Monday, April 17, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA playoff game?

The Jazz set this record in a 1998 game against the Chicago Bulls

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA playoff game?
Chicago Bulls stars Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan try to stop Utah Jazz standout Karl Malone in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 5, 1998.

Chicago Bulls stars Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan try to stop Utah Jazz standout Karl Malone in the second half of Friday night’s NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 1998.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News

On June 7, 1998, the Utah Jazz made the wrong kind of NBA playoff history, setting a record that has remained untouched for nearly 25 years.

In their 96-54 loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Jazz set the record for the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA playoff game.

Leading scorers

  • Chicago great Michael Jordan led all scorers with 24 points. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and made 10 of his 11 free throw attempts.
  • Utah forward Karl Malone led the Jazz with 22 points. He made 8 of 11 field goal attempts.
  • Other notable performers included Chicago’s Toni Kukoc (16 points) and Scottie Pippen (10 points).

Notable team stats

  • The Jazz made just 21 of 70 shot attempts, shooting a measly 30% from the field. Utah attempted nine 3-pointers and made only one.
  • Utah committed 26 turnovers, compared to just 17 committed by Chicago.
  • Malone was the only Jazz player to score in double figures. Jazz Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton only mustered two points, on 1 of 4 shooting.

