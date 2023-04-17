High school girls golf: Week 6 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

Region 2
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 463 — Cyprus
- 469 — Roy
- 518 — West
- 528 — Granger
- 542 — Hunter
- 554 — Taylorsville
Individual standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 91 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 93 — Angela Roberts, West
- 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 114 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 114 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 114.5 — Madilyn Hongell
- 115.5 — Allison King, Hunter
- 118.5 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 126 — Lorryn France, Cyprus
- 127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville
- 128 — Lexie Poll, Roy
- 128.5 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
Most recent tournament (April 12)
At Meadowbrook Golf Course
- 88 — Angela Roberts, West
- 92 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 104 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 107 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 110 — Allison King, Hunter
- 115 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 118 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 118 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
- 127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville
Region 3
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
364.5 — Bingham
387 — Riverton
393.5 — Copper Hills
402 — Herriman
410 — Mountain Ridge
Individual standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 78.5 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 86 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 87.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 89.5 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 90 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 91 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham
- 94.5 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 95 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills
- 96 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
Most recent tournament (April 11)
At Talon’s Cove Golf Course
- 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 80 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 81 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 84 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 92 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 92 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 92 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
- 93 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham
Region 4
Overall standings
Stroke average — School
- 313.3 — Lone Peak
- 349.3 — Corner Canyon
- 379.3 — Skyridge
- 388.7 — American Fork
- 395.7 — Westlake
- 413.7 — Pleasant Grove
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 74.33 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 77.33 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 78 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 79.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 79.67 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 81.33 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 82.67 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 87 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
- 87.33 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak
- 88.67 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
- 89.33 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 89.33 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
Most recent tournament (April 12)
At Talons Cove Golf Course
- 74 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 78 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 79 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 80 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 80 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 80 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 84 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon
- 84 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
- 86 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 87 — Macie Dean, Westlake
Region 5
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 351.5 — Bonneville
- 379.5 — Northridge
- 396 — Bountiful
- 415.5 — Box Elder
- 423 — Viewmont
- 431.5 — Woods Cross
Individual standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 77 — Isabell Wade, Northridge
- 90.5 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 90 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 93.5 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 94 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
- 96 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 102 — Irene Sala, Bonneville
- 101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful
- 102.5 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
Most recent tournament (April 12)
At Eaglewood Golf Course
- 75 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 80 — Isabell Wade, Northridge
- 95 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 96 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 99 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 99 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
- 101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful
- 103 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 105 — Kennedy Whitaker, Northridge
- 105 — Mataya Shepard, Northridge
- 105 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
Region 9
Overall standings (through one match)
Stroke average — School
- 359 — Springville
- 361 — Spanish Fork
- 367 — Wastach
- 410 — Salem Hills
- 418 — Provo
- 422 — Maple Mountain
Individual standings (through one match)
Stroke average — School
- 76 — Kaitlin Bingham , Spanish Fork
- 80 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
- 83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
- 91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
- 94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
- 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo
Most recent tournament (April 13)
At Canyon Hills Golf Course
- 76 — Kaitlin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 80 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
- 83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
- 91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
- 94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
- 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo
Region 10
Overall standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 359.3 — Pine View
- 381.3 — Crimson
- 383.3 — Cedar
- 417.7 — Desert Hills
- 442.7 — Hurricane
- 461.7 — Dixie
- 467 — Snow Canyon
Individual standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 79.7 — Kate Walker, Crimson
- 81.7 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 81.3 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
- 85.3 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
- 84.3 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
- 89 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 91.3 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
- 91.7 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
- 89.7 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson
- 93 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 94 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
- 97.3 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
Most recent tournament (April 12)
At Sky Mountain Golf Course
- 77 — Kate Walker, Crimson
- 80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson
- 82 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
- 82 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
- 83 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
- 83 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
- 84 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
- 84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 86 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
Region 11
Overall standings (through one match)
Stroke average — School
- 370 — Ridgeline
- 380 — Green Canyon
- 394 — Bear River
- 408 — Mountain Crest
- 413 — Sky View
- 426 — Logan
Individual standings (through one match)
Stroke average — School
78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
97 — Vivian Worley, Logan
98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River
Most recent tournament (April 11)
At Sky Way Golf Course
- 78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
- 92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
- 93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
- 94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
- 96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 97 — Vivian Worley, Logan
- 98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River
Region 12
Overall standings
Stroke average — School
350.8 — Richfield
404 — Carbon
428.3 — Emery
515 — Canyon View
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
84.5 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
88.5 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
92.5 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
95.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
96.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
97 — Carley West, Carbon
97.3 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
99 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
99.3 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
100.7 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
102.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon
Most recent tournament
At Cedar Ridge Golf Course
78 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
86 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
90 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
94 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
95 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
95 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
96 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
99 — Carley West, Carbon
101 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
102 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
102 — Mia Lewis, Richfield