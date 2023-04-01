What Stanford transfer Levani Damuni brings to Utah’s defense this season

Utah’s defense will be adding an experienced, proven linebacker to its ranks — but he won’t be arriving on campus until this summer.

Former Stanford star Levani Damuni, who played four seasons for the Cardinal, announced last December that he would be transferring to Utah.

“How good of a career has he had at Stanford? It’s unbelievable what he brings to the table as far as his skill set; the amount of experience that he’s had.” — Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan

“He’s currently finishing up with Stanford. He’s got one more class to finish and he’s doing that online,” said linebackers coach Colton Swan. “He’s moving back with his wife to the area. He’ll be here but has to finish another class. Once he gets that done, he’ll be joining us probably the first part of June.”

Last season, Damuni was a team captain and recorded 76 tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, a sack and an interception.

Damuni, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound senior, played in 31 games for Stanford. He had been starting for the Cardinal since he was a sophomore. As a graduate transfer he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Damuni will bring much more than experience to the Utes.

“How good of a career has he had at Stanford? It’s unbelievable what he brings to the table as far as his skill set; the amount of experience that he’s had,” Swan said. “He’s accrued a ton of reps and we’re really excited about getting him in the program and having him showcase his talents. He was the centerpoint of that defense at Stanford for many years. Him being a local kid, this is a great move for him, not only us.”

Damuni, a Ridgeline High product, chose to continue his career with the two-time Pac-12 champions.

Damuni’s father, Waqa, has worked in Utah State’s athletic department for years, while his uncle Jack and cousin Raider are part of BYU’s football program.

Swan is feeling good about his depth at linebacker.

“You’ve got Levani Damuni coming in and Owen Chambliss this spring after graduating early, Justin Medlock, another young player, and a guy you don’t want to forget about — Sione Fotu,” he said. “In 2020, in the COVID year, (he) started for us as a true freshman. He’s coming back off a mission. He’ll be here in April. We’re really excited about him as well.”