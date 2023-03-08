High school boys lacrosse: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Jeff Brzoska (Judge Memorial), Will Manny (Waterford), David Pettingill (Logan), Aaron Quiggle (Ridgeline) and Bryant Cannell (Sky View).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

2023 schedule

Head coach: Greg Stamatov (second year).

2022 record: 10-8 (first in Region 10 with a 4-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 11-7, in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2022 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jacob Anderson, D, Sr.

Joe Funes, D, Sr.

Lance Ebner, A, Sr.

Mason Kegel, M, Sr.

Austin Lund, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Aidan Wigton, M, Jr.

Angelo Lewis, M, Jr.

Alijah Bedinger, M, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to continue to build a lacrosse culture rooted in hard work and love of the game.

2. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2023 schedule

Head coach: Will Manny (first year).

2022 record: 2-12 (second in Region 10 with a 1-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 16-3, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2022 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Brzoska (first year).

Did not participate last year.

Returning contributors:

Without having a Judge team last year and only three of the players (one being a senior) in 2022 playing for a different school, it’s difficult to say who our returning contributors will be. We will definetly rely on the following upperclassman for leadership on and off the field:



Sam Cowen, D, Jr.

Will Yarrish, A, Jr.

Hank Pratt, G, Sr.

Danny Spoor, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:



With as many as 20 freshmen and seven possible starters from that group, the list is too long.

Coach comment: We are projecting to field both a JV and varsity team this year with as many as 20 freshmen in the fold and only three current seniors on our radar. To be honest, we are not really sure what to expect from the team, but we do know the players and the school are excited to have Judge boys lacrosse back, and we have a lot of work to do to make us one of the top programs in the state again. I do predict we will play hard for allfour4 quarters and have fun doing it as our underclassmen gain the valuable experience they need for the future and all of us coaches are excited and up for the task.

Region 11

1. Green Canyon Wolves

green canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Troy Oldham (third year).

2022 record: 14-6 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Beat Sky View, 9-8, in the 4A 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 11.3 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5.1 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Tucker Sampson, Attack, Senior

Peyton Johnson, Goalie, Senior

Weston Christensen, Defense, Senior

Connor Dockery, Middie, Senior

Spencer Gerber, Middie, Senior

Jackson Landon, LSM, Senior

Key newcomers:



Dylan Atkinson, Defense, Senior

Travis Allen, Face off/Mid, Senior

Tommy Russon, Face off/Middie, Senior

Emmerson Needham, Attack, Senior

Connor Wilcock, Attack, Junior

Coach comment: While we lost many of our strong 1s, we have a great set of leaders who have varsity experience and were instrumental in our postseason success. Our goal is to return to Zions Stadium in May and defend our state title, but we also know there are some very good teams we have to get through in order to achieve our target. We open the season at home with our two-day tournament called The Northern Thaw where we will immediately be tested by some of the best teams in the state, namely Park City, Lone Peak, Mountain Ridge Wasatch and Fremont. We play Park City again in our preseason, along with Juan Diego and Box Elder before going into our home-and-away region games. The one exception is a season game with Judge Memorial that we are sure will be great competition. We are really looking forward to a great competitive season.

2. Sky View Bobcats

sky view

2023 achedule

Head coach: Bryant Cannell (first year).

2022 record: 15-4 (first in Region 11 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 9-8, in the 4A 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 14.6 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2022 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

ridgeline

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Quiggle (first year).

2022 record: 12-4 (third in Region 11 with a 4-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 13-10, in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 13.1 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2022 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jack Jensen, Attack, Senior

Will Rippstein, Midfield, Senior

Cole Juber, Midfield, Junior

Ayvn Gore, Midfield, Junior

Carter Smith, Defense, Junior

Will Broadbent, Defense, Junior

Max Donavan, Defense, Junior

Gray Hendricks, LSM, Junior

Ben Orduno, Goalie, Junior

Key newcomers:



Reeve Quiggle, Attack, Junior

Reese Karasek, Attack, Junior

Will Graham, Midfield, Junior

Luke Chadwick, Midfield, Sophomore

Coach comment: We are really excited for this season. The goal is to win the region and state titles. There is a lot of work to do but the players are committed to the process and are ready for the challenge.

4. Bear River Bears

bear river

2023 schedule

Head coach: Coj Miller (third year).

2022 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 13-10, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2022 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Myles Nielson, Attack, Senior

Kash Avery, Midfield, Sophomore

Fierce Miller, Defense, Senior

Owen Hess, LSM, Senior

Gavyn Haws, Midield, Senior

Kase Avery, Attack, Senior

Windsor London, Defense, Senior

Dakota Julander, Defense, Junior

Key newcomers:



Cougar Christensen, Attack, Junior

Max Cragun, Midfield, Junior

Carson Van Tassell, Midfield, Sophomore

Max Anderson, Midfield, Sophomore

Coach comment: Will be a fun, competitive season. Returning starters at most key positions will help with a difficult nonregion schedule.

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

mountain crest

2023 schedule

Head coach: Matt Taylor (second year).

2022 record: 6-12 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 17-7, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2022 defense: 10.1 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jayce Paterakis, M/A, Senior

Cash Whatley, D, Junior

Ashton Gittens, A, Senior

Kayden Fischer, G, Sophomore

Capener Gunner, M, Senior

Parker Andrus, M, Sophomore

Kayden Lindley, A, Junior

Landon Low, M, Junior

Key newcomers:



Brayden Tannehill, M, Senior

Camden Atkinson, M, Freshman

Davis Cooper, A, Freshman

Thomas Downing, LSM, Sophomore

Ben Funk, M, Sophomore

Coach comment: Team looking to gain on some of the positive changes we made last year.

6. Logan Grizzlies

logan

2023 schedule

Head coach: David Pettingill (first year).

2022 record: 0-18 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Utah Military Hillfield, 6-5, in the 4A play-in game.

2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2022 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Key newcomers:



Ethan Wright, attack, Fr.

Nephi Vail, defense, Fr.

Kru Jeppesen, defense, Fr.

Coach comment: We are looking for growth and consistency from our players.