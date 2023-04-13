Amid calls to resign from Democrats, Feinstein seeks Judiciary Committee replacement

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the Judiciary Committee, following two fellow House Democrats calling for her resignation after she experienced extended absences due to health issues.

Feinstein has been recovering from complications from a case of shingles and has “provided no date for her return to the Senate,” The Associated Press reported.

“I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel,” Feinstein said, per AP. “In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco.”

How did Feinstein respond to calls for her to resign?

Feinstein is 89 years old and hasn’t been in Washington since February. On Wednesday, she requested that Senate Leader Chuck Schumer “ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” she said in a statement, per The New York Times.

“Her absence has become a problem for Senate Democrats, limiting their ability to move forward with judicial nominations,” according to the Times.

It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023

Wednesday morning, lawmakers in her own party made the rare call for one of their own to step down. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., requested for her to resign on Twitter.

I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet. https://t.co/lvaHhLJYsi — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 12, 2023

“She has been an icon on issues of gun violence and women’s rights, but it has become painfully obvious to many of us in California that she is no longer able to fulfill her duties as she doesn’t have a clear return date,” Khanna told CNN. “We haven’t been able to confirm judges at a time where women’s rights and voting rights are under assault.”

She has “missed nearly 60 votes since her diagnosis in late February,” CBS News reported.

Why do some Democrats want Feinstein to resign?

The Judiciary Committee is charged with nominating federal judges to the bench, and with Feinstein absent, the bipartisan committee’s breakdown comes down to 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin told CNN, “I can’t consider nominees in these circumstances because a tie vote is a losing vote in committee.”