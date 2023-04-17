High school girls golf: Week 6 region recap from some 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A regions

Region 2

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



463 — Cyprus

469 — Roy

518 — West

528 — Granger

542 — Hunter

554 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



91 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

93 — Angela Roberts, West

110 — Elena Lapana, Granger

114 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

114 — Sara Bird, Roy

114.5 — Madilyn Hongell

115.5 — Allison King, Hunter

118.5 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

126 — Lorryn France, Cyprus

127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville

128 — Lexie Poll, Roy

128.5 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course



88 — Angela Roberts, West

92 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

100 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

104 — Elena Lapana, Granger

107 — Sara Bird, Roy

110 — Allison King, Hunter

115 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

118 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

118 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

127 — Arianna Cantori, Taylorsville

Region 3

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

364.5 — Bingham

387 — Riverton

393.5 — Copper Hills

402 — Herriman

410 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



78.5 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

86 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

87.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

89.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

89.5 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

90 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

91 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

94.5 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

95 — Fiti Drifil, Copper Hills

96 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Talon’s Cove Golf Course



78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

80 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

81 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

84 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

91 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

92 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

92 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

92 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge

93 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

93 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

Region 4

Overall standings

Stroke average — School



313.3 — Lone Peak

349.3 — Corner Canyon

379.3 — Skyridge

388.7 — American Fork

395.7 — Westlake

413.7 — Pleasant Grove

Individual standings

Stroke average — School



74.33 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

77.33 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

78 — Lily Shin, American Fork

79.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

79.67 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

81.33 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

82.67 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

87 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

87.33 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak

88.67 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove

89.33 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

89.33 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Talons Cove Golf Course



74 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

78 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

79 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

80 — Lily Shin, American Fork

80 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

80 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

84 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon

84 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

86 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

87 — Macie Dean, Westlake

Region 5

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



351.5 — Bonneville

379.5 — Northridge

396 — Bountiful

415.5 — Box Elder

423 — Viewmont

431.5 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

77 — Isabell Wade, Northridge

90.5 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

90 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

93.5 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder

94 — Holland Staker, Bountiful

96 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

102 — Irene Sala, Bonneville

101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful

102.5 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Eaglewood Golf Course



75 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

80 — Isabell Wade, Northridge

95 — McKayla Hansen, Box Elder

96 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

98 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

99 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

99 — Holland Staker, Bountiful

101 — Ava Woolley, Bountiful

103 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

105 — Kennedy Whitaker, Northridge

105 — Mataya Shepard, Northridge

105 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

Region 9

Overall standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School



359 — Springville

361 — Spanish Fork

367 — Wastach

410 — Salem Hills

418 — Provo

422 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School



76 — Kaitlin Bingham , Spanish Fork

80 — Alexa Child, Springville

81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville

83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills

89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch

91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch

94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork

94 — Laura Halladay, Provo

Most recent tournament (April 13)

At Canyon Hills Golf Course



76 — Kaitlin Bingham, Spanish Fork

80 — Alexa Child, Springville

81 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville

83 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

88 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills

89 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

89 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch

91 — Raina Reml, Wasatch

94 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork

94 — Laura Halladay, Provo

Region 10

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



359.3 — Pine View

381.3 — Crimson

383.3 — Cedar

417.7 — Desert Hills

442.7 — Hurricane

461.7 — Dixie

467 — Snow Canyon

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



79.7 — Kate Walker, Crimson

81.7 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

81.3 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

85.3 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

84.3 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

89 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

91.3 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie

91.7 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar

89.7 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson

93 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

94 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View

97.3 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

Most recent tournament (April 12)

At Sky Mountain Golf Course



77 — Kate Walker, Crimson

80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson

82 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

82 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

83 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

83 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar

84 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie

84 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

86 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

Region 11

Overall standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School



370 — Ridgeline

380 — Green Canyon

394 — Bear River

408 — Mountain Crest

413 — Sky View

426 — Logan

Individual standings (through one match)

Stroke average — School

78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

97 — Vivian Worley, Logan

98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River

Most recent tournament (April 11)

At Sky Way Golf Course



78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

91 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

92 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

92 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

93 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

94 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

96 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

97 — Vivian Worley, Logan

98 — Jessa Theurer, Bear River

Region 12

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

350.8 — Richfield

404 — Carbon

428.3 — Emery

515 — Canyon View

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

84.5 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

88.5 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

92.5 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

95.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

96.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

97 — Carley West, Carbon

97.3 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

99 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

99.3 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

100.7 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

102.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon

Most recent tournament

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

78 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

86 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

90 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

94 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

95 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

95 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

96 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

99 — Carley West, Carbon

101 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

102 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

102 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

