High school track and field: Top performances in 2023 (Week 5)

It was a quiet week on the track last week with only a handful of meets in Utah, along with some of the state’s top athletes competing out of state at the Arcadia Invitational. As a result, there wasn’t much movement in the state’s top performances after Week 5 of the high school track season.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2023 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.80 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10.85 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

10.97 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11.00 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

11.03 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.07 — Gabe Remy, West Jordan, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

11.09 — Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11.12 — Evan Agor, American Fork, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.12 — Kolter Stuart, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

11.14 — Robert Flores, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.15 — Quinn Hale, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.16 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

11.17 — Cameron Mamalis, Bingham, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

11.18 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)

11.19 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.96 — Amari Adams, Murray, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.01 — Colby Anderson, Pine View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22.05 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/17 at Mountain View)

22.13 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.29 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22.33 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

22.36 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

22.36 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

22.50 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.56 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

22.65 — Caidan Cooper, Dixie, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

22.68 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

22.68 — Dax Johnson, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab)

22.71 — Brayden Eyre, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.30 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.43 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.74 — Tate Walker, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.93 — Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48.96 — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.36 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49.41 — Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

49.48 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

49.71 — Collin Petersen, Mountain View, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.78 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

50.02 — Cooper Jones, Highland, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

50.13 — Isaac Child, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.17 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

50.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

50.44 — Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:54.41 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:55.18 — Trey Despain, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:55.46 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:55.63 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:55.85 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:56.14 — Braxton Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.33 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:56.37 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:56.48 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:57.69 — Jayden Gibson, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:57.86 — Ehren Carl, Northridge, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:57.97 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.25 — Beckham Clements, Skyline, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.26 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

1:58.27 — Braxten Gifford, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:11.29 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.21 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:13.25 — Trey Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.82 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:14.86 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:15.06 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:17.55 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:17.57 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:18.78 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.49 — Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.68 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:19.71 — Luke Anderson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.80 — Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:19.96 — Paul Squire, Union, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

4:20.02 — Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:55.57 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.07 — Noah Jenkins, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

8:56.59 — Liam Heninger, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.13 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:05.84 — Paul Scown, Stansbury, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:06.21 — Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:07.11 — Chris Henry, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.15 — William Horne, Herriman, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:08.85 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:09.88 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:13.21 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.11 — Parker Barnes, Mountain View, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:14.86 — Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.27 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.69 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013.

110 hurdles

14.76 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

14.89 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

14.99 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.04 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Crimson Cliffs)

15.09 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.17 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

15.18 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/11 at Mountain View)

15.32 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.42 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.58 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.60 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.62 — Caleb Flint, Davis, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

15.63 — Chad Leon, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

15.64 — Zane Wong, Brighton, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.70 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.87 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

38.93 — Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

39.12 — Brock Parson, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

39.75 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

39.92 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.02 — Jackson Buehler, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

40.36 — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

40.38 — Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

40.41 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.42 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

40.51 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/6 at Hurricane)

40.71 — Cameron Curtis, Delta, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

40.72 — Tanner Crosland, Farmington, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

40.88 — Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

40.95 — Bridger Ballsteaedt, Brighton, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

42.53 — Corner Canyon (4/1 at Timpanogos)

42.84 — Mountain View (4/1 at Timpanogos)

42.98 — Bingham (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.15 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.20 — Maple Mountain (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.24 — Juab (3/18 at Carbon)

43.36 — Syracuse (3/28 at Syracuse)

43.53 — West Jordan (4/8 at Taylorsville)

43.58 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

43.75 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

43.80 — East (4/8 at Taylorsville)

43.85 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

43.90 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.95 — Payson (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

43.97 — Dixie (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:29.70 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

1:29.74 — Bingham (4/8 at Taylorsville)

1:29.80 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.35 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

1:30.50 — Westlake (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.51 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.86 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:30.97 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:31.55 — Box Elder (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.81 — Woods Cross (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:31.83 — Park City (3/25 at Park City)

1:31.99 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:33.16 — Clearfield (4/8 at Taylorsville)

1:33.35 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:33.73 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 1:26.80 by Pine View in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:22.11 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

3:28.15 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

3:30.84 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

3:31.71 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:32.12 — Clearfield (4/8 at Taylorsville)

3:32.17 — Woods Cross (3/25 at Pine View)

3:32.66 — Hillcrest (4/8 at Taylorsville)

3:32.68 — Cedar City (3/25 at Pine View)

3:32.98 — Crimson Cliffs (4/1 at Desert Hills)

3:33.90 — Cedar Valley (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:35.36 — Snow Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:35.45 — Olympus (3/25 at Pine View)

3:36.09 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:36.33 — Herriman (3/18 at Timpanogos)

3:36.57 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

7:53.07 — Herriman (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:55.98 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:57.96 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

7:58.70 — Mountain View (3/25 at Pine View)

8:00.26 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:03.20 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

8:05.75 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)

8:09.60 — Riverton (4/8 at Taylorsville)

8:12.57 — Layton (3/28 at Syracuse)

8:13.41 — Alta (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:14.54 — Bingham (4/8 at Taylorsville)

8:17.60 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:17.63 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8:17.72 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)

8:17.86 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:43.28 by Farmington in 2022.

