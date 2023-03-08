High school boys lacrosse: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.
The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.
There are five new boys lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Jeff Brzoska (Judge Memorial), Will Manny (Waterford), David Pettingill (Logan), Aaron Quiggle (Ridgeline) and Bryant Cannell (Sky View).
Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.
Region 10
1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle
Head coach: Greg Stamatov (second year).
2022 record: 10-8 (first in Region 10 with a 4-0 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 11-7, in the 4A semifinals.
2022 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).
2022 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).
Returning contributors:
- Jacob Anderson, D, Sr.
- Joe Funes, D, Sr.
- Lance Ebner, A, Sr.
- Mason Kegel, M, Sr.
- Austin Lund, G, Jr.
Key newcomers:
- Aidan Wigton, M, Jr.
- Angelo Lewis, M, Jr.
- Alijah Bedinger, M, Sr.
Coach comment: We are excited to continue to build a lacrosse culture rooted in hard work and love of the game.
2. Waterford Ravens
Head coach: Will Manny (first year).
2022 record: 2-12 (second in Region 10 with a 1-2 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 16-3, in the 4A quarterfinals.
2022 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).
2022 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).
Additional info not provided.
3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs
Head coach: Jeff Brzoska (first year).
Did not participate last year.
Returning contributors:
Without having a Judge team last year and only three of the players (one being a senior) in 2022 playing for a different school, it’s difficult to say who our returning contributors will be. We will definetly rely on the following upperclassman for leadership on and off the field:
- Sam Cowen, D, Jr.
- Will Yarrish, A, Jr.
- Hank Pratt, G, Sr.
- Danny Spoor, M, Sr.
Key newcomers:
- With as many as 20 freshmen and seven possible starters from that group, the list is too long.
Coach comment: We are projecting to field both a JV and varsity team this year with as many as 20 freshmen in the fold and only three current seniors on our radar. To be honest, we are not really sure what to expect from the team, but we do know the players and the school are excited to have Judge boys lacrosse back, and we have a lot of work to do to make us one of the top programs in the state again. I do predict we will play hard for allfour4 quarters and have fun doing it as our underclassmen gain the valuable experience they need for the future and all of us coaches are excited and up for the task.
Region 11
1. Green Canyon Wolves
Head coach: Troy Oldham (third year).
2022 record: 14-6 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Beat Sky View, 9-8, in the 4A 4A state championship.
2022 offense: 11.3 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).
2022 defense: 5.1 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).
Returning contributors:
- Tucker Sampson, Attack, Senior
- Peyton Johnson, Goalie, Senior
- Weston Christensen, Defense, Senior
- Connor Dockery, Middie, Senior
- Spencer Gerber, Middie, Senior
- Jackson Landon, LSM, Senior
Key newcomers:
- Dylan Atkinson, Defense, Senior
- Travis Allen, Face off/Mid, Senior
- Tommy Russon, Face off/Middie, Senior
- Emmerson Needham, Attack, Senior
- Connor Wilcock, Attack, Junior
Coach comment: While we lost many of our strong 1s, we have a great set of leaders who have varsity experience and were instrumental in our postseason success. Our goal is to return to Zions Stadium in May and defend our state title, but we also know there are some very good teams we have to get through in order to achieve our target. We open the season at home with our two-day tournament called The Northern Thaw where we will immediately be tested by some of the best teams in the state, namely Park City, Lone Peak, Mountain Ridge Wasatch and Fremont. We play Park City again in our preseason, along with Juan Diego and Box Elder before going into our home-and-away region games. The one exception is a season game with Judge Memorial that we are sure will be great competition. We are really looking forward to a great competitive season.
2. Sky View Bobcats
Head coach: Bryant Cannell (first year).
2022 record: 15-4 (first in Region 11 with a 8-0 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 9-8, in the 4A 4A state championship.
2022 offense: 14.6 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).
2022 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).
Additional info not provided.
3. Ridgeline RiverHawks
Head coach: Aaron Quiggle (first year).
2022 record: 12-4 (third in Region 11 with a 4-2 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 13-10, in the 4A semifinals.
2022 offense: 13.1 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).
2022 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).
Returning contributors:
- Jack Jensen, Attack, Senior
- Will Rippstein, Midfield, Senior
- Cole Juber, Midfield, Junior
- Ayvn Gore, Midfield, Junior
- Carter Smith, Defense, Junior
- Will Broadbent, Defense, Junior
- Max Donavan, Defense, Junior
- Gray Hendricks, LSM, Junior
- Ben Orduno, Goalie, Junior
Key newcomers:
- Reeve Quiggle, Attack, Junior
- Reese Karasek, Attack, Junior
- Will Graham, Midfield, Junior
- Luke Chadwick, Midfield, Sophomore
Coach comment: We are really excited for this season. The goal is to win the region and state titles. There is a lot of work to do but the players are committed to the process and are ready for the challenge.
4. Bear River Bears
Head coach: Coj Miller (third year).
2022 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 13-10, in the 4A quarterfinals.
2022 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).
2022 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).
Returning contributors:
- Myles Nielson, Attack, Senior
- Kash Avery, Midfield, Sophomore
- Fierce Miller, Defense, Senior
- Owen Hess, LSM, Senior
- Gavyn Haws, Midield, Senior
- Kase Avery, Attack, Senior
- Windsor London, Defense, Senior
- Dakota Julander, Defense, Junior
Key newcomers:
- Cougar Christensen, Attack, Junior
- Max Cragun, Midfield, Junior
- Carson Van Tassell, Midfield, Sophomore
- Max Anderson, Midfield, Sophomore
Coach comment: Will be a fun, competitive season. Returning starters at most key positions will help with a difficult nonregion schedule.
5. Mountain Crest Mustangs
Head coach: Matt Taylor (second year).
2022 record: 6-12 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 17-7, in the 4A quarterfinals.
2022 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).
2022 defense: 10.1 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).
Returning contributors:
- Jayce Paterakis, M/A, Senior
- Cash Whatley, D, Junior
- Ashton Gittens, A, Senior
- Kayden Fischer, G, Sophomore
- Capener Gunner, M, Senior
- Parker Andrus, M, Sophomore
- Kayden Lindley, A, Junior
- Landon Low, M, Junior
Key newcomers:
- Brayden Tannehill, M, Senior
- Camden Atkinson, M, Freshman
- Davis Cooper, A, Freshman
- Thomas Downing, LSM, Sophomore
- Ben Funk, M, Sophomore
Coach comment: Team looking to gain on some of the positive changes we made last year.
6. Logan Grizzlies
Head coach: David Pettingill (first year).
2022 record: 0-18 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-8 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Utah Military Hillfield, 6-5, in the 4A play-in game.
2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).
2022 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).
Key newcomers:
- Ethan Wright, attack, Fr.
- Nephi Vail, defense, Fr.
- Kru Jeppesen, defense, Fr.
Coach comment: We are looking for growth and consistency from our players.