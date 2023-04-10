High school track and field: Top performances in 2023 (Week 5)

It was a quiet week on the track last week with only a handful of meets in Utah, along with some of the state’s top athletes competing out of state at the Arcadia Invitational. As a result, there wasn’t much movement in the state’s top performances after Week 5 of the high school track season.
Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2023 season.
Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.
Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.
Boys top performances
100 meters
10.80 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
10.85 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
10.97 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
11.00 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
11.03 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
11.07 — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
11.09 — Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11.12 — Evan Agor, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
11.12 — Kolter Stuart, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
11.14 — Robert Flores, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
11.15 — Quinn Hale, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
11.16 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
11.17 — Cameron Mamalis, Bingham, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
11.18 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)
11.19 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Crimson Cliffs)
Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.
200 meters
21.96 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
22.01 — Colby Anderson, Pine View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
22.05 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/17 at Mountain View)
22.13 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
22.29 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
22.33 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
22.36 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
22.36 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
22.50 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
22.56 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
22.65 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
22.68 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
22.68 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)
22.71 — Brayden Eyre, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.
400 meters
48.30 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
48.43 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
48.74 — Tate Walker, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
48.93 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
48.96 — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
49.36 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
49.41 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
49.48 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
49.71 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
49.78 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
50.02 — Cooper Jones, Highland, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
50.13 — Isaac Child, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
50.17 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
50.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
50.44 — Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.
800 meters
1:54.41 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:55.18 — Trey Despain, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
1:55.46 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:55.63 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:55.85 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
1:56.14 — Braxton Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:56.33 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
1:56.37 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:56.48 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:57.69 — Jayden Gibson, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:57.86 — Ehren Carl, Northridge, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
1:57.97 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:58.25 — Beckham Clements, Skyline, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:58.26 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
1:58.27 — Braxten Gifford, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.
1,600 meters
4:11.29 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:13.21 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
4:13.25 — Trey Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:13.82 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
4:14.86 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
4:15.06 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
4:17.55 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
4:17.57 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:18.78 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:19.49 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:19.68 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
4:19.71 — Luke Anderson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:19.80 — Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:19.96 — Paul Squire, Union, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
4:20.02 — Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.
3,200 meters
8:55.57 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
8:56.07 — Noah Jenkins, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
8:56.59 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:05.13 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:05.84 — Paul Scown, Stansbury, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:06.21 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
9:07.11 — Chris Henry, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
9:08.15 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
9:08.85 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:09.88 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:13.21 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:14.11 — Parker Barnes, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:14.86 — Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:19.27 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
9:19.69 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013.
110 hurdles
14.76 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
14.89 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
14.99 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
15.04 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Crimson Cliffs)
15.09 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
15.17 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
15.18 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Mountain View)
15.32 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
15.42 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.58 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
15.60 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.62 — Caleb Flint, Davis, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
15.63 — Chad Leon, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
15.64 — Zane Wong, Brighton, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
15.70 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.
300 hurdles
37.87 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
38.93 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
39.12 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
39.75 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
39.92 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
40.02 — Jackson Buehler, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
40.36 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
40.38 — Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
40.41 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
40.42 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
40.51 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/6 at Hurricane)
40.71 — Cameron Curtis, Delta, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
40.72 — Tanner Crosland, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
40.88 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
40.95 — Bridger Ballsteaedt, Brighton, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.
4x100 relay
42.53 — Corner Canyon (4/1 at Timpanogos)
42.84 — Mountain View (4/1 at Timpanogos)
42.98 — Bingham (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
43.15 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
43.20 — Maple Mountain (4/1 at Timpanogos)
43.24 — Juab (3/18 at Carbon)
43.36 — Syracuse (3/28 at Syracuse)
43.53 — West Jordan (4/8 at Taylorsville)
43.58 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)
43.75 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)
43.80 — East (4/8 at Taylorsville)
43.85 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)
43.90 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
43.95 — Payson (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
43.97 — Dixie (4/1 at Desert Hills)
Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.
4x200 relay
1:29.70 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
1:29.74 — Bingham (4/8 at Taylorsville)
1:29.80 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:30.35 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)
1:30.50 — Westlake (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:30.51 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:30.86 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:30.97 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)
1:31.55 — Box Elder (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
1:31.81 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)
1:31.83 — Park City (3/25 at Park City)
1:31.99 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)
1:33.16 — Clearfield (4/8 at Taylorsville)
1:33.35 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)
1:33.73 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)
Note: State record is 1:26.80 by Pine View in 2021.
