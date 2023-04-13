Which positions encourage, and worry, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham the most this spring?

With a little more than a week remaining in spring practices, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is watching his 2023 team take shape.

He likes the depth at his disposal, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“No shortage of depth at this time on the defense. Now, we’ve still got transfer portal windows and things we’ve got to work through. But as we stand right now, we’re in good shape.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“Very encouraged. We have really good depth at every position. If we don’t right this second, by the time we add the guys this summer to what we’re going to have for fall when the roster is all intact, it’s going to be a very deep defense,” Whittingham said. “You’ve got to be ready to call on that depth during the season. Most years, you’re going to have to tap into it.”

There’s one particular defensive position that stands out to Whittingham.

On the offensive side of the ball, Whittingham said the Utes are “a little thin” at receiver.

“That’s a concern right now,” he said. “We’ll see if we can get that position bolstered. But other than that, the rest of the positions have sufficient depth.”

Utah will stage the annual spring game, rebranded the Forever 22 Game, on April 22 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Last Saturday, the Utes held a scrimmage, which included live work for the second teams on offense and defense.

“The twos had some good live work. The ones executed well in their portion of the scrimmage, which wasn’t live,” Whittingham said. “We got a lot accomplished, about 100 snaps plus special teams work. It was a very productive day. We have another one this Saturday. We’ve got to take another step forward.”

With starting quarterback Cam Rising out for the spring as he recovers from knee surgery, the race for the No. 2 QB spot continues.

“Brandon Rose continues to progress. Bryson Barnes is right on his heels. Nate Johnson is still not back on the field so Brandon and Bryson are making the most of those reps,” Whittingham said. “They’re getting the extra ones. I’d love to get Nate back out here and get him back in the flow. But he’s missed (several) practices now. So he’s fallen a little bit behind.”

Meanwhile, Whittingham called running back Jaylon Glover “one of the most improved players this spring.”

Added the coach about Glover: “He’s having an outstanding spring session so far. He always has had a great work ethic and attitude. The game is starting to come to him now and slow down a little bit. He’s already done some good things this spring.”