NFL mock draft roundup: What Utah ties are being projected as draft selections

All three days of this year’s NFL draft are expected to be busy for Utah ties, if mock drafts are to be believed.

There are close to a dozen prospects with Utah ties who could hear their name called when the draft takes place later this month in Kansas City (April 27-29).

A look at recent mock drafts helps give a better perspective of when players from Utah, BYU and a few Utah high schools may come off the board.

For this roundup, the Deseret News found mock drafts of varying lengths.

There are 10 first round only mock drafts released in the past week from various national writers: The Athletic’s Diante Lee, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson, NFL.com’s Charles Davis, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson, NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso and NBC Sports’ Eric Froton.

Eight other mock drafts of varying lengths were also used: there are two two-round mock drafts (ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Draft Network’s Jack McKessy), two three-round mock drafts (Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling and The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Eddie Brown), a four-round mock draft (NFL.com’s Chad Reuter), a five-round mock draft (Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell) and two seven-round mock drafts (Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer and Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings).

Here’s a look at the results:

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Of note: There’s an emerging group of teams that many experts see being in the market for Kincaid, chief among them the Cowboys, Packers and Lions.

Of the 10 first round only mock drafts used for this article, two of them didn’t include Kincaid, but he is largely seen as a mid first-round to early second-round selection.

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Erin Hooley, Associated Press

Of note: The five-round mock draft from Walter Football didn’t include Freeland. Otherwise, the others see the 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman as a solid candidate to go on Day 2 of the draft.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) glides into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Of note: Phillips is seen as a strong Day 2 draft candidate, and in one instance — with Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer — he is the first Ute to come off the board.

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. George Frey, Associated Press

Of note: The former Baylor and LSU defensive tackle is a popular pick to be a Day 2 draftee.

Oregon football player Noah Sewell (1) participates in a position drill at the school’s NFL pro day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Amanda Loman, Associated Press

Of note: The former Oregon standout, similarly, is seen as a likely Day 2 selection, with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter predicting he will be paired in Detroit with brother and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, a first-round selection in 2021.

Utah Utes offensive lineman Braeden Daniels talks to members of the media after the first day of fall camp outside of the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Of note: Where Daniels will be selected is tough to pin down — some projections have him going off the board on Day 2, while others believe he is a mid-to-late-round selection.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall participates in BYU’s pro day at the school’s practice facility in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Of note: Hall is largely seen as a Day 3 prospect — from these projections, both the Seahawks and Commanders are places where he could back up the team’s starter for awhile with the chance to take over down the line.

American tight end Cameron Latu of Alabama (80) warms up before the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill, Associated Press

Of note: The former Alabama tight end, who was recruited as a linebacker out of Olympus, is now projected to be a Day 3 pick at an offensive skill position after growing into the position with the Crimson Tide.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High Writer, publication Round Pick Team Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 4 129 Dallas Cowboys

Of note: A fourth-round selection seems high for Nacua, though the former Cougar is an intriguing prospect who could come off the board sometime on the draft’s final day.

Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate participates in the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah practice facility on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah Writer, publication Round Pick Team Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 5 162 Indianapolis Colts

Of note: The transfer from Florida could give Utah another late-round selection after impressing at Utah’s pro day.

BYU defensive backs Kaleb Hayes, left, and Matthew Criddle practice in the Indoor Practice Facility at BYU in Provo on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU Writer, publication Round Pick Team Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 7 243 New York Giants

Of note: Hayes ran a 4.31-second 40 at BYU’s pro day, and that performance could be enough for a team to take a late-round flier on him.

One final note

One mock draft, from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, had former Utah running back Tavion Thomas being selected in the fourth round (No. 103 overall). Earlier this week, Thomas, the Utes’ leading rusher the past two seasons, was arrested for investigation of two incidents of domestic violence. He is scheduled for a hearing April 21.