4x400 relay
3:22.11 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)
3:28.15 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)
3:30.84 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)
3:31.71 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)
3:32.12 — Clearfield (4/8 at Taylorsville)
3:32.17 — Woods Cross (3/25 at Pine View)
3:32.66 — Hillcrest (4/8 at Taylorsville)
3:32.68 — Cedar City (3/25 at Pine View)
3:32.98 — Crimson Cliffs (4/1 at Desert Hills)
3:33.90 — Cedar Valley (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
3:35.36 — Snow Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
3:35.45 — Olympus (3/25 at Pine View)
3:36.09 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)
3:36.33 — Herriman (3/18 at Timpanogos)
3:36.57 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)
Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.
4x800 relay
7:53.07 — Herriman (4/1 at Timpanogos)
7:55.98 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)
7:57.96 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
7:58.70 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)
8:00.26 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)
8:03.20 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)
8:05.75 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)
8:09.60 — Riverton (4/8 at Taylorsville)
8:12.57 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)
8:13.41 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)
8:14.54 — Bingham (4/8 at Taylorsville)
8:17.60 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)
8:17.63 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)
8:17.72 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)
8:17.86 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
Note: State record is 7:43.28 by Farmington in 2022.
Sprint medley relay
3:37.92 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)
3:38.87 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)
3:45.01 — Richfield (3/31 at Juab)
3:49.05 — Providence Hall (4/8 at Taylorsville)
3:49.12 — Carbon (4/1 at Uintah)
3:49.39 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)
3:49.86 — Manti (3/31 at Juab)
3:50.14 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)
3:50.28 — Water Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
3:50.91 — Juab (3:18 at Carbon)
3:51.02 — Canyon View (4/6 at Hurricane)
3:52.52 — Emery (3/18 at Carbon)
3:55.19 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)
3:55.49 — North Sanpete (4/6 at Hurricane)
3:55.93 — Milford (4/1 at Milford)
High jump
6’07 — Noah Begay, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
6’07 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
6’07 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
6’04 — Own Iloa, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
6’04 — Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
6’03 — Joshua Pommerening, Copper HIlls, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
6’03 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
6’02 — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
6’02 — Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
6’02 — Bret Heaton, Valley, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
6’02 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
6’02 — Gavin Gonder, Manila, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah)
6’02 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, Fr. (3/25 at Carbon)
6’02 — Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, So. (3/25 at Carbon)
6’02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.
Long jump
22’08.00 — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
22’05.75 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
22’00.75 — Cameron Smith, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
21’09.25 —Jyson Diaz, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
21’03.75 — Kevin Tillis, Hurricane, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
21’02.25 — Randen Leslie, Bryce Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
21’02.25 — Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)
21’00.00 — Joseph Eldridge, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
20’11.00 — Tarryn Moore, Cyprus, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
20’10.50 — Matthew Carroll, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
20’09.75 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Snow Canyon)
20’09.50 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
20’09.25 — Matthew DeMarco, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
20’08.75 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
20’08.75 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.
Shot put
56’00.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
53’03.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
52’06.00 — Evan Forbush, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
50’11.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
50’07.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
49’08.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
49’08.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
49’07.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
49’05.50 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at Juab )
49’05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
49’02.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
48’04.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
48’03.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
48’02.75 — JJ Rusch, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
48’00.00 — Carson Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.
Discus
182’02.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
170’05.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
160’06.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
149’07.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
149’07.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
148’09.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
147’03.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
143’00.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
141’10.50 — Davy Houle, American Fork, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
141’01.00 — Rhys Williams, Cedar City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
141’01.00 — Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
138’09.00 — Isaiah Cooper, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
137’03.00 — Trayson Brown, Beaver, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)
137’02.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
135’09.00 — Leon Crutcher, West, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.
Javelin
190’03.00 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
188’00.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
172’11.00 — Walker Deede, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
168’11.00 — Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
168’02.50 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
165’00.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
163’03.00 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
161’08.00 — Jay Rowley, Juab, So. (3/31 at Juab )
159’08.00 — Jack Jensen, Murray, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
158’06.00 — Chase Harding, Uintah, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah)
156’01.00 — Colby Andrus, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
154’10.00 — Jake Storie, Cedar City, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
154’08.00 — Slade Henderson, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
154’03.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)
154’00.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.
Pole vault
14’09.00 — Kyle James, Riverton, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
14’03.00 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
14’00.00 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
13’09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
13’06.00 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
13’03.00 — Devan Pierce, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
12’09.00 — Raymond Jordan, Davis, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
12’09.00 — Sam Price, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
12’03.00 — Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
12’03.00 — Joey Overfelt, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
11’09.00 — Jacob Schreiner, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
11’09.00 — Max Freeman, West Jordan, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
11’03.00 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
11’03.00 — Ryan Tullis, Bingham, Jr. (4/8 at Taylosville)
11’03.00 — Jesus Hernandez, Herriman, So. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
Note: State record is 16’09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.
