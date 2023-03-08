Bronny James’ high school basketball career came to an end on Tuesday after Sierra Canyon lost in the regional final to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He is now one step closer to joining his father LeBron James in the NBA.

His father has vocalized his desire to play with Bronny multiple times over the years. He repeated that desire to ESPN in January.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” the elder James said. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like (guarding one another all game) — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

He also confirmed his son’s dream to join the league.

“I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA,” LeBron James said. “So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so I’m just waiting on him.”

The proud father is going to have to wait at least a year for these dreams to come true. Bronny James has yet to announce the next step of his career, but he is ineligible for the 2023 NBA draft.

What’s next for Bronny James?

Bronny James won’t be eligible to play in the NBA until the 2024-2025 season because of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. A player has to turn 19 during the same calendar year as the draft and has to be at least one NBA season removed from his high school graduation to be eligible, according to The Athletic.

The combo guard could choose to play internationally, collegiately or in the NBA’s G League until then. His mother, Savannah James, told Sports Illustrated in August that he wants to play in college.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” she said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

After a January report from the Los Angeles Times said that he had narrowed his college choices down to Ohio State, Oregon and USC, Bronny James told Joe Tipton of On3 that the report wasn’t necessarily true.

“I’m still open, but those are options,” he said.

ESPN thinks Bronny James has the talent to play in the NBA and projected him as a top 10 pick in their 2024 NBA mock draft in late February. LeBron James thinks his son has the necessary talent, too.

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today,” he tweeted on Monday.

Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he's made. pic.twitter.com/1LmmPOM9A6 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) February 22, 2023

While it’s still unknown what jersey the young James will be wearing in college, we know he’ll be donning the red, white and blue next.

Bronny James will join USA Basketball in April at the Nike Hoop Summit, ESPN reported.

