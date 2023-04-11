A Jazz fan guide to the offseason

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz 2022-23 NBA season is officially over. Done. Dead. Fin.

But, that does not mean there aren’t plenty of things to keep an eye on or to root for if you’re a Jazz fan. There is still plenty going on and plenty to come.

First up, the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs. The play-in starts Tuesday and wraps up Friday. Then it’s right into the playoffs with Round 1 games starting for every series kicking off on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re a Jazz fan, here’s your rooting guide. In addition to the their own first-round pick, the Jazz have the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick in the upcoming draft, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-rounder.

The Sixers pick is already going to be locked into its position based on regular-season record, but there is a chance the Jazz could get a second lottery pick if the Timberwolves miss the playoffs.

So, when the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Jazz fans should become temporary Lakers fans. But, even if the T-Wolves lose that game (between the seventh and eighth seed) they will go on to play the winner of Wednesday’s game (between the ninth and 10th seed), so Jazz fans need to be diligent in rooting against them.

From there, enjoy the playoffs, which include an incredibly fun first-round series between the Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks team that tried and failed to trade for him (the drama in the NBA is undefeated).

The playoffs will be running through April and May with the NBA Finals set to begin on June 1. But there’s plenty more that’ll be happening before June.

The NBA draft lottery will be held in Chicago on May 16 and followed by the NBA draft combine. I’ll be covering both events and bringing you info from every angle. After that, we look forward to the June 22 NBA draft.

The draft will be closely followed by the beginning of the NBA’s free agency period as well as Summer League both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

This is going to be one of the most exciting and intense summers that the Jazz have had in a long time and the Jazz are going to have a lot going on. They’ve got three first-round draft picks, upwards of $60 million in cap space and a boatload of future assets that they can flip.

This is going to be fun.

New with the Jazz

Related The latest with Rudy Gobert shows how much things have changed for the Jazz

This week in Jazz history

On April 9, 1990, the Phoenix Suns sank an NBA record 61 free throws (out of 80 attempts) in beating the Utah Jazz 119-115 in overtime.

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “Unsalvageable,” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

This week the crew welcomes Utah Jazz center Damian Jones to the pod to discuss his love of national parks, his season with the Jazz and what could be next for him. New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

Stat of the week

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 28 points in the Jazz’s penultimate game of the season, a 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.

From the archives

Up next: play-in tournament

April 11 | 5:30 p.m. | Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat | TNT

April 11 | 8 p.m. | Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers | TNT

April 12 | 5 p.m. | Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors | ESPN

April 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans | ESPN