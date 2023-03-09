Ice, Ice, Baby: The secret to keeping Diet Coke frosty and chill

There’s a way to have a beverage where the ice melts without watering down your beverage, and it’s not even that difficult.

Sure, the Stanley tumbler and other similar cups seem to somehow preserve ice in a way that makes it seem unmeltable, but not all of us have a Stanley and sometimes we use other cups. The key to solving the problem of ice watering down your drink is buying a handful of ice trays and strategically planning.

Tips to keep your drink cold

Nothing’s worse than wanting a cold drink and sipping on a watered down, lukewarm drink. Here are some tips to keeping your drink cold and preventing your ice from melting and watering down your drink.

Make ice cubes out of the drink you’re having

Say that you are a Diet Coke drinker. Try freezing ice cubes of Diet Coke instead of freezing water to make ice cubes. Diet Coke can freeze at the same temperature as water, but regular soda freezes at a slightly lower temperature, according to NBC 6. Making these ice cubes can ensure that your drink stays cool.

But there are also other ways to make ice cubes that are also effective.

Try making ice cubes that flavor your water as they melt. Consider freezing things like lemon juice and crushed strawberries or mint and water to make ice cubes that are both pleasant to look at, but also that add flavor and taste to your water.

Pay attention to the ice cube shape

Nugget or pebble ice is basically the optimal ice. Mashable ranks it as No. 1 and for good reason. It’s chewable and because it’s small, it feels more fun than other types of ice. Some have said that the larger blocks of ice hold their shape better and don’t melt as much, but I personally think that even if that’s true, they’re not the best shape.

Try out fun shapes of ice like hearts or stars to make your drink more.

Chill your glass and drink ahead of time

Chilling your glass is one of the best ways to make sure that your ice doesn’t melt and your drink stays cold.

Even though it takes a little bit of forethought, chilling your glass for a few minutes can provide an elevated drinking experience. While you’re at it, make sure that if you’re having a soda or lemonade or water, your drink is chilled before you pour it in the glass, too.

How long does it take to make ice cubes?

That depends on the freezer and size of the ice cube trays, but plan on it taking up to six hours to freeze entirely.

Having multiple ice cube trays and making ice every single night can be one way that you get in the habit of always having ice on hand.

