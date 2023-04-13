What are the best and worst states for children’s health care?

The best and worst states for children’s health care have been revealed by a recent WalletHub study, with Massachusetts taking the No. 1 spot for best state in the category.

Utah ranked overall 16th on the list with a total score of 56.87, which is 9.39 points away from the lead score held by Massachusetts.

Here’s what we know.

What are the best states for children’s health care?

When comparing the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 33 different key metrics, WalletHub analysts found that the top states for children’s health care are:



Massachusetts. Washington, D.C. Rhode Island. Vermont. Hawaii. New York. Maryland. New Jersey. Oregon. Minnesota.

What are the worst states for children’s health care?

Mississippi. Texas. Louisiana. Wyoming. Indiana. West Virginia. Kentucky. Oklahoma. Arkansas. New Mexico.

What do these findings mean?

When comparing the best and worst states for children’s health care, analysts discovered:



Massachusetts has the lowest share of uninsured children ages 0 to 18, 1.5%, which is 7.7 times lower than Texas, which has the highest share at 11.5%.

Washington, D.C., has the lowest share of children ages 0 to 17 with unaffordable medical bills, 3%, which is 4.9 times lower than Wyoming, which has the highest share at 14.6% percent.

Washington, D.C, has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, 44, which is 22 times more than Mississippi, which has the fewest at 2.

Montana has the lowest share of obese children ages 10 to 17, 10.2%, which is 2.5 times lower than in West Virginia, which has the highest share at 26% percent.

How to help your children to stay healthy

Dr. Mac McCullough, associate professor and director of Public Health Agency Partnerships at Boise State University, told the Deseret News that there are many factors that can either help or hurt a child’s overall health.

“It is not always the first thing we think of, but high-quality education and stable housing are incredibly important for the health of an entire population. This is not to say that doctors are not important, but, research shows that, across the population, most of our overall health outcomes are driven by factors beyond just hospitals and doctor visits,” McCullough said.

Dr. Derek S. Brown, associate professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Deseret News that “as a parent and someone working in public health, I think important steps include: routine preventative health including dental care, regular school attendance and daily engagement with a parent or guardian.”