Girls top performances
100 meters
11.90 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11.97 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
12.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
12.37 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
12.38 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
12.54 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
12.54 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
12.54 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
12.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
12.65 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
12.65 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
12.65 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
12.69 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)
12.75 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
12.76 — Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
Note: State record is 11.58 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2022
200 meters
24.16 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
24.60 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
25.01 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
25.26 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
25.29 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
25.48 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
25.54 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
25.60 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
25.69 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
25.88 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)
25.90 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
26.01 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
26.10 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
26.17 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
26.19 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017.
400 meters
56.36 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
56.66 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
57.38 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
57.41 — Madelynne Taggart, Hurricane, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
57.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
57.79 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
58.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
58.85 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
58.91 — Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
59.01 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
59.10 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
59.37 — Grace Gordon, Morgan, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
59.43 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)
59.93 — Addison Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
59.95 — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.
800 meters
2:13.04 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
2:15.29 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
2:15.31 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
2:15.60 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
2:16.45 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)
2:16.46 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
2:17.37 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
2:18.50 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (04/01 at Timpanogos)
2:18.92 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
2:18.97 — Halle Mehr, Skyridge, Sr. (04/01 at Timpanogos)
2:19.35 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (04/01 at Desert Hills)
2:19.38 — Aldana Navarrete-Lamas, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
2:19.42 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
2:20.06 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)
2:20.61 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.
1,600 meters
4:53.40 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)
4:57.22 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
4:58.13 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:00.99 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5:01.75 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:01.97 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5:05.19 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:05.22 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:08.15 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:09.11 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:09.30 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
5:09.91 — Caroline Moon, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:10.15 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:10.22 — Maggie Featherstone, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5:10.76 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.
3,200 meters
10:22.93 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
10:41.37 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
10:54.62 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
10:58.77 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:02.22 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:03.88 — Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:04.52 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:05.46 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:07.63 — Mya Oyler, Riverton, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:11.86 — Lydia Beus, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:13.10 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:14.07 — Sophie Steiger, American Fork, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
11:16.05 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:16.13 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
11:17.38 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.
100 hurdles
14.82 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.14 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.19 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.30 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.34 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.54 — Brinley Campbell, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
15.55 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.58 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
15.68 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
15.69 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
15.84 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
15.86 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
15.97 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
16.08 — Tori Conrad, Pine Viewmont, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
16.08 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983.
300 hurdles
43.94 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
45.12 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
45.54 — Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
45.57 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
45.74 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
46.18 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
46.45 — Makaylie Roberds, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
46.46 — Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
46.64 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
46.74 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
47.06 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
47.08 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
47.15 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
47.21 — Alexis Toronto, Viewmont, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
47.22 — Kaitlyn Strong, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.
4x100 relay
48.97 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
49.05 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)
49.46 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
49.70 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)
50.08 — Fremont (3/25 at Fremont)
50.22 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)
50.29 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)
50.61 — Crimson Cliffs (4/6 at Hurricane)
51.36 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)
51.40 — Pine View (3/25 at Pine View)
51.58 — Uintah (4/8 at Taylorsville)
51.63 — Copper Hills (4/8 at Taylorsville)
51.66 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
51.86 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)
51.87 — Cyprus (4/8 at Taylorsville)
Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.
4x200 relay
1:43.88 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
1:45.12 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:45.15 — Bingham (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
1:45.46 — Corner Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
1:45.63 — Timpanogos (3/18 at Mountain Viwe)
1:46.13 — Desert Hills (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
1:46.20 — Corner Canyon (18 at Corner Canyon)
1:47.12 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)
1:47.90 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)
1:48.12 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)
1:48.24 — Crimson Cliffs (4/6 at Hurricane)
1:49.95 — Weber (3/24 at Farmington)
1:50.13 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)
1:50.38 — Timpview (3/18 at Timpview)
1:50.46 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)
Note: State record is 1:42.71 by Lone Peak in 2021.
4x400 relay
3:57.83 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)
3:58.46 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)
4:02.61 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Mountain View)
4:03.38 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:03.84 — Skyridge (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:06.36 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)
4:08.08 — Desert Hills (4/6 at Hurricane)
4:09.65 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)
4:12.11 — Orem (3/25 at Pine View)
4:12.92 — Northridge (3/28 at Syracuse)
4:13.74 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)
4:13.83 — Highland (4/8 at Taylorsville)
4:15.39 — Canyon View (4/1 at Desert Hills)
4:16.14 — Springville (4/1 at Timpanogos)
4:16.54 — Grand (3/18 at Mountain View)
Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.
