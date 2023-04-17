Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 17, 2023 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Utah

How Conner Mantz and other BYU alumni fared in the Boston Marathon

On the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, Utah runners showed their muscle in a formidable field

By Jennifer Graham Jennifer Graham
SHARE How Conner Mantz and other BYU alumni fared in the Boston Marathon
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston.

Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston.

Winslow Townson, Associated Press

Evans Chebet upset a fellow Kenyan favored to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, crossing the famous Boylston Street finish line with a time of 2:05:54.

Although Chebet won the race in 2022, expectations had been high that Eliud Kipchoge would win in his Boston debut. Kipchoge has set the world record for the marathon multiple times, and is the only man to have completed the distance in less than two hours. He came in sixth in Monday’s race, finishing in 2:09:23.

A Kenyan also won the women’s race. Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic medalist, crossed the finish line in 2:21:38. It was only her second time competing in the marathon distance.

Scott Fauble was the first American runner to finish, with a time of 2:09:44. (He finished seventh overall, the same as last year.)

But it was Conner Mantz, the former BYU standout, who generated the most excitement in Utah — and, at times, along the course.

While Brigham Young University isn’t a legacy powerhouse of Boston racing like Kenya is, alumni of its track and field program performed impressively, with three runners, including Mantz, among the top 11 American finishers.

Mantz had a time of 2:10:25 and finished third among American men, 11th overall, according to the Boston Athletic Association website.

BYU alumn Nico Montanez finished in 2:10:52 and was 13th overall in the men’s race. Connor Weaver finished in 2:16:25, 24th place overall.

Both Mantz and Montanez were highlighted last year in a Deseret News article about why Utah is home to so many elite runners.

In the article, Doug Robinson noted that, “In the last decade, distance running has taken off again in the state, largely because of the BYU program and the success of (Ed) Eyestone and Diljeet Taylor — the men’s and women’s coaches at the school. 

Related

While Mantz, Montanez and Weaver were among the first runners with Utah ties to cross the finish line in a chilly rain, there were dozens of Utah runners behind them, both professional and amateur.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU’s ‘New Kids on the Block’ are creating a stage presence for the present and future
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
BYU basketball gets commitment from Egyptian transfer big man Aly Khalifa
Jay Hill: The mission to change BYU’s defense
Will Utah or BYU have more NFL draft selections this year?
BYU volleyball fights its way past Stanford, keeps up winning ways