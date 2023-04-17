Jalen Hurts is the NFL’s new highest-paid player. But for how long?

The Philadelphia Eagles made quarterback Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history when the two parties agreed to a five-year contract extension on Monday.

The $255 million deal averages out to $51 million a year and includes $179.304 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The extension comes two months after Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where he accounted for four touchdowns and 374 yards passing and rushing. Schefter also reported it’s the first contract in Eagles history to have a no-trade clause.

Hurts’ $179.304 million isn’t even the new largest guaranteed total. That honor goes to Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Four years ago, the Eagles gave No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension, Schefter reported in 2019. His $107 million guaranteed was the largest guaranteed total in the NFL at the time, according to Bleacher Report.

Comparison to the Wentz contract in 2019:



Cap has risen 19% since then.



APY: Hurts get 60% more.

Guarantees: Hurts more than doubles Wentz

And he gets a no-trade clause



They trust Hurts more than they ever trusted Wentz, apparently.



(Also QB contracts are crazy now) — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) April 17, 2023

Which quarterbacks still need new contracts?

Hurts may not be the highest-paid player for long. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert are expected to get new deals this year and all three have a chance to reset the market.

Burrow has a yearly average market value of $48.2 million, according to Spotrac, but his contract could easily exceed that number like Hurts did with his $44.2 million market value.

Burrow could opt for a more team-friendly deal that would allow the Bengals to build around him and give them enough cap space to retain and extend receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, which Chase thinks will be the case.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think Joe’s too worried about how much money he’s going to make because he’s already making a tremendous amount,” he said, according to Fansided. “I think Joe knows what he wants and how to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

Chargers head coach Joe Staley confirmed in March that contract extension talks have started with Herbert, ESPN reported. Prior to Hurts’ deal, CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, a former agent, believed Herbert could get paid an average of $54.5 million per year.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo sees Herbert’s contract in the $51 million ballpark, despite the fact that he’s not had the same playoff success as Hurts.

“While his team success isn’t at the same level as Hurts or Burrow, Herbert’s play on the field justifies his reported contract hopes. Herbert is the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons. It also doesn’t hurt that Herbert plays in Los Angeles, a city that thrives on star power,” DeArdo wrote.

Jackson’s contract situation is also still unresolved. Jackson and the Ravens have been engaged in contract talks since 2021, and it looks like his time as a Ravens player could be coming to an end.

The former MVP said on Twitter that he requested a trade from the organization on March 2, a few days before the Ravens used the nonexclusive tag on him.

The major hang up seems to be the amount of fully guaranteed money Jackson wants. The quarterback has refrained from speaking publicly about his contract, but ESPN reported that Jackson is wanting a fully guaranteed contract like Watson.

His injury history could make teams wary of giving him a record-setting deal. He’s only played in 12 games each of the past two seasons, according to ESPN.

Who are the highest paid-quarterbacks in the NFL?

The following are the highest-paid quarterbacks in terms of average annual value, according to Over the Cap.

