This is what Utah senior Jillian Hoffman will remember most about her college gymnastics career

Jillian Hoffman’s career at Utah didn’t go quite as planned, as she had to overcome injury after injury after injury, many of which derailed what looked to be promising seasons.
As a senior, though, Hoffman has finally been healthy and made a major mark on the Red Rocks, become a stalwart in Utah’s vault lineup.
More than that, though, Hoffman inspired those in and out of the program with her resiliency and determination to return to competition again and again and again.
Now, on the eve of potentially winning a national title in her final collegiate meet, here are the moments of her career that she believes she will remember the most.
Bonds that last
Hoffman may not have seen the competition floor as much as anyone would have liked, but that didn’t stop her from forming last relationships with her teammates away from gymnastics.
I would say the most memorable part of my career is getting to build bonds and gaining life long relationships that will last a lifetime. — Jillian Hoffman
Enduring support from teammates
Injuries were the big story in Hoffman’s career, and each time she went down with one, her Utah teammates stood by her, supporting as best they could.
I would say the moments when I wasn’t feeling my best and my teammates standing by my side through all of my ups and down with my injuries. — Jillian Hoffman
The return from major injuries
In both her sophomore and junior seasons, Hoffman suffered major injuries, the first to her shoulder, the second to her Achilles. The feeling of finally getting to compete again after years of rehab won’t soon be forgotten.
The first time I competed floor after two major surgeries. That feeling was like no other and my team was so supportive and it will be a memorable experience that I will never forget. The feeling of my team running onto the floor and hugging me was so special and I am so grateful for all of them. — Jillian Hoffman
Team disappointment
It may seem a bit strange, but Hoffman appreciates the struggles the Red Rocks have gone through during her four-year career at Utah. Those difficult moments, much like her own challenges, only made the team stronger.
I would say all the times we have struggled as a team. It makes us stronger and it builds a bond that is unbreakable. We always look out for one another and support each other in anyway we can. — Jillian Hoffman
Off the floor antics
While competition gets the limelight, Hoffman treasures those moments behind the scenes, the goofy times, antics and whatnot shared between she and her Utah teammates.
Lastly and most importantly, when I think about Utah Gymnastics, I think about the fun bus rides, the crazy locker room antics, and all the special moments we have spent together in the Dumke. This has been a crazy four years and has had many bumps along the way. I will be forever thankful for what Utah Gymnastics has provided me and now I am ready to see what the future holds. — Jillian Hoffman