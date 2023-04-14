This is what Utah senior Abby Brenner will remember most about her college gymnastics career

Abby Brenner’s college career hasn’t been a normal one, per se.

Starting at Michigan, where she was an integral piece of one of the best collections of Wolverine gymnasts ever, Brenner was part of multiple history making moments, including a national championship.

Then, with one year of eligibility remaining, she transferred to Utah, in short to experience college gymnastics in a different environment.

While a Red Rock, Brenner has been a part of history making by Utah too, including a third straight Pac-12 championship.

Now, on the eve of potentially winning a national title with the Red Rocks, here are the moments of her career that she believes she will remember the most.

The first Big Ten championship

Michigan gymnast team pose with their regular season Big Ten Championship trophy during the Elevate the Stage gymnastics competition, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Toledo, Ohio. Rick Osentoski, AP

As a freshman, Brenner was part of a class of gymnasts that included some soon-to-be household names — Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik.

Together, that 2019 class helped Michigan win the Big Ten championship in 2019.

Winning my first ever conference championship — my freshman year Big 10s. It was the first time I truly felt a part of a team championship since club gymnastics is not much of a team sport. I will never forget the feeling of screaming ‘It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine’ as they handed us the trophy! — Abby Brenner

2023 Pac-12 championships

Utah senior Abby Brenner takes a selfie with the rest of the Red Rocks after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

In her one and only season at Utah, Brenner helped the Red Rocks continue to dominate the Pac-12. With Brenner on board, Utah won a third consecutive conference championship, something no program had done since the Pac-12 was formed.

This year’s Pac-12 championships — this meet was the definition of a dog fight. It really resembles what this team is about, fight for each other and fighting together! Another word I can think to describe this team is determined and we proved that this night. — Abby Brenner

15,000 fans cheering for the first time

Utah fans cheer for the Red Rocks gymnasts in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brenner wasn’t a stranger to Utah gymnastics fans, having traveled with Michigan to Salt Lake City her freshman season. Competing in the Huntsman Center as a Red Rock, rather than the opposition, made for an entirely different experience, however.

My first meet as a Red Rock — what a night! It was so much fun being on the Huntsman floor for the first time as a Red Rock, and seeing all 15,000 fans! There are no other fans like Red Rock fans. They are truly something special! — Abby Brenner

Silliness before the Pac-12 championships

University of Utah gymnast Abby Brenner gets help out of the vault pit by vault coach Jimmy Pratt as she practices at the Dumke Gymnastics Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Moments to remember don’t always come on the competition floor — many don’t in fact — and for Brenner, practice day for Utah inside the Maverik Center before the Pac-12 championships was one for the books.

As silly as it sounds - dressing up for Pac-12 practice day!! We all dressed up in fun outfits, similar to how NBA players walk into their games, and it was so much fun! Even the coaches dressed up! It’s the candid and behind the scene moments that build the best memories and make a great team! — Abby Brenner

A national title at Michigan

Michigan gymnasts celebrate with the national championship trophy after the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Matt Strasen, AP

In 2021, a season that came mid-pandemic and on the heels of the shortened 2020 season, Brenner and her Michigan teammates shocked the NCAA world, winning the program’s first ever national championship while upsetting powerhouse Oklahoma in the process.