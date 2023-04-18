Prince William will ‘tolerate’ Harry — who will be seated separately at coronation, report says

Prince William is expected to “tolerate” his younger brother, Prince Harry, at their father’s coronation ceremony next month — although the brothers will reportedly remain separate throughout the ceremony to avoid conflict, a royal expert told Fox News.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, opted to stay home in California with their two children.

Harry’s role in the ceremony has not been addressed by Buckingham Palace, but according to royal experts he will be kept “very much at the sidelines,” per Entertainment Tonight.

Harry will sit behind the senior royals

Harry will allegedly be seated several rows behind the senior royals (such as William and Kate) and he will likely be seated next to his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — some of the few royals he has stayed in touch with, per the Daily Express.

Working royals are granted certain privileges, such as sitting in the front row at the coronation. Since Harry is no longer a working royal, it makes sense that he will not be seated next to his brother, the heir to the throne.

“The palace has been very rigid about enforcing this working royals rule that the late Queen Elizabeth II put in place,” Christopher Andersen, author of ”The King,” told Fox News.

“Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and therefore not accorded the same ‘pride of place’ positions in the royal lineup they once were,” Anderson added.

Prince William will ‘tolerate’ Harry at coronation

There will probably be little to no interaction between William and Harry at the coronation ceremony.

“I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William,” Kinsey Schofield, the host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News. “We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace’s ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.”

“Both William and (his wife) Catherine will tolerate Harry’s presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them,” Schofield added.

Royal expert Eloise Parker believes Charles will be too busy with coronation obligations to reunite with his son.

“There’s going to be thousands of people around, all needing attention, Charles is gonna be very much at the center of that, so hopefully for Harry that’s gonna take the emphasis off him,” Parker told Entertainment Tonight. “I think most people are hoping that the father-son relationship will heal over time unfortunately, I just don’t think the coronation is gonna be the event for that to happen.”

Tensions between William and Harry are high

Tensions between Harry and his family — especially William — have been running high since he and Meghan voluntarily left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The release of Harry and Meghan’s Neflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” strained familial relationships further.

“There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News. “They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey. If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur. They know they can’t trust him, and he is well aware as to why!”

This is the first time Harry and William will be reunited since the release of “Spare” which reveals intimate family details, such as an intense physical altercation between the brothers.

“You know, my brother and I love each other,” Harry told Anderson Cooper during a 60 Minutes interview. “I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything I’ve written, anything that I’ve included, is ever intended to hurt my family.”

Despite Harry’s intentions, royal experts claim it is “impossible to believe there’s not gonna be some amount of tension, given just how intimate Harry’s revelations were for the entire family in his book, ‘Spare’” per Entertainment Tonight.

How to watch the coronation

In the U.K., the coronation will be broadcast live on BBC.

To watch the ceremony in the U.S., networks such as ABC, NBC and CNN are likely to show it. You can also sign up for BritBox, which streams BBC.

In the past, royal ceremonies have been livestreamed on YouTube, and it is likely this will be an option.