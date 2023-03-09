Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 9, 2023 
Runnin’ Utes’ NCAA Tournament drought hits 7 years

Utah has not been to the Big Dance since 2016, and probably won’t be playing in the NIT this year, either

By Jay Drew
Utah guard Marco Anthony drives on Stanford forward Spencer Jones in Pac-12 tournament action at T-Mobile Arena.

Utah guard Marco Anthony drives on Stanford forward Spencer Jones in Pac-12 tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — In a somber locker room inside T-Mobile Arena late Wednesday night after the punchless Runnin’ Utes had been upset 73-62 by a Stanford team that is probably much better than its losing record suggests, fifth-year player Marco Anthony searched for the right words to describe how Utah’s season ran off the rails at the end of February and beginning of March.

“No excuses,” Anthony said after what was quite likely his final college game.

“It has been a little bit of a perfect storm here with some of our injuries late in the season. And the toughest part of our schedule (came late), and it kinda all came together here, and I feel bad for the players.” — Utah basketball coach Craig Smith

A few minutes before that, coach Craig Smith said from the podium that the Utes, 17-15 and with a NET ranking of 80, and with a six-game losing streak severely damaging their resume, are still holding out hope for an NIT bid.

It is a long shot, Smith acknowledged.

“We will see what happens here in the next three or four days, but I love coaching this group,” Smith said. “It is a group that go so much better from a year ago (when the Utes went 11-20 and lost 82-70 to Washington in a first-round Pac-12 tournament game). Obviously we have a lot of room to grow, though, to get where we want to go next year.”

Bottom line to the season is that the Utes were outstanding defensively, below average offensively, and just not deep enough to withstand the losses of key players to injuries — namely Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster — when their schedule turned downright nasty the last three weeks.

“For me, I really think it was Rollie’s injury (when things started going south),” Anthony said. “Because he is one of our best on-ball defenders. Losing him was really tough for us, and teams started to target us in different ways and we were never able to combat that or figure that out. It really took a toll on us.”

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith hangs his head after a Ute turnover as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) and Spencer Jones (14) battle for a rebound over Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) hangs his head after being called for a foul as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) reacts after injuring a finger on his left hand as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) fouls Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) as he brings the ball up court as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) fouls Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) under the basket as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal guard Jarvis Moss (3) dumps the ball off to Maxime Raynaud (42) as Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) tryies to defend as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) slips under the basket for a bucket with Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) trying to defend as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) gets past Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Utah Utes bench looks on as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Utah Utes bench looks on as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) inbounds the ball teammate Marco Anthony (10) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah guard Marco Anthony drives on Stanford forward Spencer Jones in Pac-12 tournament action at T-Mobile Arena.

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) drives on Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Max Murrell (10) blocks Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) and center Branden Carlson (35) battle Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) for a rebound as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) and Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) battle for a rebound as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) knocks the ball away from Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) is blocked by Stanford Cardinal forward Max Murrell (10) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) fights for the ball with Stanford Cardinal guards Michael O’Connell (5) and Michael Jones (13) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith coaches as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith questions the referee after a call as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Jaxon Brenchley (5), center Keba Keita (13) and guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) watch from the bench as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stanford won 73-62.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) gets tangled up with Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) as he drives to the hoop as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives on Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) battles to get to the hoop with Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) defending as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks over Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) works on Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) wrestles with Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O’Connell (5) for the ball as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) drives on Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) loses the ball as he is defended by Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) and Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) is fouled on a drive to the hoop as Utah and Stanford play in Pac-12 Tournament action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A bigger workload really took a toll on Anthony, too. Assigned the task of trying to slow Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, Anthony went 2 of 7 in 29 minutes and battled foul trouble as well. Smith said from the podium that Anthony “is in way worse shape than Gabe and Rollie” but played through his injuries. He said Anthony practiced just once in the last 10 days.

“Those are not excuses, but it is a reality with basketball. It is a game of rhythm and timing,” Smith said. “So now when you are changing all the different parts, you become a different team. So that is what makes it difficult.”

Anthony confirmed that he practiced just once the past two weeks, but declined to get into specifics of his injuries.

“You never know what somebody is going through physically, mentally,” he said.

What’s next for the only Ute on the 2022-23 roster who has exhausted his eligibility?

“More basketball, hopefully,” he said. “First off, getting healthy again, and then God is going to let me know what is next.”

A transfer from Virginia and then Utah State, Anthony described his two years at Utah as being full of learning experiences.

“We really developed a brotherhood around here and I really felt like this season didn’t go as we wanted it to, but it is still an improvement from last year and so maybe this is what brings it up,” he said.

What will it take to keep it moving up?

Assuming that the 2022-23 season has concluded for the Utes, that question naturally arises. 

Is help on the way?

Salt Lake Community College guard Hunter Erickson, who started his career at BYU, was Utah’s only signee last November. Expect the Utes to jump into the transfer portal for more help, particularly shooters and another big man.

“It has been a little bit of a perfect storm here with some of our injuries late in the season,” Smith said. “And the toughest part of our schedule (came late), and it kinda all came together here, and I feel bad for the players.”

Smith said the Utes “were in a position” to perhaps make the Big Dance midway through league play, when they were 8-3 “and were right there.”

Then the wheels came off, and Utah lost 8 of its last 10 games. Utah hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, when it went 13-5 in Pac-12 play and eventually lost 88-57 to Oregon in the conference tournament championship game.

The Utes beat Fresno State 80-69 in an NCAA first-round game seven years ago, then lost 82-59 to Gonzaga in the second round in Denver and haven’t been back since.

What’s the remedy?

Related

“We have a lot of good players, we just need more of them,” Smith said. “And it is our job to have a roster so when these types of things happen, we can plug and play.

“In February and March, you are sharpening, you are sustaining, you are staying in a rhythm, you are trying to peak right down the homestretch,” Smith continued. “We have been doing the opposite where we are trying to juggle this, juggle that, figure out who is going to be available and who is not.”

Last offseason, the Utes added a couple pieces out of the high school ranks that should help them long term. Guard Wilguens Exacte and big man Keba Keita showed flashes here and there but were wildly inconsistent.

Smith’s transfer portal additions were not as successful.

Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders’ plight has been well-documented. Aside from a 25-point explosion in the 78-71 loss to No. 4 UCLA on Feb. 23, he didn’t do much, partly because he didn’t get many opportunities after the first few weeks of the season.

Saunders didn’t play against Stanford Wednesday.

The other transfer portal addition, Wisconsin’s Ben Carlson, didn’t score and had just one rebound against the Cardinal. Carlson started in every game and finished averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

merlin_2961347.jpg

Utah center Branden Carlson looks to pass under pressure from Stanford’s Brandon Angel (23) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The Bingham High product has yet to decide if he’ll return to the Utes for one more year or call it a college career.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

