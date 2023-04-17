Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth transferring to Creighton

It took Steven Ashworth only 11 days to determine his new basketball home.

The Utah State guard, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 6, will play for Creighton next season, announcing that decision on Monday during a The Field of 68 live broadcast.

The other schools he was considering were BYU, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Washington and VCU, as well as a return to Utah State.

Creighton made the signing official, not long after his announcement.

“We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. “His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position.

“In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can’t wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!”

The 6-foot-1 Lone Peak High product had a breakout season last year as one of the nation’s top shooters.

He averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game during the 2022-23 season while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range, sixth-best in the country, 45.8% from the field and 87.8% from the free-throw line.

Ashworth also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for Utah State while earning first-team All-Mountain West honors.

Behind his leadership, Utah State finished the season 26-9, tied for second in the Mountain West Conference standings and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

He entered the transfer portal not long after former Utah State coach Ryan Odom left for the same position at VCU. Danny Sprinkle, who Montana State to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances, was announced as Odom’s replacement.

Ashworth, who was a part of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class, started 42 games over the past three seasons for Utah State.

When he initially entered the portal, Ashworth cited making a decision that works best for his family, saying in a post on social media.

“Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed (to Utah State) has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I,” Ashworth wrote at the time.

In addition to Ashworth, two other starting guards from last year’s team, Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow, also entered the transfer portal this offseason.