Sprint medley relay

3:37.92 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

3:38.87 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)

3:45.01 — Richfield (3/31 at Juab)

3:49.05 — Providence Hall (4/8 at Taylorsville)

3:49.12 — Carbon (4/1 at Uintah)

3:49.39 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)

3:49.86 — Manti (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.14 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

3:50.28 — Water Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

3:50.91 — Juab (3:18 at Carbon)

3:51.02 — Canyon View (4/6 at Hurricane)

3:52.52 — Emery (3/18 at Carbon)

3:55.19 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)

3:55.49 — North Sanpete (4/6 at Hurricane)

3:55.93 — Milford (4/1 at Milford)

High jump

6’07 — Noah Begay, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’07 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

6’07 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

6’04 — Own Iloa, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’04 — Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’03 — Joshua Pommerening, Copper HIlls, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

6’03 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

6’02 — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

6’02 — Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

6’02 — Bret Heaton, Valley, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

6’02 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6’02 — Gavin Gonder, Manila, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah)

6’02 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, Fr. (3/25 at Carbon)

6’02 — Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, So. (3/25 at Carbon)

6’02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’08.00 — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22’05.75 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22’00.75 — Cameron Smith, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’09.25 —Jyson Diaz, Delta, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’03.75 — Kevin Tillis, Hurricane, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Randen Leslie, Bryce Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

21’02.25 — Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21’00.00 — Joseph Eldridge, Park City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’11.00 — Tarryn Moore, Cyprus, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

20’10.50 — Matthew Carroll, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’09.75 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Snow Canyon)

20’09.50 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

20’09.25 — Matthew DeMarco, Park City, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

20’08.75 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

20’08.75 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

56’00.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

53’03.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

52’06.00 — Evan Forbush, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

50’11.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50’07.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

49’08.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49’08.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

49’07.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

49’05.50 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at Juab )

49’05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

49’02.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

48’04.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

48’03.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

48’02.75 — JJ Rusch, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

48’00.00 — Carson Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

182’02.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

170’05.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

160’06.00 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

149’07.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

149’07.00 — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

148’09.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

147’03.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

143’00.00 — Jackson Stark, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

141’10.50 — Davy Houle, American Fork, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

141’01.00 — Rhys Williams, Cedar City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

141’01.00 — Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

138’09.00 — Isaiah Cooper, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

137’03.00 — Trayson Brown, Beaver, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

137’02.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

135’09.00 — Leon Crutcher, West, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

190’03.00 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

188’00.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

172’11.00 — Walker Deede, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

168’11.00 — Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

168’02.50 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

165’00.00 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

163’03.00 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

161’08.00 — Jay Rowley, Juab, So. (3/31 at Juab )

159’08.00 — Jack Jensen, Murray, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

158’06.00 — Chase Harding, Uintah, Sr. (4/1 at Uintah)

156’01.00 — Colby Andrus, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

154’10.00 — Jake Storie, Cedar City, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

154’08.00 — Slade Henderson, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

154’03.00 — Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

154’00.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

14’09.00 — Kyle James, Riverton, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

14’03.00 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

14’00.00 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

13’09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

13’06.00 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

13’03.00 — Devan Pierce, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12’09.00 — Raymond Jordan, Davis, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12’09.00 — Sam Price, Syracuse, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

12’03.00 — Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12’03.00 — Joey Overfelt, Davis, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

11’09.00 — Jacob Schreiner, Riverton, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’09.00 — Max Freeman, West Jordan, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

11’03.00 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Ryan Tullis, Bingham, Jr. (4/8 at Taylosville)

11’03.00 — Jesus Hernandez, Herriman, So. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 16’09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.90 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11.97 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

12.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.37 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

12.38 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

12.54 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.54 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

12.54 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

12.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

12.65 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.65 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.65 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

12.69 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

12.75 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

12.76 — Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 11.58 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2022

200 meters

24.16 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

24.60 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.01 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.26 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

25.29 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.48 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.54 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

25.60 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

25.69 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

25.88 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

25.90 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

26.01 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

26.10 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

26.17 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

26.19 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017.

