carson Shorts, Midfield, Senior.

Keegan Neal, Attack, Senior.

Jett Schouman, LSM, Sophomore.

Coach comment: Looking forward to another great season of lacrosse.