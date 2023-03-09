High school girls lacrosse: 2023 6A team-by-team region capsules, predictions

The 2023 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new girls lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Jake Wood (Clearfield), Chris Macaulay (Farmington), Kyle Cash (Layton), Courtney McCabe (Bingham), Megan Chambers (West), Russ Fletcher (American Fork), Jessa Johnson (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

davis

2023 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Hekking (third year).

2022 record: 14-4 (first in Region 1 with a 13-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 9-5, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2022 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Kaydence Johnson, Attack, Jr.

Olivia Lifferth, Midfield, Jr.

Tallulah Raser, Defense, Jr.

Mackenzie Coleman, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

KC Gardiner, Fr.

Coach comment: We lost some key contributors last year and are looking for our new upperclassman to pick up where they left off. It’ll be a whole new look for Davis this season so anything is possible and I’m excited to see the continued growth of this program.

2. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Macaulay (first year).

2022 record: 8-7 (fourth in Region 1 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 14-7, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 9.9 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2022 defense: 7.5 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Seth Jones (second year).

2022 record: 12-5 (tied for second in Region 1 with an 11-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 12-10, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2022 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jocelyn Jensen, A.

Benttlee Stander, A/M.

McKaylee Sargent, M.

Raina Button, M/D.

Kate Mickelson, D.

Zoe Garside. GK.

Key newcomers:



Jensie Jeffries, A, Jr.

Arwen Higley, A, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost half of our team last year, so we will be focusing on growth and rebuilding. We are excited to see what this season holds.

4. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2023 schedule

Head coach: Adam Suttlemyre (third year).

2022 record: 14-5 (tied for second in Region 1 with an 11-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 22-11, in the 6A semifinals.

2022 offense: 13.5 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2022 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Allen Tess, Mid, Sr.

Brown Kandelyn, Def, Sr.

Fairbanks Lauren, Mid, Sr.

Hansen Melea, Mid, Jr.

Johnson Rylin, Attack, Jr.

Montgomery Ashytn, Def, Sr.

Vissor Kendal, Def, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Alberts Lexi, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to seeing what our team can accomplish this year after a great season last year. We will be experienced on defense, but we will need to find a new identity on offense this year.

5. Layton Lancers

layton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kylee Cash (first year).

2022 record: 3-12 (seventh in Region 1 with a 3-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 16-9, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 5.6 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2022 defense: 14.6 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Allie Gordon, Midfield, Sr.

Sieara Christensen, Midfield, Sr.

Lizzie Murdock, Attack, Soph.

Chloe Seamons, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Maggie Burnett, Midfield, Soph.

Conley Santizo, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: Layton is a new team this year. We are hoping to take everyone by surprise and have a successful season.

6. Weber Warriors

weber

2023 schedule

Head coach: Makaiya Nunn (second year).

2022 record: 6-10 (fifth in Region 1 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak , 18-4, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2022 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Roy Royals

roy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kate Bolos-Turner (third year).

2022 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 11-10, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2022 defense: 11.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Allee Leishman, Mid, Senior.

Laura Ortiz, Mid, Senior.

Lyli Rosenberg, Def, Senior.

Skyler Draper, Mid, Soph.

Rayna Verhaal, Def, Senior.

Tailor Butterfield, Goal, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Kaleigh Hyde, Def, Junior.

8. Clearfield Falcons

clearfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jake Wood (first year).

2022 record: 1-15 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 21-4, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 4.4 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2022 defense: 13 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jacie Stark, mid, Sr.

Averie Wood, mid, Sr.

Taylor Ayrton, def, Sr.

Eliza Hansen, mid, Sr.

Emilie Merrel, attack, Sr.

Hailey Kendrick, mid, Sr.

June Brough, def, Sr.

Kelsie Meyer, attack, Sr.

McKenna Lee, def, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sadie Goble, Goalie, Soph.

Coach comment: Excited to see the girls’ hard work pay off.

Region 3

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Angie Maughan (third year).

2022 record: 18-2 (first in Region 3 with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 11-9, in the 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 17.8 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2022 defense: 5.9 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2023 schedule

Head coach: Audree Erekson (third year).

2022 record: 10-8 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 13-10, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 14.9 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2022 defense: 10.2 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Kelsie Lambert, Middie, Sr.

Morgan Eldredge, Middie, Sr.

Madi Rodgers, Middle/Defense, Sr.

Emily Van Dorn, Defense, Sr.

AT Lucero, Goalie, Jr.

Kaelyn Hart, Goalie, Jr.

Shelby Ulibarri, Middie, Jr.

