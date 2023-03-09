It’s almost time for the Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards airs on Sunday, March 12, and there’s a few things that make it stand out from previous ceremonies — aside from the hiring of a crisis team to prevent a sequel to the Will Smith slap.

Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has become the first star to earn an Oscar nomination for a Marvel role, according to Parade. Michelle Yeoh, who starred in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the first Asian actress to be nominated for best actress.

And everyone in the best actor category — Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy and Austin Butler — are first-time nominees, per Entertainment Weekly.

In honor of Hollywood’s big night, here’s a look at some Oscar history — including the actor, actress and director with the most Academy Awards.

Who has the most Oscars of all time?

When it comes to having the most Oscars, Walt Disney is the GOAT. He earned a whopping 22 Academy Awards during his career — plus four honorary awards, USA Today reported. The producer won his first Oscar in 1932, for the short cartoon “Flowers and Trees.” His last win came posthumously at the 41st annual Academy Awards in 1969, for “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day,” according to Oscars.org.

Over his career — which saw 59 nominations — Disney won the best short subject (cartoon) 12 times, including for “The Tortoise and the Hare” and “Ferdinand the Bull” in the 1930s. Other Oscar wins included for best documentary (feature), best documentary (short subject), best short subject (live action), and best short subject (two-reel), per USA Today. Disney is the most-nominated person in Oscar history, according to Today.

Who has the most Oscar nominations?

While Disney is the most nominated person in Oscar history, Meryl Streep holds the award for most acting nominations. Streep has been nominated for an acting Oscar 21 times, according to Today.

Overall, legendary composer John Williams is the most-nominated person alive, with 53 total Oscar nominations, per Barron’s. The 91-year-old composer behind the music to classic franchises like “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Harry Potter,” is up for another Oscar during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday for his work on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

Which actress has the most Oscars of all time?

Katharine Hepburn is in a league of her own with four best actress Oscars — the only performer to win four Oscars in that category, per USA Today. Hepburn’s first Oscar came in 1934, for her role in “Morning Glory.” She was in her mid-20s.

Her next Oscar would come more than 30 years later, at the 40th Academy Awards in 1968, when she won best actress for her role in “Guess Who’s Coming For Dinner?” The category that year had some strong contenders, including Faye Dunaway for her role in “Bonnie and Clyde,” Audrey Hepburn for “Wait Until Dark” and Annie Bancroft in “The Graduate,” according to Oscars.org.

The following year, Hepburn would win for “The Lion in Winter,” tying for best actress with Barbra Streisand in “Funny Girl,” according to History.com. It marked the first tie in a major acting category in more than 30 years, per History.com. There have been six ties in Oscar history, according to Mental Floss.

Frances McDormand also has four Oscars — including three best actress awards for her roles in “Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland.” McDormand was also a producer on “Nomadland” and got an Oscar for the film, which snagged the 2021 award for best picture, per Parade.

According to Business Insider, other actresses with three acting Oscars include:



Ingrid Bergman (“Gaslight,” “Anastasia” and “Murder on the Orient Express”).

(“Gaslight,” “Anastasia” and “Murder on the Orient Express”). Meryl Streep (“Sophie’s Choice,” “The Iron Lady” and “Kramer vs. Kramer”).

Which actor has the most Oscars of all time?

There is currently a three-way tie for the actor with the most Oscars: Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jack Nicholson each have three Oscars, according to USA Today.

Brennan, who starred in films from the 1920s through the 1970s, is the only person to win best supporting actor three times, per USA Today. Day-Lewis is the only person to win best actor three times, including for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in “Lincoln” and his role in “There Will Be Blood.” Nicholson has won best actor twice and best supporting actor once, including for his role in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” USA Today reported.

According to Business Insider, actors with two acting Oscars include:



Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight” and “Green Book”).

(“Moonlight” and “Green Book”). Marlon Brando (“On the Waterfront” and “The Godfather”).

(“On the Waterfront” and “The Godfather”). Michael Caine (“Hannah and her Sisters” and “The Cider House Rules”).

(“Hannah and her Sisters” and “The Cider House Rules”). Gary Cooper (“Sergeant York” and “High Noon”).

(“Sergeant York” and “High Noon”). Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II”).

(“Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II”). Melvyn Douglas (“Hud” and “Being There”).

(“Hud” and “Being There”). Gene Hackman (“The French Connection” and “Unforgiven”).

(“The French Connection” and “Unforgiven”). Tom Hanks (“Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”).

(“Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”). Dustin Hoffman (“Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man”).

(“Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man”). Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Father”).

(“The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Father”). Jack Lemmon (“Save the Tiger” and “Mister Roberts”).

(“Save the Tiger” and “Mister Roberts”). Fredric March (“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Best Years of Our Lives”).

(“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Best Years of Our Lives”). Sean Penn (“Mystic River” and “Milk).

(“Mystic River” and “Milk). Anthony Quinn (“Viva Zapata!” and “Lust for Life”).

(“Viva Zapata!” and “Lust for Life”). Jason Robards (“All the President’s Men” and “Julia”).

(“All the President’s Men” and “Julia”). Kevin Spacey (“American Beauty” and “The Usual Suspects”).

(“American Beauty” and “The Usual Suspects”). Spencer Tracy (“Captain Courageous” and “Boys Town”).

(“Captain Courageous” and “Boys Town”). Peter Ustinov (“Spartacus” and “Topkapi”).

(“Spartacus” and “Topkapi”). Cristoph Waltz (“Inglorious Basterds” and “Django Unchained”).

(“Inglorious Basterds” and “Django Unchained”). Denzel Washington (“Training Day” and “Glory”).

Which director has the most Oscars of all time?

According to Collider, director John Ford has the most directing Oscars of all time for the following four films: “The Informer,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “How Green Was My Valley” and “The Quiet Man.”

Per Collider, directors with three Oscars for best director include:



Frank Capra.

William Wyler.

Directors with two Oscars for best director include:

