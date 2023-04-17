Facebook Twitter
Report: Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter is in the transfer portal

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah State Aggies cornerback Ajani Carter (wearing white) celebrates the dropped pass by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney

Utah State Aggies cornerback Ajani Carter (12) celebrates the dropped pass by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter, who started nine of his 10 games played for the Aggies last season, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247 Sports and The Athletic.

In 2022, he had 44 tackles (including one for loss), six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception. He totaled at least three tackles in nine of the 10 games he played in last season.

Carter has been at Utah State since 2019. The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback has one season of eligibility left.

