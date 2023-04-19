High school girls lacrosse: Lone Peak keeps winning streak alive in win over Wasatch

The Lone Peak Knights extended their win streak to seven in row after a 9-4 victory over the visiting Wasatch Wasps.

Both teams came into Wednesday night’s game with only a single loss each, and with each team wanting a win, the defensive tone was set early.

Both teams had a tight defensive game plan which forced their opponent’s offense to make difficult passes.

Lone Peak senior Maddie Potvin was the first to strike, earning the Knights a 1-0 lead. Lone Peak lead the whole way after Potvin’s goal.

After the goal, the Lone Peak offense started to play loose, found more passes upfield and was rewarded with a 5-2 lead at the half.

Equally as impressive was the defensive effort from the Knights who never allowed the Wasps even a chance to tie the game.

“Our defense vibes really well together,” Lone Peak head coach Weslie Lundell said. “They’re figuring out where the slides are, helping the girl with the ball, and they can get into a zone at the drop of a hat.

“They can really communicate with each other; communication has improved immensely this year. They’re smart, they keep their heads on a swivel to always know where the ball is, and know where they need to go to be the next help.”

Going into the second half with a four-point lead, Lone Peak needed to solidify its advantage to squash any potential Wasatch run.

Knight’s Corinne Jones stepped up and scored in the opening 30 seconds of the second half. Jones ended the game scoring four of Lone Peaks nine total points.

“Our team is just really good at driving and looking up and seeing a girl coming in or on the transitions looking up field and finding the open player. Overall, everyone on the team is an amazing player and we’ve really progressed at working together,” Jones said.

Lone Peak goalie Ellie Fuller was the last line of defense, and she came up big for the Knights with multiple impressive saves.

“I felt like our defense is definitely really good at responding to my instructions, especially my low Ds,” Fuller said. “So, I feel pretty safe even if they’re driving around the crease or if they’re driving from the top.

“I think a big part of why I’m able to get the blocks that I can is because of that help. It’s because my teammates help restrict their movement and it also just gives me a lot of confidence on top of that.”

Fuller helped restrict the Wasatch defense with not only her saves, but also her constant communication to her teammates.

“(Ellie Fuller) is so great, I’m going to be so sad to see her go when the season’s over,” Lundell said. “We know we can trust her and it’s just really nice when the goalie has that field vision because she can help when the coaches can’t get down there to communicate with the defense. She’s a huge help in that aspect.”

With the win, Lone Peak handed Wasatch only its second loss on the season and improves its own season record to 8-1.

