The top Latter-day Saint college football recruit in the Class of 2024 releases his top 5 schools

Gatlin Bair, a wide receiver from Burley, Idaho, is widely considered to be one of the more interesting prospects in the entire country in the Class of 2024.

Thanks to his blazing speed — he recently ran the 100 meters in 10.18 seconds at a national meet in Texas — Bair has been recruited by a bunch of the top college football programs in the entire country.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair is also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and plans on serving a church mission before playing a down of college football.

On Sunday, he released a list of the top five schools he is currently considering, with eight months to go until he could sign with a school.

The five schools are Nebraska, Michigan, TCU, Boise State and Oregon.

Rivals and On3 both consider Nebraska to be the leader for Bair’s services.

Just last week, a story by The Athletic’s Max Olson detailed Bair’s recruitment and the uniqueness of it given he’s a member of the Church and is planning on serving a mission.

“I want to stick with the people who had faith in me from the beginning,” Bair said of his recruitment, “and aren’t hopping on the bandwagon.”

According to the story, some schools have discussed the possibility of helping to pay for Bair’s mission now that collegiate athletes can make money off of their name, image and likeness.

Writes Olson: “Bair explains his plan to coaches before they offer. It’s important to him to serve a mission and, as he puts it, ‘“learn what’s important in life, who you are and what you stand for.’”