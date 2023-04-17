Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 17, 2023 | 
High school girls golf: Week 6 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long watches a tee shot as she and other girls compete in the 6A golf championship at Stonebridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Region 2

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 463 — Cyprus
  • 469 — Roy
  • 518 — West
  • 528 — Granger
  • 542 — Hunter
  • 554 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 91 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 93 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
  • 114 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 114 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 114.5 — Madilyn Hongell
  • 115.5 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 118.5 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 126 — Lorryn France, Cyprus
  • 127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville
  • 128 — Lexie Poll, Roy
  • 128.5 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

  • 88 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 92 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 104 — Elena Lapana, Granger
  • 107 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 110 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 115 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
  • 118 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 118 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
  • 127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville

Region 3

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

364.5 — Bingham

387 — Riverton

393.5 — Copper Hills

402 — Herriman

410 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 78.5 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 86 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
  • 87.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 89.5 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 90 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 91 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham
  • 94.5 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
  • 95 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills
  • 96 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Talon’s Cove Golf Course

  • 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 80 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 81 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 84 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
  • 91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 92 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 92 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 92 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
  • 93 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

Region 4

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

  • 313.3 — Lone Peak
  • 349.3 — Corner Canyon
  • 379.3 — Skyridge
  • 388.7 — American Fork
  • 395.7 — Westlake
  • 413.7 — Pleasant Grove

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 74.33 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 77.33 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 78 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 79.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 79.67 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 81.33 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 82.67 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
  • 87 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
  • 87.33 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak
  • 88.67 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
  • 89.33 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
  • 89.33 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Talons Cove Golf Course

  • 74 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 78 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 79 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 80 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 80 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
  • 84 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon
  • 84 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
  • 86 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
  • 87 — Macie Dean, Westlake

Region 5

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 351.5 — Bonneville
  • 379.5 — Northridge
  • 396 — Bountiful
  • 415.5 — Box Elder
  • 423 — Viewmont
  • 431.5 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 77 — Isabell Wade, Northridge
  • 90.5 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 90 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 93.5 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder
  • 94 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
  • 96 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 102 — Irene Sala, Bonneville
  • 101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful
  • 102.5 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Eaglewood Golf Course

  • 75 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 80 — Isabell Wade, Northridge
  • 95 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder
  • 96 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
  • 99 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 99 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
  • 101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful
  • 103 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 105 — Kennedy Whitaker, Northridge
  • 105 — Mataya Shepard, Northridge
  • 105 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

Region 9

Overall standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School

  • 359 — Springville
  • 361 — Spanish Fork
  • 367 — Wastach
  • 410 — Salem Hills
  • 418 — Provo
  • 422 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School

  • 76 — Kaitlin Bingham , Spanish Fork
  • 80 — Alexa Child, Springville
  • 81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
  • 83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
  • 88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
  • 89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills 
  • 89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
  • 91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
  • 94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
  • 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo

Most recent tournament (April 13)

At Canyon Hills Golf Course

  • 76 — Kaitlin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 80 — Alexa Child, Springville
  • 81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
  • 83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
  • 88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
  • 89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills 
  • 89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
  • 91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
  • 94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
  • 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo

Region 10

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 359.3 — Pine View
  • 381.3 — Crimson
  • 383.3 — Cedar
  • 417.7 — Desert Hills
  • 442.7 — Hurricane
  • 461.7 — Dixie
  • 467 — Snow Canyon

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 79.7 — Kate Walker, Crimson
  • 81.7 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 81.3 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
  • 85.3 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
  • 84.3 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
  • 89 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 91.3 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
  • 91.7 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
  • 89.7 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson
  • 93 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 94 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
  • 97.3 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Sky Mountain Golf Course

  • 77 — Kate Walker, Crimson
  • 80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson
  • 82 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
  • 82 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
  • 83 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
  • 83 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
  • 84 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
  • 84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
  • 86 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

Region 11

Overall standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School

  • 370 — Ridgeline
  • 380 — Green Canyon
  • 394 — Bear River
  • 408 — Mountain Crest
  • 413 — Sky View
  • 426 — Logan

Individual standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School

78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

97 — Vivian Worley, Logan

98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Sky Way Golf Course

  • 78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
  • 93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
  • 94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
  • 96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 97 — Vivian Worley, Logan
  • 98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River

Region 12

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

350.8 — Richfield

404 — Carbon

428.3 — Emery

515 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

84.5 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

88.5 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

92.5 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

95.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

96.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

97 — Carley West, Carbon

97.3 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

99 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

99.3 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

100.7 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

102.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon

Most recent tournament

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

78 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

86 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

90 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

94 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

95 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

95 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

96 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

99 — Carley West, Carbon

101 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

102 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

102 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

