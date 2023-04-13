Rep. John Curtis clarifies whether he’s thinking about running for Senate in 2024

A spokesperson for Rep. John Curtis says the congressman doesn’t think it “makes sense” for him to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, despite rumors around the state that he is considering it.

Curtis’ name was regularly mentioned in recent months by Utah political insiders as someone who might be looking to run for the U.S. Senate depending on what Sen. Mitt Romney decided to do.

Romney filed paperwork with the FEC earlier this week indicating he may run for a second term, but he hasn’t declared his intentions.

Adrielle Herring, Curtis’ longtime campaign manager, told the Deseret News he is focused on representing Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Congressman Curtis has worked hard to become one of the most effective lawmakers in the U.S. House, where he is widely respected. He was recently named the ninth most effective Republican in the 435-member body,” she said via text message.

“Since he doesn’t plan to be in Congress forever, he wants to make his time count. He’d like to stay where he can get the most done for Utah. He doesn’t think it makes sense to start all over by running for U.S. Senate,” Herring continued.

Curtis was first elected in 2017 in a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Utahns in the 3rd District have reelected him to the office three times since then.

He currently sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the Natural Resources Committee.

Curtis is also a founder of the the Conservative Climate Caucus. In the role, he has sought “to bring Republicans to the table to fight against radical progressive climate proposals,” according to his website.

National news organizations often reference him as a GOP source on issues related to the environment and the handling of America’s natural resources.

