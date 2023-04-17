Report: Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter is in the transfer portal

Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter, who started nine of his 10 games played for the Aggies last season, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247 Sports and The Athletic.

In 2022, he had 44 tackles (including one for loss), six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception. He totaled at least three tackles in nine of the 10 games he played in last season.

Carter has been at Utah State since 2019. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback has one season of eligibility left.