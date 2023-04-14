This is what Utah senior Jillian Hoffman will remember most about her college gymnastics career

Jillian Hoffman’s career at Utah didn’t go quite as planned, as she had to overcome injury after injury after injury, many of which derailed what looked to be promising seasons.

As a senior, though, Hoffman has finally been healthy and made a major mark on the Red Rocks, become a stalwart in Utah’s vault lineup.

More than that, though, Hoffman inspired those in and out of the program with her resiliency and determination to return to competition again and again and again.

Now, on the eve of potentially winning a national title in her final collegiate meet, here are the moments of her career that she believes she will remember the most.

Bonds that last

The Utah Red Rocks react to Jaedyn Rucker’s perfect 10.0 vault during a gymnastics meet against Cal at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Utah won. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Hoffman may not have seen the competition floor as much as anyone would have liked, but that didn’t stop her from forming last relationships with her teammates away from gymnastics.

I would say the most memorable part of my career is getting to build bonds and gaining life long relationships that will last a lifetime. — Jillian Hoffman

Enduring support from teammates

Abby Brenner, left, hugs Jillian Hoffman after Hoffman’s vault during the University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics preview at the Huntsman Center Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Injuries were the big story in Hoffman’s career, and each time she went down with one, her Utah teammates stood by her, supporting as best they could.

I would say the moments when I wasn’t feeling my best and my teammates standing by my side through all of my ups and down with my injuries. — Jillian Hoffman

The return from major injuries

Utah’s Jillian Hoffman does her floor routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Arizona in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, March 3, 2023. This week in Fort Worth, Texas, the Utes will be competing in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In both her sophomore and junior seasons, Hoffman suffered major injuries, the first to her shoulder, the second to her Achilles. The feeling of finally getting to compete again after years of rehab won’t soon be forgotten.

The first time I competed floor after two major surgeries. That feeling was like no other and my team was so supportive and it will be a memorable experience that I will never forget. The feeling of my team running onto the floor and hugging me was so special and I am so grateful for all of them. — Jillian Hoffman

Team disappointment

Utah gymnastics volunteer coach Courtney McCool Griffeth and gymnast Jillian Hoffman react after Hoffman’s floor performance during the Red Rocks Preview gymnastics event at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

It may seem a bit strange, but Hoffman appreciates the struggles the Red Rocks have gone through during her four-year career at Utah. Those difficult moments, much like her own challenges, only made the team stronger.

I would say all the times we have struggled as a team. It makes us stronger and it builds a bond that is unbreakable. We always look out for one another and support each other in anyway we can. — Jillian Hoffman

Off the floor antics

Jillian Hoffman vaults during the University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics preview at the Huntsman Center Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

While competition gets the limelight, Hoffman treasures those moments behind the scenes, the goofy times, antics and whatnot shared between she and her Utah teammates.