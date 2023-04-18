Tom Holmoe addresses fans’ concerns over BYU football season ticket price increases, seat changes

Many longtime BYU football fans who saw the price increase for their season tickets at LaVell Edwards Stadium, or have been displaced from previous seats, have taken to social media recently to voice their displeasure over the process.

On Tuesday, BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe addressed their concerns in a letter that was sent out to “all who requested a time to buy football season tickets for the coming season,” according to a BYU athletics department spokesperson.

The letter “gives some context around the why to our fan base right now,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Deseret News. BYU officially joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1 and expects larger crowds for almost all of its Big 12 games, particularly in football and men’s basketball.

Here is Holmoe’s letter:

Cougar Nation,

Thank you so much for all of the support you continue to provide to BYU Athletics.

As we look forward to our first season competing in Big 12 football, we are excited to have seen so much added interest in our football program and specifically from so many wanting tickets for the 2023 season. With our ticket base expanding, we knew there would be some growing pains. We realize this has meant that some have been displaced from previous seats and some have been priced out of season tickets. But we have been able to provide all active Cougar Club members who opted in to buy season tickets the opportunity to buy tickets this season.

We ask for your patience and understanding through this process.

The fact is that the demand is outpacing the supply for season tickets available. While we understand the frustration from some about what it means for them, overall, this a very good thing and very good sign of the health of our program among fans, alumni, donors and corporate sponsors. A rising tide lifts all boats.

But just because there is more demand for tickets, that doesn’t mean we’ve raised ticket prices or displaced ticket holders simply because we could. The truth is, that we need to do this. We need strong, better and new revenue generation processes. And while this helps make us competitive with other athletic departments, this also is not about keeping up with the Joneses. Ultimately, this is about putting our athletic department in the best position possible to take care of our student-athletes, hire and retain the best coaches and staff possible and put together the best product we can, that all of Cougar Nation can be proud of and that can promote the mission and aims of Brigham Young University in the very best ways.

As football season ticket renewals wrap up, we will begin a similar process starting up for basketball in June. Similarly, we anticipate demand outpacing supply. Striving for continual improvement in all we do is our desire, ultimately benefiting all of Cougar Nation. Stick with us. Be patient. The future looks bright.

Go Cougs!

Tom