400 meters

56.36 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

56.66 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

57.38 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

57.41 — Madelynne Taggart, Hurricane, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

57.60 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

57.79 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

58.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

58.85 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

58.91 — Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

59.01 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

59.10 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

59.37 — Grace Gordon, Morgan, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

59.43 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

59.93 — Addison Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

59.95 — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:13.04 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.29 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.31 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.60 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:16.45 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

2:16.46 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:17.37 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:18.50 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (04/01 at Timpanogos)

2:18.92 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:18.97 — Halle Mehr, Skyridge, Sr. (04/01 at Timpanogos)

2:19.35 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (04/01 at Desert Hills)

2:19.38 — Aldana Navarrete-Lamas, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:19.42 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

2:20.06 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

2:20.61 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:53.40 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:57.22 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:58.13 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:00.99 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:01.75 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:01.97 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:05.19 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:05.22 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:08.15 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:09.11 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:09.30 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

5:09.91 — Caroline Moon, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.15 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.22 — Maggie Featherstone, Herriman, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5:10.76 — Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

3,200 meters

10:22.93 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:41.37 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:54.62 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

10:58.77 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:02.22 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:03.88 — Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:04.52 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:05.46 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:07.63 — Mya Oyler, Riverton, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:11.86 — Lydia Beus, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:13.10 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:14.07 — Sophie Steiger, American Fork, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

11:16.05 — Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:16.13 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

11:17.38 — Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.82 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.14 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.19 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.30 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.34 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.54 — Brinley Campbell, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

15.55 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.58 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

15.68 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

15.69 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.84 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

15.86 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

15.97 — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

16.08 — Tori Conrad, Pine Viewmont, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

16.08 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983.

300 hurdles

43.94 — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

45.12 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

45.54 — Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

45.57 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

45.74 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

46.18 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

46.45 — Makaylie Roberds, Skyridge, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

46.46 — Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

46.64 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

46.74 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

47.06 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.08 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.15 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

47.21 — Alexis Toronto, Viewmont, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

47.22 — Kaitlyn Strong, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.97 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

49.05 — Lehi (4/1 at Timpanogos)

49.46 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

49.70 — Desert Hills (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50.08 — Fremont (3/25 at Fremont)

50.22 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

50.29 — Snow Canyon (4/1 at Desert Hills)

50.61 — Crimson Cliffs (4/6 at Hurricane)

51.36 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)

51.40 — Pine View (3/25 at Pine View)

51.58 — Uintah (4/8 at Taylorsville)

51.63 — Copper Hills (4/8 at Taylorsville)

51.66 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

51.86 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)

51.87 — Cyprus (4/8 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.

4x200 relay

1:43.88 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.12 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:45.15 — Bingham (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

1:45.46 — Corner Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.63 — Timpanogos (3/18 at Mountain Viwe)

1:46.13 — Desert Hills (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

1:46.20 — Corner Canyon (18 at Corner Canyon)

1:47.12 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:47.90 — Viewmont (3/28 at Syracuse)

1:48.12 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

1:48.24 — Crimson Cliffs (4/6 at Hurricane)

1:49.95 — Weber (3/24 at Farmington)

1:50.13 — Fremont (3/25 at Pine View)

1:50.38 — Timpview (3/18 at Timpview)

1:50.46 — Jordan (4/1 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 1:42.71 by Lone Peak in 2021.

4x400 relay

3:57.83 — Timpanogos (4/1 at Timpanogos)

3:58.46 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Pine View)

4:02.61 — Lone Peak (3/18 at Mountain View)

4:03.38 — Park City (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:03.84 — Skyridge (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:06.36 — American Fork (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:08.08 — Desert Hills (4/6 at Hurricane)

4:09.65 — Pine View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:12.11 — Orem (3/25 at Pine View)

4:12.92 — Northridge (3/28 at Syracuse)

4:13.74 — Cedar City (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:13.83 — Highland (4/8 at Taylorsville)

4:15.39 — Canyon View (4/1 at Desert Hills)

4:16.14 — Springville (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:16.54 — Grand (3/18 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.

4x800 relay

9:26.84 — Lone Peak (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:42.78 — Mountain View (3/25 at Mountain View)

9:48.98 — Herriman (3/25 at Herriman)

9:49.49 — Timpview (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:51.78 — American Fork (3/18 at Timpanogos)

9:54.98 — Park City (3/25 at Pine View)

9:56.09 — Skyridge (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9:56.21 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Pine View)

9:56.48 — Corner Canyon (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9:59.81 — Herriman (3/18 at Mountain View)

10:02.43 — Farmington (3/28 at Syracuse)

10:08.91 — Morgan (3/25 at Pine View)

10:13.18 — Davis (3/28 at Syracuse)

10:14.32 — Orem (4/1 at Timpanogos)

10:15.23 — Green Canyon (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 9:19.04 by Lone Peak in 2021.

