On June 7, 1998, the Utah Jazz made the wrong kind of NBA playoff history, setting a record that has remained untouched for nearly 25 years.
In their 96-54 loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Jazz set the record for the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA playoff game.
Leading scorers
- Chicago great Michael Jordan led all scorers with 24 points. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and made 10 of his 11 free throw attempts.
- Utah forward Karl Malone led the Jazz with 22 points. He made 8 of 11 field goal attempts.
- Other notable performers included Chicago’s Toni Kukoc (16 points) and Scottie Pippen (10 points).
Notable team stats
- The Jazz made just 21 of 70 shot attempts, shooting a measly 30% from the field. Utah attempted nine 3-pointers and made only one.
- Utah committed 26 turnovers, compared to just 17 committed by Chicago.
- Malone was the only Jazz player to score in double figures. Jazz Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton only mustered two points, on 1 of 4 shooting.