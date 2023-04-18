Facebook Twitter
Utah basketball receives commitment from Washington transfer guard Cole Bajema

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Washington guard Cole Bajema drives to the basket against Washington State forward DJ Rodman

Washington guard Cole Bajema drives to the basket against Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Seattle.

Stephen Brashear, Associated Press

After five players transferred in the offseason, Utah basketball’s 2023-24 roster is starting to slowly take shape.

The Utes received a commitment from Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema on Tuesday night.

Bajema, who announced his pledge on Twitter, played one season at Michigan before transferring to Washington, where he spent the past three seasons. He has one remaining year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard started 30 games for the Huskies last season, averaging 8.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Bajema is the third transfer picked up by Craig Smith in 2023, joining Colorado center Lawson Lovering and Salt Lake Community College guard Hunter Erickson.

