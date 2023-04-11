Utah really loves the Indigo Girls. And according to singers Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, whose documentary “It’s Only Life After All” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it’s been that way for a long time.

Minutes before that premiere, in late January, the Indigo Girls spoke to the Deseret News about their supportive and passionate fanbase in Utah. In particular, Saliers recalled a 1999 show at Utah State University that still makes her smile more than 20 years later.

“These were all college kids, and their exuberant joy for just being at the concert with the music, for me, I’ll never forget it,” she said at the festival’s opening night. “I’m kind of exaggerating, but it felt like we were the Beatles or something. It was like, ‘Wow, we’re at a music concert and this is the greatest thing ever!’”

“We’ve always had these great audiences here that are just really nice but also super enthusiastic and super active and super engaged,” Ray added, noting that the folk-rock duo used to perform in Park City when “it was a sleepy little ski town.”

“Salt Lake’s always been this really special place that we come to and play,” she said.

So they’re coming back.

On Tuesday, Red Butte Garden revealed a star-studded, 30-show summer lineup, and the outdoor concert series welcomes the return of several favorites — including the Indigo Girls, Barenaked Ladies, Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell and Train.

The 2023 Red Butte Garden Concert Series lineup

Below is the full lineup:



May 23 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, with Fishbone.

June 11 — Grace Potter.

June 13 — An evening with Gov’t Mule.

June 14 — Barenaked Ladies, with Semisonic and Del Amitri.

June 25 — An evening with CAKE.

June 26 — Melissa Etheridge, with Elle King.

July 3 — Indigo Girls (with full band), with Garrison Starr.

July 8 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Deer Tick.

July 9 — Los Lobos, with Ozomatli.

July 11 — Blues Traveler, with Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

July 12 — Nickel Creek, with Monica Martin.

July 19 — Gary Clark Jr.

July 20 — The Dead South, with Corb Lund.

July 23 — Little Feat, with Leftover Salmon.

July 25 — An evening with Diana Krall.

July 27 — The Wood Brothers, with The Lil Smokies.

July 31 — Train, with Thunderstorm Artis.

Aug. 1 — Los Lonely Boys, with Thee Sinseers and The Altons.

Aug. 3 — Andy Grammer.

Aug. 7 — Amos Lee.

Aug. 8 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Ziggy Marley, with Mavis Staples.

Aug. 9 — Watchhouse; The Tallest Man On Earth.

Aug. 15 — Boz Scaggs.

Aug. 21 — Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of The Swell Season.

Aug. 28 — Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Sept. 7 — The Revivalists; Band Of Horses, with The Heavy Heavy.

Sept. 10 — Fitz And The Tantrums, with Joshy Soul.

Sept. 11 — Buddy Guy, with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Sept. 13 — Herbie Hancock.

Sept. 20 — Goose.

How to get tickets for 2023 Red Butte Garden concerts

This year, Red Butte concert tickets will go on sale in two waves.

The first wave of tickets will be for concerts between June 11 and July 25, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. For these shows, Red Butte Garden members will have access to an online presale starting April 24 at 7 p.m. MDT. Member in-person sales will begin on April 25 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Tickets for this wave of concerts will go on sale to the public May 1 at 9 a.m. MDT.

The second wave of tickets will be for show dates between July 27 and Sept. 13. Red Butte Garden members will have access to an online presale starting May 8 at 7 p.m. MDT. Member in-person sales will begin May 9 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Tickets for this wave of concerts will go on sale to the public May 15 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Visit redbuttegarden.org for more information.

Note: The Les Claypool and Goose shows were announced several weeks ago and have already sold out.