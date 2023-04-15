Facebook Twitter
NFL mock draft roundup: What Utah ties are being projected as draft selections

Close to a dozen players from Utah, BYU and various Utah high schools could hear their names called during the 2023 NFL draft

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah’s Clark Phillips III, Gabe Reid, Mohamoud Diabate and Braeden Daniels watch the bench press event of the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

All three days of this year’s NFL draft are expected to be busy for Utah ties, if mock drafts are to be believed.

There are close to a dozen prospects with Utah ties who could hear their name called when the draft takes place later this month in Kansas City (April 27-29).

A look at recent mock drafts helps give a better perspective of when players from Utah, BYU and a few Utah high schools may come off the board.

For this roundup, the Deseret News found mock drafts of varying lengths.

There are 10 first round only mock drafts released in the past week from various national writers: The Athletic’s Diante Lee, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson, NFL.com’s Charles Davis, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson, NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso and NBC Sports’ Eric Froton.

Eight other mock drafts of varying lengths were also used: there are two two-round mock drafts (ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Draft Network’s Jack McKessy), two three-round mock drafts (Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling and The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Eddie Brown), a four-round mock draft (NFL.com’s Chad Reuter), a five-round mock draft (Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell) and two seven-round mock drafts (Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer and Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings).

Here’s a look at the results:

merlin_2953175.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Diante Lee, The Athletic 1 26 Dallas Cowboys
Will Brinson, CBS Sports 1 10 Philadelphia Eagles
Charles Davis, NFL.com 1 15 Green Bay Packers
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports 1 18 Detroit Lions
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus 1 15 Green Bay Packers
Rhett Lewis, NFL Network 1 18 Detroit Lions
Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network 1 18 Detroit Lions
Eric Froton, NBC Sports 1 26 Dallas Cowboys
Mel Kiper, ESPN 1 15 Green Bay Packers
Jack McKessy, Draft Network 1 21 Los Angeles Chargers
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports 1 17 Green Bay Packers
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 1 26 Dallas Cowboys
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 1 26 Dallas Cowboys
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 1 26 Dallas Cowboys
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 2 38 Las Vegas Raiders
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 1 27 Buffalo Bills

Of note: There’s an emerging group of teams that many experts see being in the market for Kincaid, chief among them the Cowboys, Packers and Lions.

Of the 10 first round only mock drafts used for this article, two of them didn’t include Kincaid, but he is largely seen as a mid first-round to early second-round selection.

AP23064754428209.jpg

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Erin Hooley, Associated Press

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Mel Kiper, ESPN 2 47 Washington Commanders
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports 3 79 Indianapolis Colts
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 3 68 Denver Broncos
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 3 99 San Francisco 49ers
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 3 69 Los Angeles Rams
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 2 36 Kansas City Chiefs

Of note: The five-round mock draft from Walter Football didn’t include Freeland. Otherwise, the others see the 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman as a solid candidate to go on Day 2 of the draft.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III glides into the end zone after intercepting a pass against Oregon State.

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) glides into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Jack McKessy, Draft Network 2 46 New England Patriots
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports 2 57 New York Giants
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 3 69 Los Angeles Rams
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 4 111 Cleveland Browns
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 2 60 Cincinnati Bengals
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 2 36 Los Angeles Rams
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 3 64 Chicago Bears

Of note: Phillips is seen as a strong Day 2 draft candidate, and in one instance — with Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer — he is the first Ute to come off the board.

AP22254743517540.jpg

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

George Frey, Associated Press

Siaki Ika, DT, East High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Jack McKessy, Draft Network 2 54 Los Angeles Chargers
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports 3 65 Houston Texans
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 2 54 Los Angeles Chargers
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 3 80 Pittsburgh Steelers
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 2 32 Pittsburgh Steelers
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 3 100 Las Vegas Raiders

Of note: The former Baylor and LSU defensive tackle is a popular pick to be a Day 2 draftee.

AP23073817840521.jpg

Oregon football player Noah Sewell (1) participates in a position drill at the school’s NFL pro day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Amanda Loman, Associated Press

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports 3 89 New York Giants
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 2 59 Buffalo Bills
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 2 48 Detroit Lions
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 3 72 Tennessee Titans
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 3 70 Las Vegas Raiders
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 3 80 Pittsburgh Steelers

Of note: The former Oregon standout, similarly, is seen as a likely Day 2 selection, with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter predicting he will be paired in Detroit with brother and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, a first-round selection in 2021.

merlin_2934087.jpg

Utah Utes offensive lineman Braeden Daniels talks to members of the media after the first day of fall camp outside of the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune 3 78 Green Bay Packers
Chad Reuter, NFL.com 4 109 Philadelphia Eagles
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 6 194 Detroit Lions
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 5 145 Carolina Panthers

Of note: Where Daniels will be selected is tough to pin down — some projections have him going off the board on Day 2, while others believe he is a mid-to-late-round selection.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall participates in BYU’s 2023 pro day.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall participates in BYU’s pro day at the school’s practice facility in Provo on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 4 123 Seattle Seahawks
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 4 123 Seattle Seahawks
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 6 193 Washington Commanders

Of note: Hall is largely seen as a Day 3 prospect — from these projections, both the Seahawks and Commanders are places where he could back up the team’s starter for awhile with the chance to take over down the line.

AP23036233156148.jpg

American tight end Cameron Latu of Alabama (80) warms up before the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.

Butch Dill, Associated Press

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Charlie Campbell, Walter Football 5 146 New Orleans Saints
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News 4 127 Jacksonville Jaguars
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 5 156 Los Angeles Chargers

Of note: The former Alabama tight end, who was recruited as a linebacker out of Olympus, is now projected to be a Day 3 pick at an offensive skill position after growing into the position with the Crimson Tide.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s 2022 season opener against USF.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores on BYU’s first play from scrimmage in BYU’s season opener against USF, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Robert W. Grover, for the Deseret News

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 4 129 Dallas Cowboys

Of note: A fourth-round selection seems high for Nacua, though the former Cougar is an intriguing prospect who could come off the board sometime on the draft’s final day.

merlin_2970920.jpg

Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate participates in the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah practice facility on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 5 162 Indianapolis Colts

Of note: The transfer from Florida could give Utah another late-round selection after impressing at Utah’s pro day.

merlin_2911752.jpg

BYU defensive backs Kaleb Hayes, left, and Matthew Criddle practice in the Indoor Practice Facility at BYU in Provo on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU
Writer, publication Round Pick Team
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network 7 243 New York Giants

Of note: Hayes ran a 4.31-second 40 at BYU’s pro day, and that performance could be enough for a team to take a late-round flier on him.

One final note

One mock draft, from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, had former Utah running back Tavion Thomas being selected in the fourth round (No. 103 overall). Earlier this week, Thomas, the Utes’ leading rusher the past two seasons, was arrested for investigation of two incidents of domestic violence. He is scheduled for a hearing April 21.