4x800 relay
9:26.84 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)
9:42.78 — Mountain View (3/25 at Mountain View)
9:48.98 — Herriman (3/25 at Herriman)
9:49.49 — Timpview (4/1 at Timpanogos)
9:51.78 — American Fork (3/18 at Timpanogos)
9:54.98 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)
9:56.09 — Skyridge (4/1 at Timpanogos)
9:56.21 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Pine View)
9:56.48 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
9:59.81 — Herriman (3/18 at Mountain View)
10:02.43 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)
10:08.91 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)
10:13.18 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)
10:14.32 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)
10:15.23 — Green Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 9:19.04 by Lone Peak in 2021.
Sprint medley relay
4:26.28 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)
4:29.94 — Juan Diego (3/25 at Pine View)
4:31.12 — Carbon (3/25 at Carbon)
4:32.99 — North Sanpete (4/6 at Hurricane)
4:33.20 — Grand (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
4:33.39 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)
4:34.04 — Juan Diego (3/18 at Carbon)
4:37.38 — Kanab (3/18 at Kanab)
4:38.34 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)
4:40.82 — Emery (4/1 at North Sevier)
4:44.12 — Juab (3/31 at Juab)
4:48.09 — Providence Hall (4/1 at North Sevier)
4:48.36 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)
4:49.12 — Panguitch (4/1 at Milford)
4:49.27 — North Sevier (3/18 at Carbon)
High jump
5’05.00 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)
5’05.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)
5’05.00 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
5’04.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
5’03.00 — Madi Orton, Kanab, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5’03.00 — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5’02.00 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5’02.00 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5’02.00 — Maddi Gay, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )
5’02.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (3/18 at Carbon)
5’02.00 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
5’01.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5’01.00 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
5’01.00 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5’01.00 — McCall Cottam, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
5’01.00 — Madison Galbraith, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
5’01.00 — Alina Lurth, Beaver, Jr. (4/1 at Milford)
5’01.00 — Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.
Long jump
18’05.75 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
18’00.50 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)
17’08.25 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
17’02.50 — Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
16’10.50 — Denasja Taylor, East, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
16’08.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
16’06.50 — Rosa Welch, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
16’05.75 — Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
16’05.75 — Ally Olson, Orem, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
16’04.00 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, So. (3/18 at Carbon)
16’03.75 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
16’03.50 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
16’02.75 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
16’02.50 — Cornie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
16’01.75 — Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.
Shot put
40’01.00 — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
39’02.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
37’07.00 — Alli Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/1 at North Sevier)
37’07.00 — Sariah Sotele, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )
37’05.00 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
36’10.00 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (3/25 at Pine View)
36’04.00 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
35’10.50 — Tea Wright, Pine View, So. (4/6 at Hurricane)
35’03.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
35’01.50 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
34’09.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
34’03.50 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
34’00.00 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
33’08.50 — Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )
33’06.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.
Discus
132’01.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
118’10.00 — Alexis Allen, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)
118’07.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)
116’05.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
111’02.50 — Camille Allen, Hunter, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
110’11.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, Fr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
109’11.00 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
108’04.00 — Berklie Burton, Layton, So. (3/24 at Farmington)
106’01.00 — Anabelle Passey, Layton, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)
105’06.50 — Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab )
104’00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
103’11.00 — Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
102’09.00 — Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
102’04.00 — Sharaden Caldwell, Wasatch, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)
102’02.00 — McKenna Twitchell, Cedar, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.
Javelin
129’08.50 — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
125’06.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, So. (3/18 at Carbon)
124’00.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
119’11.00 — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
112’02.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
111’03.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
110’04.00 — Katie Elison, Hurricane, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)
109’06.00 — Zoie Whitaker, Millard, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
109’05.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, So. (4/1 at Uintah )
109’05.00 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Jr. (3/25 at Carbon)
105’03.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
104’06.00 — Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)
104’05.00 — Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)
104’03.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)
103’10.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.
Pole vault
12’03.00 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
11’03.00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
10’09.00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
9’09.00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
9’09.00 — Eli Ekins, Herriman, Fr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
9’09.00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
9’06.00 — Liesel Ford, Lehi, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
9’06.00 — Lacee Pace, Westlake, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
9’06.00 — Emily Conlin, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
9’06.00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)
9’03.00 — Sierra Yerman, Farmington, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)
9’03.00 — Emma Griffin, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
9’00.00 — Taylee Holyoak, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)
8’09.00 — Clara Hazar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
8’09.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)
8’09.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Fr. (3/28 at Syracuse)
Note: State record is 13’00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.