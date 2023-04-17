Montana lawmakers voted in favor of banning TikTok. What happens next?

The Montana House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a bill that would ban TikTok on all personal devices in the state.

The House voted 54-43 in favor of the bill, making Montana the first state to pass legislation completely banning the social media app, The Associated Press reported.

Several states, including Montana, have banned TikTok on state-owned devices.

What happens next?

The bill will now go to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who will decide whether or not to sign it into law.

Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for Gianforte, stated, “The governor will carefully consider any bill the legislature sends to his desk,” but did not confirm if he will sign the bill into law, according to CNN.

If the ban is enacted, it will face significant legal challenges, as well as pushback from TikTok.

Brooke Oberwetter, a TikTok spokesperson, stated, “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” per The New York Times.

How would the TikTok ban in Montana work?

The Montana bill proposes a ban on TikTok that would prohibit TikTok downloads on any device and would fine app stores and TikTok $10,000 per day for giving anyone in the state the ability to download the app, Deseret News previously reported.

The ban would began in January 2024 and would “become void if Congress passes a national measure or if TikTok severs its connections with China,” according to AP.

