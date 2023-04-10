Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 10, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

A first glimpse inside the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

See the unique elements incorporated into the completed temple, which will hold the first temple open house in the state in more than 4 years

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE A first glimpse inside the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple
7c337201ac7911ed9dc2eeeeac1ede85f884ac5a_min.jpeg

Some of the doors, made of Sapele African mahogany, in the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple feature art glass and hardware designs of wetland grass and water representing nearby Utah Lake.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first glimpse of the interior of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was released Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as private tours began.

Invited guests will tour the new temple until Friday before opening to the public on Saturday. Public open house tours will run for nearly three months, from April 15 until July 8.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the church’s Temple Department, said this open house is longer than usual to allow as many people as possible to come and see.

“We feel like there’s a lot of pent-up demand of people who want to walk through these buildings,” Elder Duncan said.

The Saratoga Springs temple, announced in April 2017, will be the first temple to be dedicated or rededicated in Utah in more than four years, Elder Duncan said, which is generating a lot of interest — not just in the state but in surrounding states like Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.

Related

Between 30,000 and 40,000 volunteers from around the area of Saratoga Springs — including Lehi and Eagle Mountain — will participate as ushers, musicians and other volunteers to make it all possible. And a lot of them are youth.

Elder Chad R. Wilkinson, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Allison, were part of Monday’s events. Elder Wilkinson said youths in the area have been very involved in visiting the outside of the temple already.

He was a stake president in the area before the temple was announced and worked for nine years encouraging his stake to be “a people prepared for the temple.”

Sisters Brynley Roberts, 16, and Taylor Roberts, 14, remember Elder Wilkinson fondly and said he always encouraged them to participate in anything temple related. They live within walking distance of the new temple and said they are excited to have such a special place within five minutes of their home.

Also present on the first day of the open house was Sister Kristin M. Yee, the second counselor in the general Relief Society presidency; and Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy.

They both talked about the uniqueness of the Saratoga Springs temple’s appearance — full of blues to represent Utah Lake and purples to match the wildflowers and the majestic mountains — which are all part of making the temple as unique as the people who serve in it.

“The beauty of the craftsmanship,” Sister Yee said, “is symbolic of God’s love for each of us.”

Local artists and companies were hired to incorporate the temple’s surroundings into the interior.

Prevalent in the temple are depictions of local flora and fauna including the iris, daisy and chrysanthemum, which are common wildflowers in the area; and birds, reeds and mountains that can all be seen nearby at Utah Lake.

The uniqueness also flows into several original paintings on the walls of the temple, including “Evening, Distant Mountain” by Brad Aldridge, “Timpanogos from Across the Lake” by Bruce Brainard, “Evening Flight” by Adair Payne, “Timpanogos Sunrise” by Ken Stockton and “Jordan River Sunrise” also by Stockton.

“As you walk through the temple,” Sister Yee said, “we hope you’ll feel in your hearts a special spirit that exists in his house. I’d invite you today to experience the peace and reverence that exists in the temple.”

Tickets for the open house are free and appointments can be scheduled on the church’s website.

2cdb330de2d13e9ea03326ec53dccbcc5d55264d_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1 of 18
5c330061ac7911eda327eeeeac1e335298efcfde_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2 of 18
5fa45964ac7911edaab4eeeeac1e616812050668_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3 of 18
6b7148c1ac7911edb6a6eeeeac1e7c46445ed3d0_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4 of 18
7a27c382ac7911ed8c4beeeeac1e96d8770a8f87_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
5 of 18
7c337201ac7911ed9dc2eeeeac1ede85f884ac5a_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6 of 18
60ea6df2ac7911edbe41eeeeac1ecf68b8901cd4_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
7 of 18
61d54321ac7911edb7d5eeeeac1ee99e99bbe2f0_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8 of 18
63ff9d34ac7911edb040eeeeac1ef938e24c3b04_min__1_.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9 of 18
827b4392ac7911edb6a6eeeeac1e7c46d52f4a57_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10 of 18
5547e9f1ac7911edb01beeeeac1e2a61a8a4af69_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11 of 18
57231291ac7911edbb58eeeeac1e3934e92e67d8_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
12 of 18
a98688a3ac7911edb615eeeeac1e67d5ca646432_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
13 of 18
b1c79221ac7911ed85e4eeeeac1ea47ddd24c143_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
14 of 18
Celestial_Room_Light_Saratoa_Springs_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
15 of 18
f0f884d2b2ef11ed912ceeeeac1e7d762cce69c3_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
16 of 18
Grand_Staircase_Saratoga_Springs_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
17 of 18
Sealing_Room_Saratoga_Springs_min.jpeg

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18 of 18
2cdb330de2d13e9ea03326ec53dccbcc5d55264d_min.jpeg
5c330061ac7911eda327eeeeac1e335298efcfde_min.jpeg
5fa45964ac7911edaab4eeeeac1e616812050668_min.jpeg
6b7148c1ac7911edb6a6eeeeac1e7c46445ed3d0_min.jpeg
7a27c382ac7911ed8c4beeeeac1e96d8770a8f87_min.jpeg
7c337201ac7911ed9dc2eeeeac1ede85f884ac5a_min.jpeg
60ea6df2ac7911edbe41eeeeac1ecf68b8901cd4_min.jpeg
61d54321ac7911edb7d5eeeeac1ee99e99bbe2f0_min.jpeg
63ff9d34ac7911edb040eeeeac1ef938e24c3b04_min__1_.jpeg
827b4392ac7911edb6a6eeeeac1e7c46d52f4a57_min.jpeg
5547e9f1ac7911edb01beeeeac1e2a61a8a4af69_min.jpeg
57231291ac7911edbb58eeeeac1e3934e92e67d8_min.jpeg
a98688a3ac7911edb615eeeeac1e67d5ca646432_min.jpeg
b1c79221ac7911ed85e4eeeeac1ea47ddd24c143_min.jpeg
Celestial_Room_Light_Saratoa_Springs_min.jpeg
f0f884d2b2ef11ed912ceeeeac1e7d762cce69c3_min.jpeg
Grand_Staircase_Saratoga_Springs_min.jpeg
Sealing_Room_Saratoga_Springs_min.jpeg

Next Up In Faith
Harley-riding historian Stan Ellsworth, former host of BYUtv’s ‘American Ride,’ dies at 63
Religious freedom is a bedrock right. Why is it given second-class status?
Where religious freedom is most under threat
What a 7th-century market in Medina can teach us about resolving conflict and injustice
What a Seder in Rome taught my family about ritual and community
Opinion: Easter offers universal hope