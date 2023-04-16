Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 16, 2023 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah football gets commitment from JUCO DE Vili Taufatofua

By Ryan McDonald
Utah football gets commitment from JUCO DE Vili Taufatofua
Utah players, wearing black, run out onto the field/

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The transfer portal has led to a decline in junior college players going to Division I programs, but on Sunday evening, the Utah Utes received a commitment from such a player as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Vili Taufatofua, a defensive end who played last season at New Mexico Military Institute, announced his pledge to the Utes on social media.

Listed by NMMI at 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds, Taufatofua hails from Mt. Roskill, New Zealand. As a freshman last season, Taufatofua tallied 81 tackles (56 solo, 25 assisted) and three forced fumbles in 12 games.

Taufatofua doesn’t have a star rating on 247 Sports, but the site indicates that he holds scholarship offers from BYU, Oregon State, Washington State and San Jose State in addition to Utah.

Taufatofua is now the second player currently committed to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class, joining Alabama high school defensive lineman Isaia Faga.

