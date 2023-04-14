This is what Utah senior Cristal Isa will remember most about her college gymnastics career

Cristal Isa has been at Utah for five seasons now, and as a result she has been a part of multiple eras of Utah gymnastics history, competing alongside some of the best Red Rocks in recent memory.

Isa has a place among them, with multiple perfect 10s on beam in her career and a host of All-America honors to her name.

Almost always the most jovial person in a room, with an innate ability to talk faster than she can breathe, Isa won’t soon be forgotten up on the hill.

Now, on the eve of potentially winning a national title in her final collegiate meet, here are the moments of her career that she believes she will remember the most.

Beam as a freshman

Utah gymnast Cristal Isa hugs a teammate after her beam set during the Red Rocks Preview gymnastics event at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Isa was a freshman in 2019 and made an immediate impact on the uneven bars. She wasn’t known for her beam work back then, but she made a statement when she got a chance.

Competing beam for the first time as a Red Rock my freshman year. I was really not that great at beam, but I was the alternate and Missy Reinstadtler had some ankle things come up so it was my time to shine! It ended up being one of the best routines I’d ever done and it is one of my favorite moments to this day. — Cristal Isa

Her floor routine

Cristal Isa performs on the floor during the annual Red Rocks Preview at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Isa might not be known for her floor work but competing on the event in front of 15,000 fans in the Huntsman Center remains something near and dear to her heart.

Anytime I did floor in the 2020 season. It was my favorite routine and even if the tumbling was not the best (double pike into the splits vs OSU), it was a blast. Hearing the crowd erupt after every pass is something I will never forget. — Cristal Isa

Saying goodbye to seniors

Utah’s Cristal Isa is congratulated by Cammy Hall after her performance on the beam during the gymnastics meet against Arizona State University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In five seasons at Utah, Isa saw more than her fair share of Red Rocks saw goodbye to the program, including those in her own freshmen class, such as Adrienne Randall and Cammy Hall.

Senior Nights! It was always bittersweet because I got to see everyone I looked up to and grew up with celebrate their exit from the Huntsman. It was always an incredible night for everyone and it made my heart happy that the exiting seniors got to end with a bang. — Cristal Isa

Her final beam routine in the Huntsman

Utah’s Cristal Isa celebrates scoring a perfect 10.0 on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, March 3, 2023. Utah won. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Isa really couldn’t have asked for a more picture perfect ending to her career at the Huntsman Center, recording a perfect 10 on beam in her final routine at home.

My senior night on beam! I picked a song to say ‘Thank you’ to all the fans for a great five years so they knew I didn’t forget about them. It was really special to have all of my Utah gym family come together for the departing seniors. Getting the 10 and hearing the Huntsman scream loud for the last time was the best last moment I could ask for. — Cristal Isa

The University of Utah’s Cristal Isa reacts after finishing her balance beam routine while competing against Brigham Young University, Utah State University and Southern Utah University in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Isa was the team’s MVP. Utah won. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

More so than most gymnasts, maybe any, Isa thrived off the competition floor, sharing moments with teammates that went unseen by fans, but which left enduring marks on the Red Rocks themselves.