Ava Moore, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: We have lots of good leadership coming back this year with solid skills and background that will be a solid foundation. And we look to take advantage of some of the new skill coming into the team.

3. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jocelyn Dorton (third year).

2022 record: 10-8 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak , 17-9, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 14.8 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2022 defense: 12.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Isabel Milner, Midfield, Sr.

Grace DeGreef, Midfield, Sr.

Kaitlyn Davenport, Midfield, Jr.

Emma Pennington, Attack, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Maggie Bird, Midfield, Fr.

Britney Davenport, Midfield, Fr.

Lily Taylor, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of young talent coming up to replace our lost seniors and I’m excited to see how competitive we can be.

4. West Jordan Jaguars

west jordan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Cliff Tomlinson (third year).

2022 record: 13-5 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 15-4, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 16.2 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2022 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Amelia Henderson, Midfield, Jr.

Riley Walker, Attack, Sr.

Emma Lewis, Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Lily Henderson, Midfield, Fr.

5. Bingham Miners

bingham

2023 schedule

Head coach: Courtney McCabe (first year).

2022 record: 6-12 (fifth in Region 3 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 15-12, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 12.9 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2022 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Bailey Johnson, Midfield.

Sophie Curtis, Midfield.

Brenna Miller, Midfield.

Ashlyn Smith, Attack.

Coach comment: Our girls have been working hard. Looking forward to keeping the momentum going as we face good competition and have lots of fun.

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2023 schedule

Head coach: Karli Auelua (second year).

2022 record: 1-15 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Weber, 18-0, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2022 defense: 17.9 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. West Panthers

west

2023 schedule

Head coach: Megan Chambers (first year).

2022 record: 0-13 (seventh in Region 3 with a 0-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 21-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2022 defense: 21.4 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 4

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Kenning (third year).

2022 record: 11-8 (fourth in Region 4 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 14-3, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 13.3 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2022 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Allison Reading, Midfield/Defense, Sr.

Kenzie Zimmerman, Midfield, Sr.

Hannah Berente, Midfield, Sr.

Sadie Peacock, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sophia Sandoval, Goalie, Soph.

Sophie Jacobs, Attack/Midfield, Soph.

Cat Faucette, Attack, Soph.

Coach comment: We expect to have a fun and successful season. We have a strong senior class buoyed by some young up-and-coming players who will contribute while gaining valuable experience.

2. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Collin Gill (third year).

2022 record: 16-3 (first in Region 4 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 11-9, in the 6A 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 14.7 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2022 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2023 schedule

Head coach: Weslie Lundell (third year).

2022 record: 14-5 (third in Region 4 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 15-8, in the 6A semifinals.

2022 offense: 13.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2022 defense: 9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Madeline Potvin, Attack/Mid, Sr.

Camryn McCune, Defense/Mid, Sr.

Corinne Jones, Defense/Mid.

Ellie Fuller, Goalie, Sr.

Katrina Maddox, Attack, Jr.

Eliza Agate, Center/Defense, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ianna Baldwin, Goalie, Jr.

Sadie Neuenschwander, Midfield/Defense, Soph.

Sophia Kono, Midfield/Defense, Soph.

Naomi Thompson, Defense, Fr.

Norah Lisonbee, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: This is going to be a season to remember. The hard work our players have been putting in year after year is already paying off. Having only graduated five seniors last year, we have many highly skilled returners you’ll see on the field this year. With that, so many have entered the club scene and their abilities have only continued to excel. We’re excited to watch this team utilize different strengths, how the girls will grow when faced with tough situations and to compete against some new and exciting competition this season.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2023 schedule

Head coach: Alese Wright (third year).

2022 record: 10-7 (second in Region 4 with a 7-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to West Jordan, 13-6, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 13.1 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2022 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2023 schedule

Head coach: Russ Fletcher (first year).

2022 record: 4-13 (fifth in Region 4 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 17-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 8.5 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2022 defense: 13.9 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Rachel Fletcher, midfield, returning captain, three year starter, Sr.,

Rachel Rose, attack, three year starter, Sr.

Lily Miller, midfield, returning starter coming off injury, Jr.

Annie Matheny, defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Rachel Anderson, goalie, Jr.

Kyra Verkuyll, midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: We expect to be much improved over last year.

6. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jessa Johnson (first year).

2022 record: 5-13 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 22-4, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2022 defense: 14.6 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Hailey Romrell, Midfield, Soph.

Emma Pitkin, Goalie, Sr.

Maggie McEwan, Midfield, Sr.

Jaeylnn Burt, Midfield, Sr.

Sarah Beatty, Defense, Sr.

Elli Stevenson, Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited to see what the season brings and how each school’s approaches are different.