Trio of BYU defenders announce intentions to transfer

The NCAA transfer portal opens again Saturday for Division I football players seeking to explore their options, and already there are three BYU defenders who said they will test the waters.

On Friday, defensive back George Udo and linebacker Logan Pili both announced on social media they will enter the portal.

Earlier in the week, defensive back Dean Jones did the same thing.

This comes as BYU received a commitment from Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh on Friday. Vongphachanh, a three-year starter at linebacker in Logan, will join BYU as a graduate transfer.

Udo, who joined the BYU program in 2019 and played in 37 games over the past four seasons, is the most experienced of the bunch. He will still have a redshirt year available, as well as a free COVID-19-eligible year from 2020.

Udo had 44 tackles over four years. His best season came in 2020, when he had 25 tackles, three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

Pili follows his brother, Keenan, a former BYU starter who entered the transfer portal and ended up at Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Logan Pili played in three games last year as a freshman out of Timpview High, posting seven tackles on the year.

Jones has been around the Cougars program the past three years, using a redshirt year in 2021. He played in three games, registering one tackle.

BYU wrapped up spring camp Friday with its final session.

The spring transfer portal window opens Saturday and closes on April 30.