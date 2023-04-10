‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ will re-release in theaters for a limited time

Prepare for “The Return of the King.”

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy’s final movie will make a brief return to theaters in honor of its 20th anniversary.

“It hard to believe it’s been 20 years, but it’s terribly exciting to see this movie the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen, beginning April 13 in the US,” Sir Ian McKellen, who plays Gandalf in the trilogy, posted on Instagram.

‘The Return of the King’ re-release will feature the extended edition

Prepare to get really comfortable in your luxury lounger. Peter Jackson’s legendary film’s re-release will feature the 260-minute extended version — which was originally released on DVD roughly a year after the film’s theatrical release, reports Collider.

The four-hour and 20-minute cut of the film is roughly an hour longer than the original and features Aragorn at the Black Gates of Mordor, an attack on Gandalf from the Witch King and Faramir’s developing interest in Éowyn.

Screenings will take off with a special introduction from Elijah Wood — known for starring as Frodo in the franchise — who will discuss the lasting impact of J.R.R Tolkien’s epic saga, “Lord of the Rings,” reports Deadline.

When is the re-release of ‘The Return of the King’? Where can I see it?

‘The Return of the King’ will show in U.S. theaters on Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. local time. The film will make its way to Canadian theaters at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 20.

Screenings are set for Regal and Cinemark theaters. To look for tickets, check the Fathom Events website.

Two decades ago, ‘The Return of the King’ broke records

“The Return of the King” debuted in theaters two decades ago in December 2003 — it grossed over $1.14 billion at the box office and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The film swept awards ceremonies — it took home 11 Oscars, making the film a joint-record holder at the Academy Awards (tied with “Titanic” and “Ben Hur”), as reported by the Deseret News.