Sprint medley relay

4:26.28 — Union (4/1 at Uintah)

4:29.94 — Juan Diego (3/25 at Pine View)

4:31.12 — Carbon (3/25 at Carbon)

4:32.99 — North Sanpete (4/6 at Hurricane)

4:33.20 — Grand (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

4:33.39 — Delta (3/31 at Juab)

4:34.04 — Juan Diego (3/18 at Carbon)

4:37.38 — Kanab (3/18 at Kanab)

4:38.34 — Millard (3/18 at Millard)

4:40.82 — Emery (4/1 at North Sevier)

4:44.12 — Juab (3/31 at Juab)

4:48.09 — Providence Hall (4/1 at North Sevier)

4:48.36 — North Summit (3/31 at Juab)

4:49.12 — Panguitch (4/1 at Milford)

4:49.27 — North Sevier (3/18 at Carbon)

High jump

5’05.00 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’05.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5’05.00 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

5’04.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

5’03.00 — Madi Orton, Kanab, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’03.00 — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’02.00 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’02.00 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’02.00 — Maddi Gay, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

5’02.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

5’02.00 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

5’01.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’01.00 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5’01.00 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’01.00 — McCall Cottam, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

5’01.00 — Madison Galbraith, Springville, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

5’01.00 — Alina Lurth, Beaver, Jr. (4/1 at Milford)

5’01.00 — Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18’05.75 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

18’00.50 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

17’08.25 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

17’02.50 — Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’10.50 — Denasja Taylor, East, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

16’08.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Sr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

16’06.50 — Rosa Welch, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

16’05.75 — Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’05.75 — Ally Olson, Orem, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’04.00 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

16’03.75 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

16’03.50 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’02.75 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

16’02.50 — Cornie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

16’01.75 — Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

40’01.00 — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

39’02.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

37’07.00 — Alli Mason, North Sevier, Sr. (4/1 at North Sevier)

37’07.00 — Sariah Sotele, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

37’05.00 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

36’10.00 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (3/25 at Pine View)

36’04.00 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

35’10.50 — Tea Wright, Pine View, So. (4/6 at Hurricane)

35’03.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

35’01.50 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

34’09.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

34’03.50 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

34’00.00 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

33’08.50 — Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, Sr. (3/21 at Granite )

33’06.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

132’01.00 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

118’10.00 — Alexis Allen, Panguitch, Sr. (4/1 at Milford)

118’07.00 — Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Pine View)

116’05.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

111’02.50 — Camille Allen, Hunter, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

110’11.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, Fr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

109’11.00 — Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

108’04.00 — Berklie Burton, Layton, So. (3/24 at Farmington)

106’01.00 — Anabelle Passey, Layton, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)

105’06.50 — Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, Sr. (3/31 at Juab )

104’00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

103’11.00 — Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

102’09.00 — Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, Jr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

102’04.00 — Sharaden Caldwell, Wasatch, Sr. (3/18 at Mountain View)

102’02.00 — McKenna Twitchell, Cedar, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

129’08.50 — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

125’06.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, So. (3/18 at Carbon)

124’00.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

119’11.00 — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

112’02.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar City, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

111’03.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

110’04.00 — Katie Elison, Hurricane, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

109’06.00 — Zoie Whitaker, Millard, Sr. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

109’05.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, So. (4/1 at Uintah )

109’05.00 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Jr. (3/25 at Carbon)

105’03.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Sr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

104’06.00 — Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

104’05.00 — Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, Sr. (3/18 at Carbon)

104’03.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, So. (4/1 at Desert Hills)

103’10.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

12’03.00 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

11’03.00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

10’09.00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Eli Ekins, Herriman, Fr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’09.00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Jr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

9’06.00 — Liesel Ford, Lehi, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9’06.00 — Lacee Pace, Westlake, Fr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

9’06.00 — Emily Conlin, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

9’06.00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/8 at Taylorsville)

9’03.00 — Sierra Yerman, Farmington, Sr. (3/24 at Farmington)

9’03.00 — Emma Griffin, Syracuse, Sr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

9’00.00 — Taylee Holyoak, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

8’09.00 — Clara Hazar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’09.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, So. (3/18 at Corner Canyon)

8’09.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Fr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 13’00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.