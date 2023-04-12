Facebook Twitter
Some audiences are crediting the success of ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ with being ‘anti-woke’

Here’s why fans are calling ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ ‘anti-woke’

By Margaret Darby
Mario and Luigi in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Nintendo and Universal Studios via Associated Press

Universal Studio’s latest kids movie, “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” smashed at the box office during its opening weekend last week. The animated movie based on the classic video game raked in $204.6 million domestically and $377 million globally — making it the highest-grossing debut of 2023, per Variety.

Some viewers credit the movie’s massive success with being “anti-woke.”

Early criticism of ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Criticism for the movie came with its first trailer. “Mario” fans panned Universal for casting Chris Pratt — a white man — to voice the mustached Italian plumber from Brooklyn, per HuffPost.

John Leguizamo, who voiced Mario’s brother Luigi in the 1993 live-action adaptation “Super Mario Bros.,” has been vocal in criticizing the film for not including a Latin character.

“They messed up the inclusion,” Leguizamo told TMZ last week. “They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20% of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented.”

Twitter claims ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ is anti-woke

Some viewers took to Twitter to praise the kid’s movie because it “refused to let Mario Bros go woke!”

Others disagreed or felt confused by the ‘anti-woke’ label

Some viewers did not agree that the movie was “anti-woke” but rather “apolitical.” Others did not understand why the movie was receiving a political response.

