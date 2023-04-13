Historically Black college honors President Nelson with first Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize

ATLANTA — A historically Black college honored President Russell M. Nelson here on Thursday night, awarding the Latter-day Saint leader a peace prize named for three legends of nonviolence — Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Morehouse College also unveiled side-by-side new portraits of President Nelson and Abraham Lincoln on a wall in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel building on campus.

“Because you, Russell Marion Nelson Sr., carry the light of truth in the great Morehouse leadership tradition, which recognizes the universal Christ and works for universal justice, we are honored to announce you as the inaugural laureate of the Morehouse College Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize,” said the dean of the chapel, the Rev. Lawrence Carter.

The prize honors a person who promotes peace and positive social transformation through nonviolent means.

The Rev. Carter said President Nelson had inspired radical inclusivity and solidarity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had remarkably linked arms with the Black community.

President Nelson watched a livestream of the event from Utah. In a prerecorded video, he said he was deeply honored by the award.

“The individuals for whom this honor is named establish its significance,” he said. “Each of these courageous individuals was a pioneer. Each championed human dignity for all men and women. Each lived up to the mission of this renowned chapel that stands as a citadel of peace.”

An oil portrait of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, hangs in the International Hall of Honor with Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Ira Helfand at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The awards ceremony was held 11 days after President Nelson delivered a landmark talk on peacemaking at the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Contention is a choice,” he said then. “Peacemaking is a choice. You have your agency to choose contention or reconciliation. I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.”

President Nelson received the peace prize five years into a vigorous administration marked by the way he has linked arms — in what many have called unlikely collaborations — with the NAACP, the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Black pastors.

With his new friends, President Nelson both has issued joint calls for racial harmony and acted on them, announcing church donations of $6 million to the NAACP to help inner-city Black communities and $3 million for scholarships for students at Morehouse and Spelman.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at the annual Worldhouse Interfaith & Interdenominational Assembly at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Rev. Carter referred to those actions in a less-scripted moment.

“Every now and again,” he said to President Nelson, “people should do what you did, and that is get out of the box and surprise some folk, do something very different, what is needed to unite people, to bring harmony.”

“Thank you for being you,” he added.

President Nelson, 98, participated in the event virtually. In a prerecorded video, he said that as a heart surgeon, he literally had held the hearts of people of many races and nationalities all over the world. He said he learned they all are alike.

“In those operating rooms where life hung in the balance, I came to know that our Heavenly Father cares deeply for every one of his children,” President Nelson said. “That’s because we are his children. Differences in nationality, color and culture do not change the fact that we are truly sons and daughters of God, and as a follower and witness of Jesus Christ I have only come to understand that divine truth more deeply.”

Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., professor and founding dean of the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, honors President Russell M. Nelson with the Gandi-King-Mandela Peace Prize at the annual Worldhouse Interfaith & Interdenominational Assembly at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Why Morehouse College honored President Nelson

The Rev. Carter said the award committee chose President Nelson as the award’s first recipient because he has led “noble efforts to heal and reunite the broken body of Christ.”

He also said President Nelson has championed “the moral cosmopolitan worldview of the religion of Jesus that is a hallowed blueprint” for worldwide nonviolent human rights struggles and called him an example of courageous, virtuous and ethical 21st century leadership.



“You have inspired your church to radical inclusivity and solidarity by taking a stand for the rights of women and children and to preserve the intellectual, personal, social and religious freedoms and protection of all humankind,” the Rev. Carter said.

He presented President Nelson with a medallion bearing the profiles of Gandhi, the Rev. King and Mandela, and with a crystal obelisk representing God’s creative power and bearing three Biblical phrases:



“Let there be light.”

“And there was light.”

“And the light was good.”

The Rev. Carter said President Nelson was a worthy successor to Joseph Smith.

As an internationally recognized medical scientist, revered president, prophet, seer and revelator for the 17-million-member church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you have continued the legacy of Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter-day Saints movement and the first nationally recognized religious leader in the United States to advocate for the freedom of enslaved Africans by affirming racial and ethnic equality and running for the American presidency on a political platform of compensation emancipation, Carter said.

The Rev. Carter noted President Nelson’s leadership in the church’s donation that led to college scholarships for students at Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s school, and Spelman College, the neighboring historically Black women’s school.

You have worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding rather than create walls of segregation. You have led your great church to link arms with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People better known as the NAACP, the United Negro College Fund, Morehouse College and Spelman College to help more people enjoy the light of participatory democracy.

What President Nelson said

“I’ve stated before and repeat today, that racism, sexism and a host of other -isms are universally and tragically limiting in the way we regard and treat each other. Any abuse or prejudice toward another because of race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, culture, or any other identifiers is offensive to our maker, and defies the first and second great commandments, that we should love God with all our hearts and our neighbors as ourselves. We firmly believe in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man.

“I have traveled to 138 countries in my life. I can state without equivocation that God pours out his Spirit liberally upon all who seek him. God does not love one race more than another. His feelings of inclusion are very clear. It is recorded in the Book of Mormon which I esteem as companion scripture to the Holy Bible, that the Savior, ‘invites all to come unto him and partake of his goodness. He denies none that come unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female. All are alike unto God.’

This story will be updated.