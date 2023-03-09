Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 9, 2023 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 131-124 win over the Orlando Magic

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner, right, goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen

Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner, right, goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

John Raoux, Associated Press

ORLANDO — The Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic, 131-124, on Thursday night at Amway Center, improving to 32-35 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • The Jazz are still playing without Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) and Collin Sexton (hamstring strain) but were able to get offensive contributions from across the roster. With Lauri Markkanen leading the way, finishing the night with 31 points to go with five rebounds, the Jazz had seven players close out the game in double figures — Markkanen, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio and Kris Dunn.
  • Horton-Tucker played one of his most in control and complete games of the season, finishing with 23 points and eight assists. Maybe more importantly though, he only committed two turnovers in his 30 minutes of play.
  • The Jazz had 65 points in the paint to the Magic’s 50 and shot 55.7% overall. With only 13 of their made shots coming from 3-point range, the Jazz were efficient and effective on the inside against Orlando, taking advantage of their lack of interior defense.

