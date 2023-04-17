Facebook Twitter
BYU football gets commitment from a former Big 12 starting offensive lineman

Caleb Etienne started 13 games at left tackle for Oklahoma State last season

By Brandon Judd
Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Caleb Etienne announced he is transferring to BYU.

Brody Schmidt, Associated Press

The BYU offensive line got a big addition on Monday.

Former Oklahoma State starter Caleb Etienne announced on social media that he will transfer to BYU, which is joining the Big 12 Conference this season.

Etienne announced last Friday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal when it opened back up for a 15-day window on Saturday.

For the Cougars, this is a significant addition to an offensive front that has several experienced players returning but also lost some talent to the transfer portal — namely brothers Clark Barrington and Campbell Barrington, who both transferred to Baylor.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Etienne joined Oklahoma State as a junior college transfer in 2021, started three games that year while preserving a redshirt and then started 13 games at left tackle last season.

Etienne is the latest offensive lineman to join BYU as it heads into a new era of Power Five football. This offseason, the Cougars have also added Utah’s Paul Maile, Utah State’s Weylin Lapuaho and Missouri State’s Ian Fitzgerald as transfers.

