Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 
UVU Sports

WAC tournament: Utah Valley ousts Tarleton 72-58 in WAC quarterfinals

By Associated Press
UVU Basketball Coach Mark Madsen yells

UVU Basketball Coach Mark Madsen screams plays during the game against BYU at BYU in Provo on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 23 points to lead Utah Valley to a 72-58 victory over Tarleton on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harmon added three steals for the second-seeded Wolverines (25-7). Trey Woodbury scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points. Utah Valley will play the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between No. 3 seed Southern Utah and 11th-seeded Utah Tech.

Jakorie Smith led the No. 7 seed Texans (17-16) with 12 points. Shamir Bogues added 11 points and Freddy Hicks pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Utah Valley took the lead with 15:37 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-27 at halftime.

