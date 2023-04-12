Is Steven Ashworth narrowing down his choices after entering the transfer portal?

Steven Ashworth has received plenty of attention since entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 6.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins reported that the Utah State guard’s “top five” options at this point include a pair of Utah schools — BYU and Utah State, where he’s played the past three seasons.

Also included in the top five are Creighton, Washington and Gonzaga, and Ashworth’s first official visit will be to Creighton this Friday, Jenkins reported.

There is no definitive timetable for his decision, Ashworth told Jenkins, adding, “I think I am in a good position with some of these schools. Although I have not taken any visits, I feel through the facetimes and Zoom calls that I have built a great relationship with the coaches recruiting me.”

The 6-foot-1 Ashworth is coming off a breakout year for the Aggies.

He averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game during the 2022-23 season, when Utah State went 26-9, finished tied for second in the Mountain West Conference standings and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ashworth, who prepped at Lone Peak High, also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while earning first-team All-Mountain West honors.

He was one of the nation’s top outside shooters this past season — Ashworth shot 43.4% from 3-point range, sixth-best in the country — and was 45.8% from the field and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

Since Ashworth entered the transfer portal, Utah State has hired Danny Sprinkle to replace Ryan Odom as the program’s head coach after Odom left to take the head coaching position at Virginia Commonwealth.

Ashworth explained why BYU and Utah State are both on his list of teams he is considering.

Regarding his interest in BYU, Ashworth told Jenkins, “Being from Utah, there is excitement around the opportunity to stay in the state. It is appealing to me because I would be close to family but it would not be the largest factor in my decision.”

The Cougars are preparing to enter the Big 12 Conference this summer, and are coming off a 19-15 season.

Ashworth is one of three Utah State starters, along with fellow guards Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow, who have entered the portal this offseason.

Regarding Utah State, Ashworth told Jenkins, “I am considering the opportunity to return to play for Danny Sprinkle. I am looking at what the roster will look like.

“Some of my former teammates are more interested in other places which can make me one of the few returners. I am looking at what the new roster and culture will look like along with what my impact on the team will be. That is something that I am trying to figure out about them at the moment.”

Spinkle, who comes to Logan after his Montana State program qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons, will be the third USU coach in four seasons.

Odom coached the Utah State program for just two seasons after replacing Craig Smith following the 2020-21 season.