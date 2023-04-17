On June 7, 1998, the Utah Jazz made the wrong kind of NBA playoff history, setting a record that has remained untouched for nearly 25 years.

In their 96-54 loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Jazz set the record for the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA playoff game.

Leading scorers

Chicago great Michael Jordan led all scorers with 24 points. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and made 10 of his 11 free throw attempts.

Utah forward Karl Malone led the Jazz with 22 points. He made 8 of 11 field goal attempts.

Other notable performers included Chicago’s Toni Kukoc (16 points) and Scottie Pippen (10 points).

Notable team stats